DELHI NCR

Arvind Kejriwal is guilty before the people of Delhi: Rekha Gupta after ex-CM cleared in liquor scam case

CM Gupta said that the verdict delivered by a trial court in the liquor scam case was not the final truth, but merely a part of the legal process.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Feb 27, 2026, 08:23 PM IST

Arvind Kejriwal is guilty before the people of Delhi: Rekha Gupta after ex-CM cleared in liquor scam case
Rekha Gupta launched an attack on Kejriwal after he was cleared of charges in the case.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday said that former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was guilty before the people of the city. Gupta said the verdict delivered by a trial court in the liquor scam case was not the final truth, but merely a part of the legal process. Gupta further said that truth will ultimately prevail, and that Kejriwal should not shed crocodile tears. The CM stated that her government has full respect for the judiciary and honours court decisions. But portraying the verdict as a "clean chit" was misleading for the public, she added.

"The court, in its order, referred to a 'lack of evidence'. Insufficient evidence and being completely innocent are two different things. The legal process is not yet complete, and the matter may go to the (Delhi) High Court," Gupta said in a statement. The CM said she wanted to raise some direct questions that the people of Delhi deserved answers to. "If the liquor policy was so excellent and revenue-enhancing, why was it withdrawn as soon as the investigation began? Why was there a U-turn by scrapping the new policy and reverting to the old one? If there were no flaws in the policy, why was it not continued? Why did the wholesale profit margin increase from five percent to 12 percent, and who benefited from it? Why were changes made to the licensing structure that later raised serious concerns? Under what circumstances were these changes made and who was the real beneficiary? The former Chief Minister must answer these questions," she said.

Gupta further stated that during the investigation, it emerged that around 160 to 170 mobile phones were changed over a period of nearly 200 days. She questioned the need to change phones so often. "Why were questions raised regarding digital records? If there was nothing to hide, why did such circumstances arise? All of this creates serious suspicion. The Hon’ble Supreme Court had earlier noted prima facie indications of large-scale financial transactions in its orders. Similarly, the Delhi High Court had also treated the matter as serious," Gupta said. 

CM Gupta said that in legal terms, bail and acquittal are two different things. She said that the CAG report had indicated a potential revenue loss of thousands of crores of rupees. “That money belongs to the people of Delhi. Public trust is the greatest capital of any government. If that trust has been shaken, accountability must be fixed. If someone calls himself 'staunchly honest', why were there allegations of evading investigation? Why were there reports of summons being ignored? A truly honest leader does not run from questions, but faces them and provides answers," she said.

Gupta stated that the people of Delhi have delivered their political verdict, adding that the judicial process will now move forward. "Higher courts will re-examine the evidence and facts will emerge. We have full faith in the judicial system," she said. "The truth will come out, and the final verdict is yet to be delivered."

