A two-year-old boy and his grandmother lost their lives after a tin sheet fell on them inside a residential society in Greater Noida amid heavy rainfall and storms in the area. The large sheet had been dislodged by gusty winds and rains, and fell from the rooftop of a 21-storey building. The tragic incident took place around 8:45 pm on Wednesday at Migsun Ultimo society in Greater Noida's Omicron-3 sector.

Steps away from building

The incident occurred when Advik and his 50-year-old grandmother, Sunita, were returning from the society park. They were merely steps away from their building entrance when the tin sheet came crashing down on them.

Sunita died on the spot while the toddler, who might have been shielded by his grandmother, was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries later in the night.

ग्रेटर नोएडा के ओमिक्रोन-3 स्थित Migsun Ultimo सोसाइटी में आंधी के दौरान 21वीं मंजिल से शेड गिरने से बुजुर्ग महिला और उनके 2 साल के नाती की मौत। pic.twitter.com/rr6p6PY9ZH — Greater Noida West (@GreaterNoidaW) May 22, 2025

Protests break out

The incident has raised questions over safety measures and the quality of construction material used at the society. Residents of the society have taken to streets to protest the conditions as they accuse the builder of gross negligence, demanding police arrests. The protesters said this was not a standalone incident as falling debris and maintenance lapses had become common in the society. They also accused police officials and the builder's "goons" of manhandling them during the protest.

Police assure action

"We were protesting peacefully, but the builder's goons and police assaulted us, including women. They even snatched our phones to erase any evidence. Despite paying crores in maintenance, this is the treatment we get," Anil, a society resident, told News18.

Police have denied the allegations, stating they had received a written complaint over the incident and will take necessary legal action.