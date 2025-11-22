Amid Delhi pollution, offices to work with 50% staff? Here's what revised GRAP says about work-from-home

World’s first kiss was between THIS species, evolved 20 million years ago; scientists reveal emotions behind kissing
DELHI NCR
At 1:30 pm on Saturday, the air quality index (AQI) in Delhi stood at 367, falling in the 'very poor' category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The AQI has remained in this category consecutively for more than a week.
After the Supreme Court allowed revisions to the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the national capital region (NCR), some measures under GRAP Stage 4 will now fall under the plan's Stage 3. The measures were proposed by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in response to Delhi's air pollution crisis. So, does this mean that offices in Delhi-NCR will now operate with 50 percent staff capacity? Here's what GRAP rules say about work-from-home.
As regards work-from-home, the advisory pertaining to GRAP Stage 4 (now falling under Stage 3) says the following:
This means that the decision to allow work-from-home for employees now rests in the hands of state and central governments.
