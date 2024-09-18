Twitter
Air pollution: GRAP period starts early in Delhi-NCR, buses not allowed to enter capital if…

The restrictions will not apply to buses or tempo travellers with an all-India tourist permit

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Sep 18, 2024, 10:04 PM IST

Air pollution: GRAP period starts early in Delhi-NCR, buses not allowed to enter capital if…
The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) -- a set of emergency measures to control air pollution in the Delhi-NCR
The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) -- a set of emergency measures to control air pollution in the Delhi-NCR region during winter -- has come into effect earlier than the usual date of October 1, according to officials.

The Commission for Air Quality Management, an autonomous body responsible for preparing the strategy to improve air quality in Delhi and nearby areas, said on Wednesday that polluting buses from NCR states will not be allowed to enter Delhi if the city's air quality index (AQI) reaches Stage III -- 'Severe' (AQI between 401 and 450).

Exceptions will be made for CNG, BS VI, and electric buses. The restrictions will not apply to buses or tempo travellers with an all-India tourist permit.

GRAP is categorised into four stages based on Delhi's air quality: Stage I -- 'Poor' (AQI 201-300); Stage II -- 'Very Poor' (AQI 301-400); Stage III -- 'Severe' (AQI 401-450); and Stage IV -- 'Severe Plus' (AQI >450).

