According to officials, key infrastructure work such as flooring, escalators, and the luggage processing system is already in place

The Noida International Airport, also known as Jewar Airport, is close to completion, with 80% of the terminal building already finished. The airport, located in the Gautam Buddha Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh, is expected to open on April 17, bringing significant development to the National Capital Region (NCR).

According to officials, key infrastructure work such as flooring, escalators, and the luggage processing system is already in place.

The first phase of the airport has seen 90% of its Rs 10,056 crore budget utilised, with Rs 9,024 crore already spent. This includes Rs 4,326 crore provided by the Uttar Pradesh government for land acquisition and Rs 5,730 crore used for construction by the project developer, Yamuna International Airport Private Limited, a subsidiary of Zurich AG, according to reports.

Shailendra Bhatia, nodal officer of Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL), stated that crucial projects like drinking water lines, sewage treatment plants, and water treatment facilities are nearing completion. Work on the landside, including terminals, roads, parking, and public transport links, is 79% complete, while airside developments such as runways, taxiways, and aprons are 89% finished.

The airport will feature 10 aero bridges once the terminal’s finishing work is done. Additionally, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has completed the air traffic control tower, including its glass façade, and is now installing systems to manage air traffic efficiently.

Once operational, the Noida International Airport is expected to boost regional connectivity, ease congestion at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, and contribute to economic growth in the region.