WPL Auction 2026 Live Updates: Deepti Sharma, Meg Lanning, Sophie Ecclestone headline 277-player mega auction

CRICKET
Women’s Premier League 2026 Auction Live Updates: Catch all the action from the WPL 2026 mega auction in New Delhi as 277 players — including India’s World Cup heroes and global T20 stars — go under the hammer for 73 squad spots.
Tata WPL 2026 Mega Auction Live: The WPL Auction 2026 returns with heightened anticipation as five franchises convene in New Delhi for one of the most closely watched events in women’s cricket. With 277 players shortlisted and only 73 slots available, the stage is set for an intense, high-stakes bidding war that will shape the balance of power for the upcoming season. This auction marks a significant moment not just for the league but for the broader evolution of the women’s game, which continues to surge in popularity, commercial value and global attention.
This year’s pool features a strong mix of emerging domestic talent, established Indian performers and seasoned overseas campaigners, all vying for a place in the world’s most competitive women’s T20 league. The marquee set is expected to attract early fireworks, with franchises entering the room armed with refreshed strategies, recalibrated budgets and clearer team identities after learning from previous seasons. With a mix of retention decisions, released players, and new breakout prospects, team think-tanks have arrived well-prepared for tactical maneuvering.
What makes the 2026 auction particularly intriguing is the shift in player dynamics, with several uncapped stars making a compelling case for big bids, while experienced campaigners look to secure impactful roles in revamped squads. The franchises’ approach—whether to invest heavily in proven match-winners or to back promising long-term talent—will be a storyline to track throughout the day.
As the bidding unfolds, expect dramatic surprises, aggressive paddle wars, strategic steals and unexpected value picks. Every move today will carry weight, potentially defining team fortunes for the next two seasons.
While the majority of uncapped players have a base price set at ₹10 lakh, there are 11 players whose base price is twice that amount, at ₹20 lakh. Here is the list of those players:
Sonia Mendhiya, Kanchan Nagwani, Davina Perrin, Sanskriti Gupta, Amandeep Kaur, Nandni Sharma, Triveni Vasistha, Laxmi Yadav, Ayesha Shaikh, Akshita Maheshwari, and Amisha Bahukhandi.
Amelia Kerr, Alyssa Healy, Deepti Sharma, Meg Lanning, Sophie Devine, and Sophie Ecclestone are all valued at a base price of Rs 50 lakh. In contrast, Laura Wolvaardt has a base price of Rs 30 lakh, and Renuka Singh's base price stands at Rs 40 lakh.
The marquee players will kick off the day, showcasing prominent figures such as Deepti Sharma, the 'Player of the Tournament' from the 2025 Women's World Cup, along with India's Renuka Singh and New Zealand's standout stars Sophie Devine and Amelia Kerr.
The 2026 auction is set to be a grand event, with an impressive number of players participating. In total, 277 players will be auctioned, comprising 194 Indian players and 83 international players. Among the 194 Indian players, 52 have been capped, while the 83 overseas players include 66 who are capped.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Women's Premier League 2026, Mega Auction, straight from New Delhi. Stay with us for live updates, key buys, squad compositions, purse remaining, biggest battles, and all the major moments from the WPL Auction 2026, as teams build toward another blockbuster edition of the league.