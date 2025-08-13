Independence Day Special: Delhi Metro's BIG efforts on 15th August - Timing changed, free of cost travel for THESE passengers

Twitter
Pritam Saha

Updated : Aug 13, 2025, 02:51 PM IST

Delhi Metro: For every Indian, Independence Day is a very special day, marked by the tune of "Jana Gana Mana," the tricolor in hand, and the spirit of patriotism in the heart. If you would like to celebrate this special day by going to the main function at the Red Fort in the capital city of Delhi, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has prepared a vast and amazing arrangement for you.

Delhi Metro Service: New Schedule On 15th August

Metro services will begin at 4 am on August 15, Independence Day, rather than 6 am as usual, according to DMRC's announcement! Thousands of people wish to participate in the flag-hoisting ceremony at the Red Fort, therefore this choice was made for their convenience. Train service on all Delhi Metro lines (Red, Yellow, Blue, Magenta, etc.) will begin at 4:00 am on August 15. All lines will have trains running at 30-minute intervals between 4:00 and 6:00 am. The metro will operate according to its regular and typical schedule after 6:00 am and continue to do so throughout the day.

Delhi Metro Service: Free Ride For Priviledged Riders

DMRC has also offered select people the gift of complimentary travel. This covers all of the invited individuals and special visitors who have a valid invitation card from the Ministry of Defense. DMRC will give these privileged visitors a ticket with a unique QR code. They will be able to use this ticket to travel for free in the metro. The Ministry of Defense will reimburse DMRC for these riders' metro fares.

It will be most convenient for you to get off at these three metro stations if you are attending the ceremony:

  • Jama Masjid (Violet Line)
  • Red Fort (Violet Line)
  • Delhi Gate (Violet Line)

Delhi Metro: Unbreakable Security Arrangements

Delhi Metro has made its security system unbreakable in honor of Independence Day. The CISF has further tightened the security check, which could impact your trip. Beginning on August 9, all metro stations will undergo more thorough and rigorous security checks. Long lines at metro station entrance gates may result from this stringent inspection, particularly in the morning and evening when traffic is at its worst.

All passengers have been urged by DMRC to take some extra time in hand when making travel plans. Leave your house fifteen to twenty minutes early if you have to be at the office or for some vital work at nine o'clock. During the inspection, passengers are asked to cooperate completely with the security staff. This is to keep everyone safe and secure.

