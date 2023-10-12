Headlines

Bullet train from Delhi to Amritsar via Haryana to cover journey in 2-hours; check complete route

Delhi-Amritsar bullet train through Haryana, covering 476 km, aims for a swift 2-hour journey. Full route revealed.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 12, 2023, 10:58 AM IST

Delhi NCR: Great news for Delhi-Amritsar train travelers! The government is advancing the Delhi-Amritsar Bullet Train project, recently conducting a drone survey to outline the land acquisition requirements and track details. Spanning approximately 476 kilometers, the route will feature stations in every district along the Delhi-Amritsar corridor through Haryana.

Initially, a survey explored a Bahadurgarh route, covering Delhi to Jhajjar, Sonipat, Panipat, Karnal, Kurukshetra, and Ambala districts. The planned journey aims for a swift two hours, with the bullet train designed for speeds up to 350 km per hour. The route accounts for various elements, including drains, canals, roadways, and more, detailed in the ongoing preparation of the Detailed Project Report (DPR).

The project's commercial vision now envisions 136 trains covering Delhi to Amritsar via Jhajjar, Sonipat, Panipat, Karnal, Kurukshetra, and Ambala districts. The corridor is slated to cost around Rs 61,000 crores, promising a significant reduction in travel time from Delhi to Amritsar from 5 hours to just 2 hours.

Survey efforts for this high-speed corridor are led by IIM Research Delhi, deploying 12 teams in Punjab. The dedicated railway track for bullet trains will be 55 feet wide, with fencing on both sides to ensure safety, given the anticipated top speed of 350 km per hour. This initiative marks a key step toward revolutionizing travel between Delhi and Amritsar, enhancing connectivity and efficiency for passengers.

