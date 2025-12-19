FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
DELHI NCR

Bomb alert! 9 schools in Noida receive threat emails; police say...

Senior police officials, bomb disposal teams, dog squads, and anti-sabotage personnel conducted thorough checks of the school buildings after receiving the information, Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP, Gautam Buddh Nagar) Rajeev Narain Mishra said. All threats turned out to be hoax.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Dec 19, 2025, 05:30 PM IST

Bomb alert! 9 schools in Noida receive threat emails; police say...
Officials carried out thorough checks of the school buildings after receiving the information.
As many as nine schools in Noida, including top private institutes such as Amity School and Shiv Nadar School, received bomb threat emails on Friday, according to the police. Senior police officials, bomb disposal teams, dog squads, and anti-sabotage personnel conducted thorough checks of the school buildings after receiving the information, Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP, Gautam Buddh Nagar district) Rajeev Narain Mishra said. All threats turned out to be hoax, as per cops.

Police issue statement

The officials also carried out searches in areas around the schools, including metro stations, markets, and other crowded places, ACP Mishra said, according to a report by Hindustan Times. "Preliminary investigation has found the emails to be hoax messages. Full vigilance is being maintained and necessary legal action is underway," he said.

Similar threats sent recently

The news comes just a week after several schools in Delhi and Gurugram received bomb threat emails. Those mails were received in the morning of December 10, and had threatened blasts around noon. Schools which received threatening messages included Modern School, Delhi Public School (DPS) in RK Puram, Sanskriti School, Lovely Public School, Ahlcon International School, Indian School, and Shri Ram Senior Secondary School in Gurugram's DLF Phase-3. Students and staff members at the schools were evacuated, and senior officials carried out checks at the campuses after receiving information about the emails. No suspicious items were found and the threats were declared hoax.

