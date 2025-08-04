BIG move by Delhi govt on private school fee hikes, tables bill to...

The Delhi government has tabled a bill to regulate private school fee hikes, under which it will impose heavy penalties for arbitrary fee increases. This comes after citywide protests by parents over repeated fee hikes by private schools. Read on to know all the key details.

The Delhi government on Monday tabled a bill to regulate private school fee hikes, under which it will impose harsh penalties for arbitrary fee increases. According to the ordinance cleared by the Delhi cabinet, schools will face fines between Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh, with repeat violations attracting penalties ranging from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 10 lakh. Let's take a look at key highlights of the new bill.

What are main points of the Delhi govt bill?

According to the provisions of the bill, private schools can only hike fees once in three years and must propose a fee structure for three academic years. That proposal needs to be reviewed and approved by a regulatory committee by September 15 of each term. The bill also introduces a three-tier regulation and grievance system, starting with a committee comprising school management, principal, teachers, parents, and an official nominee to clear fee proposals. A District Fee Appellate Committee has been proposed to resolve disputes between parents and schools, while a Revision Committee would look at appeals against the District committee decisions. Further, private schools must consider several factors such as institute location, infrastructure, facilities, quality of education, and maintenance cost while setting their fees. Notably, repeated violations may lead to a ban on holding official positions in school management and loss of the right to propose future fee revisions.

Why has the new bill been proposed?

Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Education Minister Ashish Sood introduced the Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Act, 2025. The move came months after they first announced the bill amid citywide protests by parents over repeated fee hikes by private schools at the start of the ongoing academic session in April. The bill is targeted at all private unaided schools, including minority institutes as well as those not allotted any government land.