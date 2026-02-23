FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
CRICKET

ZIM vs WI Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026: West Indies 255-run target to Zimbabwe

ZIM vs WI Live Cricket Score Updates, T20 World Cup 2026: Zimbabwe and the West Indies are set to lock horns at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to gain early momentum and set the tone for their Super 8 campaign.

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Feb 23, 2026, 09:16 PM IST

ZIM vs WI Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026: West Indies 255-run target to Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe vs West Indies Live Scorecard
Zimbabwe vs West Indies T20 World Cup Live Cricket Match Score Updates: After the India and South Africa match, Zimbabwe and the West Indies are all geared up to begin their Super 8 campaign, scheduled to be played at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. After defeating Australia and Sri Lanka in the group stage, the Sikandar Raza-led side is all set to showcase their stellar performance against the two-time champions tonight.

On the other hand, the West Indies have bounced back with their performance in the tournament after losing five out of seven T20I series in 2025 and even losing both series ahead of the World Cup. The Shai Hope and Co have found rhythm with their bowling attack in the group stage, which helped them clinch all their matches in Group C, defeating Scotland, England, Nepal, and Italy.

The venue for the upcoming contest is favourable to both batters and bowlers, and it will be interesting to see how things unfold during the Zim vs WI clash. Stay tuned to this space for all the live and latest updates from Game No 4 of the Super 8 round.

Live Updates:

LIVE BLOG

  • 23 Feb 2026, 08:26 PM

    ZIM vs WI T20 World Cup Live Score: 250+ target for Zimbabwe

    In 20 overs, the West Indies posted 254 runs on the board. Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza leaked the most runs in his 3-over spell.

     

  • 23 Feb 2026, 08:24 PM

    ZIM vs WI T20 World Cup Live Score: Hetmyer departs

    After scoring 85 off 34 balls, Shimron Hetmyer falls prey to Graeme Cremer. WI 178/3 after 14.3 overs.

     

  • 23 Feb 2026, 07:59 PM

    ZIM vs WI T20 World Cup Live Score: 50 for Powell

    After Hetmyer, Rovman Powell also slammed his half-century, bringing Windies into dominant position against Zimbabwe.

     

  • 23 Feb 2026, 07:47 PM

    ZIM vs WI T20 World Cup Live Score: 10 overs gone

    After the end of the 10th over, the West Indies are 115/2 with Shimron Hetmyer and Rovman Powell at the crease.

     

  • 23 Feb 2026, 07:36 PM

    ZIM vs WI T20 World Cup Live Score: 50 for Hetmyer

    Shimron Hetmyer continued his stellar form and slammed a 19-ball half-century in this crucial Super 8 game.

     

  • 23 Feb 2026, 07:34 PM

    ZIM vs WI T20 World Cup Live Score: Powerplay ends

    With the loss of Shai Hope and Brandon Kings' wicket in the Powerplay, WI are 55/2 after 6 overs.

     

  • 23 Feb 2026, 07:30 PM

    ZIM vs WI T20 World Cup Live Score: 2nd wicket

    On the second last ball of the Powerplay, Brad Evans struck and dismissed Shai Hope, courtesy of Brian Bennett's super catch. WI are 54/2 after 5.5 overs.

     

     

     

  • 23 Feb 2026, 07:15 PM

    ZIM vs WI T20 World Cup Live Score: After 5 overs

    With the end of the 5th over, West Indies are 46/1 with Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope at the crease.

     

  • 23 Feb 2026, 07:12 PM

    ZIM vs WI T20 World Cup Live Score: Wicket!!!

    Brandon King departed at 9 as Richard Ngarava picked up his first wicket. WI 17/1 after 2.4 overs.

     

  • 23 Feb 2026, 06:53 PM

    ZIM vs WI T20 World Cup Live Score: First over

    West Indies openers Brandon King and Shai Hope managed to score just four runs in the first over, bowled by Richard Ngarava.

     

  • 23 Feb 2026, 06:49 PM

    ZIM vs WI T20 World Cup Live Score: Playing XI

    Zimbabwe - Sikandar Raza (C), Tadiwanashe Marumani (WK), Dion Myers, Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Graeme Cremer, Richard Ngarava (replacing Wellington Masakadza), and Blessing Muzarabani.

    West Indies - Shai Hope (C/WK), Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd (replacing Roston Chase), Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Akeal Hosein, and Shamar Joseph.

  • 23 Feb 2026, 06:25 PM

    ZIM vs WI T20 World Cup Live Score: Toss Update

    Sikandar Raza flicked the Toss coin, and it also landed in his favour. Zimbabwe decided to bowl first against the two-time champions.

