DELHI NCR

After Ghaziabad embassy, fake 'international' police station busted in Noida, here's how accused duped people

Police conducted a raid at the fake police station in Sector 70 on Sunday (August 10). The case comes just weeks after the Ghaziabad Police held a 47-year-old man for allegedly running a fake embassy from a rented house in Kavi Nagar area. Read on for more details.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Aug 10, 2025, 11:05 PM IST

After Ghaziabad embassy, fake 'international' police station busted in Noida, here's how accused duped people
Noida police said the group set up a bogus office in the city's Sector 70 area.

TRENDING NOW

Police in Noida have arrested six men for a scam under which they ran an office in the name of "International Police & Crime Investigation Bureau." Police said the accused posed as government officials, misled the public, and extorted money using forged documents and IDs. The gang also displayed various forged certificates to appear legitimate, according to cops. The incident comes just weeks after a fake embassy in Ghaziabad grabbed headlines and a 47-year-old man was arrested in connection to it.

How was fake police station scam being run?
Noida police said the group set up a bogus office in the city's Sector 70, posing as members of an international probe agency. They used forged documents, fake identity cards, and police-style logos and symbols, in attempts to seem legitimate. The gang also owned a website -- www.intlpcrib.in -- through which they received "donations" from unsuspecting people. The six men have been identified as Bibhash Chandra Adhikari, Aragya Adhikari, Babul Chandra Mandal, Pintu Pal, Samapadmal, and Ashish Kumar. Their educational qualifications range from below Class 12 to graduation. All of them are from West Bengal and had been living together at the rented office premises.

How did police nab scam accused and what action do they face?
Police conducted a raid at the fake police station on Sunday (August 10). Officials recovered paraphernalia including nine mobile phones, 17 stamp seals, six cheque books, nine ID cards, four boards bearing the office's name, forged certificates, a CPU, and over Rs 42,000 in cash from the premises. A First Information Report (FIR) has since been lodged at Phase 3 police station under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) as well as provisions of the Information Technology (IT) Act and the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act, 1950. The case comes just weeks after police in Ghaziabad held a 47-year-old man for allegedly running a fake embassy from a rented house in Kavi Nagar area.

