DELHI NCR

Delhi-NCR pollution crisis LIVE updates: Delhi govt's BIG order to schools as AQI worsens

On Monday morning, a toxic blanket of smog shrouded the national capital and surrounding cities, severely affecting visibility, and delaying flights and trains. Delhi's air quality index (AQI) stood at 457 at 6 am today (December 15), according to data from the Air Quality Early Warning System.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Dec 15, 2025, 07:31 PM IST

Delhi-NCR pollution crisis LIVE updates: Delhi govt's BIG order to schools as AQI worsens
Delhi's air quality index (AQI) stood at 457 at 6 am today.
The air pollution crisis in Delhi continues to affect people's health and everyday lives. On Monday morning, a toxic blanket of smog shrouded the national capital and surrounding cities, severely affecting visibility, and delaying flights and trains. Delhi's air quality index (AQI) stood at 457 at 6 am today (December 15), according to data from the Air Quality Early Warning System. The figure is more than 30 times the limit recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO). On Sunday, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) -- a central government panel -- imposed the strictest anti-pollution curbs under the fourth and final stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). As part of the plan, all non-essential construction activity has banned across the NCR and schools have been asked to shift to hybrid mode of classes. Authorities have advised residents, particularly children and people with heart or respiratory conditions, to stay indoors and wear a mask if stepping outside.

LIVE BLOG

  • 15 Dec 2025, 07:30 PM

    Delhi govt's BIG order to schools as AQI worsens

    The government of Delhi has directed schools to shift from hybrid to online mode of classes for students up to 5th Standard in view of the worsening air pollution, news agency PTI reported citing an official order.

  • 15 Dec 2025, 06:20 PM

    Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav chairs key review meeting

    Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav on Monday chaired a high-level meeting to undertake a detailed review of the Action Plans of Ghaziabad and Noida aimed at tackling air pollution in the two cities. This was the first review under a series of review meetings on City-specific action plans in NCR, which would culminate in a State-level review in the coming days. The review is being conducted in the prescribed format as desired by the minister during the earlier review meeting held on December 3 to assess progress and strengthen on-ground implementation, news agency ANI reported.

     

  • 15 Dec 2025, 05:56 PM

    Delhi smog takes toll on animals; vets see surge in respiratory, eye ailments

    Pets and birds are increasingly showing signs of respiratory distress, eye infections, and stomach ailments with rising pollution in Delhi, the city's veterinary doctors have said, according to a report by news agency PTI.

     

