FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Apoorva Lakhia reveals why Salman Khan's Battle of Galwan has been retitled to Maatrubhumi: 'It was never an overnight decision'

West Bengal Election 2026: BJP announces first list of 144 candidates, Suvendu Adhikari fielded from Nandigram, check full list here

Where is Kharg Island? Will Donald Trump send troops to capture its oil reserves? Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu, UAE, Qatar against US plans?

Rekha Gupta-led Delhi government approves free bus travel for transgender persons

After Thalapathy Vijay's wife Sangeetha files for divorce, Trisha Krishnan's mother hints at her wedding with TVK chief

'LPG situation remains concerning, but no dry-up reported by distributors,' says govt amid ongoing crisis

Pakistan eyes Delhi, Mumbai as spy network films railway stations, RPF deployment sites; details here

Kanye West's maiden India concert postponed amid 'prevailing geopolitical situation', rapper to now perform in Delhi on this date

BAN vs PAK: Pakistan file complaint after losing 3rd ODI over controversial LBW review

'Breaking that 175 record': Vaibhav Sooryavanshi targets Chris Gayle’s historic IPL ahead of new season

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Apoorva Lakhia reveals why Salman Khan's Battle of Galwan has been retitled to Maatrubhumi: 'It was never an overnight decision'

Here's why Salman Khan's Battle of Galwan has been retitled to Maatrubhumi

Where is Kharg Island? Will Donald Trump send troops to capture its oil reserves? Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu, UAE, Qatar against US plans?

Where is Kharg Island? Will Trump send troops to capture its oil reserves?

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas turn glamorous at Oscar afterparty, See pics

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas turn glamorous at Oscar afterparty

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas turn glamorous at Oscar afterparty, See pics

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas turn glamorous at Oscar afterparty

Oscar 2026: Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal turn heads in elegant red carpet look at 98th Academy Awards

Oscar 2026: Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal turn heads in elegant red carpet look

Oscar winners 2026: Michael B. Jordan, Jessie Buckley, Paul Thomas Anderson shine at 98th Academy Awards

Oscar winners 2026: Michael B. Jordan, Jessie Buckley, Paul Thomas Anderson

HomeDelhi ncr

DELHI NCR

Rekha Gupta-led Delhi government approves free bus travel for transgender persons

The initiative reflects the Delhi government’s commitment to social inclusion, dignity, and equal access to public services for all sections of society. It aims to ensure that members of the transgender community can travel safely and conveniently across the city without financial barriers.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Mar 16, 2026, 05:07 PM IST

Rekha Gupta-led Delhi government approves free bus travel for transgender persons
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In a significant step towards inclusive and compassionate governance, the Delhi government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, has approved the proposal to include transgender passengers in the free bus travel scheme on all routes operated by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and buses run by the Transport Department. With this decision, eligible transgender persons residing in Delhi will be able to avail free travel in DTC and cluster buses, similar to the existing free travel facility provided to women passengers.

This initiative reflects the Delhi government’s commitment to social inclusion, dignity, and equal access to public services for all sections of the society. The decision aims to ensure that members of the transgender community can travel safely and conveniently across the city without financial barriers. Officials said that the facility will be implemented on the same pattern and mechanism as the free travel scheme already available for women passengers in Delhi buses.

CM Gupta said that her government remains committed to building a more inclusive, equitable, and compassionate Delhi, where every citizen is able to access opportunities and public services with dignity. The decision marks another important step by the Delhi government towards strengthening social justice and ensuring inclusive urban mobility in the national capital.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Apoorva Lakhia reveals why Salman Khan's Battle of Galwan has been retitled to Maatrubhumi: 'It was never an overnight decision'
Here's why Salman Khan's Battle of Galwan has been retitled to Maatrubhumi
Where is Kharg Island? Will Donald Trump send troops to capture its oil reserves? Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu, UAE, Qatar against US plans?
Where is Kharg Island? Will Trump send troops to capture its oil reserves?
Rekha Gupta-led Delhi government approves free bus travel for transgender persons
Delhi govt approves free bus travel for transgender persons
After Thalapathy Vijay's wife Sangeetha files for divorce, Trisha Krishnan's mother hints at her wedding with TVK chief
Trisha Krishnan's mother hints at her wedding with Thalapathy Vijay
'LPG situation remains concerning, but no dry-up reported by distributors,' says govt amid ongoing crisis
LPG situation remains concerning, but no dry-up reported by distributors: Centre
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas turn glamorous at Oscar afterparty, See pics
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas turn glamorous at Oscar afterparty
Oscar 2026: Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal turn heads in elegant red carpet look at 98th Academy Awards
Oscar 2026: Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal turn heads in elegant red carpet look
Oscar winners 2026: Michael B. Jordan, Jessie Buckley, Paul Thomas Anderson shine at 98th Academy Awards
Oscar winners 2026: Michael B. Jordan, Jessie Buckley, Paul Thomas Anderson
India's richest TV star is 21 years old, beats Rupali Ganguly, Shweta Tiwari, Hina Khan, Nia Sharma; has net worth of Rs 250 crore, she is...
India's richest TV star is 21 years old, beats Rupali, Shweta, Hina, she is...
Dhurandhar 2: Meet Shashwat Sachdeva, man behind Aari Aari, Ramba Ramba 2.0, know about his education, family, career
Dhurandhar 2: Meet Shashwat Sachdeva, man behind Aari Aari, Ramba Ramba 2.0
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement