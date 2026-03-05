'A gift to Ladakh Budh Vihar': CM Rekha Gupta lays foundation stone for Foot Over Bridge

Member of Parliament (MP) from Chandni Chowk, Praveen Khandelwal, Delhi Government Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh, and other dignitaries were also present at the event. The chief minister informed the bridge has been designed keeping Ladakhi architectural elements in mind.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday laid the foundation stone for a Foot Over Bridge (FOB) near the Ladakh Budh Vihar area on Outer Ring Road, Kashmere Gate. The FOB is set to be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 3 crore, the government said. Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister stated the project marks an important step towards fulfilling a longstanding demand of local residents. Gupta said the bridge will enable citizens visiting Ladakh Budh Vihar and the Monastery Market to cross the road safely, making movement in the area more convenient and secure.

Member of Parliament (MP) from Chandni Chowk, Praveen Khandelwal, Delhi Government Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh, and other dignitaries were also present at the event on Thursday. The chief minister informed the bridge has been designed keeping Ladakhi architectural elements in mind so that the structure not only provides modern facilities but also reflects the cultural identity and traditions of the area. She added that lifts will also be installed on the bridge to provide special convenience to the elderly, persons with disabilities, and pregnant women.

Gupta further said that Delhi is the mirror of the country, where people from different states and cultures live together in harmony. Families from Ladakh have been residing in Delhi for many years in peace and goodwill, spreading the message of harmony and compassion through the teachings of Lord Buddha. She stressed that the Delhi government continues to work for the development and welfare of all communities while respecting their cultural traditions.

Gupta also assured that the government was seriously working towards resolving other issues in Ladakh Budh Vihar colony. Necessary directions will be issued to the concerned departments for the development of temple premises, addressing the issue of encroachments in the surrounding areas, and expanding civic facilities in the locality, according to the city government.

On the occasion, Minister Pravesh Singh stated that the construction of the FOB in Ladakh Budh Vihar was an important step towards ensuring the safety and convenience of residents. He added that it will bring significant relief to local residents, devotees, and visitors to the nearby market.