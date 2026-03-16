Rekha Gupta-led Delhi government approves free bus travel for transgender persons

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DELHI NCR
The initiative reflects the Delhi government’s commitment to social inclusion, dignity, and equal access to public services for all sections of society. It aims to ensure that members of the transgender community can travel safely and conveniently across the city without financial barriers.
In a significant step towards inclusive and compassionate governance, the Delhi government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, has approved the proposal to include transgender passengers in the free bus travel scheme on all routes operated by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and buses run by the Transport Department. With this decision, eligible transgender persons residing in Delhi will be able to avail free travel in DTC and cluster buses, similar to the existing free travel facility provided to women passengers.
This initiative reflects the Delhi government’s commitment to social inclusion, dignity, and equal access to public services for all sections of the society. The decision aims to ensure that members of the transgender community can travel safely and conveniently across the city without financial barriers. Officials said that the facility will be implemented on the same pattern and mechanism as the free travel scheme already available for women passengers in Delhi buses.
CM Gupta said that her government remains committed to building a more inclusive, equitable, and compassionate Delhi, where every citizen is able to access opportunities and public services with dignity. The decision marks another important step by the Delhi government towards strengthening social justice and ensuring inclusive urban mobility in the national capital.