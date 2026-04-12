Rekha Gupta-led Delhi govt plans 19.2 km Yamuna elevated road, metro expansion to reduce traffic

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta conducted a detailed review of Delhi Metro and associated road and flyover projects with senior officials in a meeting, where she stressed that a modern and efficient public transport system was a top priority for her government.

The government of Delhi has prepared a proposal to build a 19.2-kilometer elevated road along the Yamuna from Wazirabad to the DND, according to an official statement issued on Sunday. The proposed road is planned in three phases -- Surghat to ISBT, ISBT to Sarai Kale Khan, and Sarai Kale Khan to DND. Furthermore, a proposal for a 2.62-km flyover from Tripolia Gate to Barfkhana has also been prepared, the government statement said.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta conducted a detailed review of Delhi Metro and associated road and flyover projects with senior officials in a meeting, where she stressed that a modern and efficient public transport system was a top priority for her government. Several senior officers, including the managing director of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), were part of the meeting. Officials said that a 104.45 km network of metro rail with 81 stations is presently under construction.

Several major metro corridors are targeted for completion by December this year -- including Krishna Park Extension to Deepali Chowk, Majlis Park to Derawal Nagar, Derawal Nagar to RK Ashram, Tughlakabad to Sangam Vihar, Sangam Vihar to Saket G Block, and Saket G Block to Aerocity. These corridors are expected to significantly improve connectivity across the capital city, the government said in a statement.

Besides the metro expansion, several key integrated road and flyover projects are also underway. A 2.16-km double-decker flyover from Azadpur to Tripolia Chowk is about 73 percent complete, with a total project cost of Rs 264.27 crore. Another 1.4-km flyover from Yamuna Vihar to Bhajanpura is 85 percent ready, as per the city government. In South Delhi, a 2.48-km six-lane flyover from Saket G Block to Sangam Vihar is in the progress. CM Gupta has said that the expansion of the Delhi Metro and its integrated road network will strengthen the national capital's transport backbone, making commute faster and more convenient while bringing down traffic congestion and pollution.