ZIM vs WI Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026: West Indies 255-run target to Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe vs West Indies T20 World Cup Live Cricket Match Score Updates: After the India and South Africa match, Zimbabwe and the West Indies are all geared up to begin their Super 8 campaign, scheduled to be played at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. After defeating Australia and Sri Lanka in the group stage, the Sikandar Raza-led side is all set to showcase their stellar performance against the two-time champions tonight.

On the other hand, the West Indies have bounced back with their performance in the tournament after losing five out of seven T20I series in 2025 and even losing both series ahead of the World Cup. The Shai Hope and Co have found rhythm with their bowling attack in the group stage, which helped them clinch all their matches in Group C, defeating Scotland, England, Nepal, and Italy.

The venue for the upcoming contest is favourable to both batters and bowlers, and it will be interesting to see how things unfold during the Zim vs WI clash. Stay tuned to this space for all the live and latest updates from Game No 4 of the Super 8 round.

