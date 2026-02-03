GG vs DC, WPL 2026 Eliminator Live: Gujarat Giants in big trouble, lose 4th wicket at 59

Who is Yumnam Khemchand Singh? Know about BJP leader, who will become next Manipur CM, will he end political uncertainty?
Rajpal Yadav in legal trouble: Delhi High Court orders comedian to surrender in cheque bounce cases, details inside
Veteran music composer SP Venkatesh passes away at 70 due to cardiac arrest; gave many hit songs for Mammootty, Mohanlal
T20I World Cup 2026: How many Indian-origin players will feature in ICC marquee event?
'Urged immediate action': India condemns vandalism of Mahatma Gandhi statue in Australia's Melbourne
Meet Sonam Kapoor's father-in-law, built his mother's sewing business into India's largest garment maker, net worth is Rs 28000 crore
Mumbai to Pune in just 48 minutes? Rail Minister Vaishnaw says high-speed corridor to cut travel time 'drastically'
Chappell Roan breaks silence on backlash over topless look at Grammys 2026: 'Don't think this is that outrageous'
Who is Anushka Sharma? Know all about Gujarat Giants player who is a superfan of Virat Kohli
Rajinikanth honours Chennai sanitation worker, gifts gold chain for...'It’s inspiring to see...'
CRICKET
Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Live Score, WPL 2026 Eliminator: The winner of the GG vs DC clash in Vadodara will face Smriti Mandhana-led RCB in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 Final on Thursday, February 5.
WPL Eliminator Delhi Capitals Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Live Score Updates: The wait is finally over! The much-awaited Eliminator match between Gujarat Giants (GG) and Delhi Capitals (DC) is all set to take place tonight in Vadodara. The winner of the high-voltage clash will decide the second finalist of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026, who will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on February 5.
On one hand, Jemimah Rodrigues-led DC will look to enter their fourth consecutive WPL final and finish off the tournament on a positive note on Thursday. On the other hand, the Ashleigh Gardner's Gujarat Giants, which finished at the bottom of the Points Table in the first two WPL seasons, will be in no mood to make it a cakewalk for the opponents.
Catch all the live and latest updates from the GG vs DC Eliminator game of WPL 2026 here.
Gujarat Giants - Ashleigh Gardner (C), Beth Mooney (WK), Sophie Devine, Anushka Sharma, Georgia Wareham, Kanika Ahuja, Bharti Fulmali, Kashvee Gautam, Tanuja Kanwer, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, and Renuka Singh Thakur.
Delhi Capitals - Jemimah Rodrigues (C), Lizelle Lee (WK), Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Marizaane Kapp, Niki Prasad, Chinelle Henry, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Sree Charani, and Nandni Sharma.
Hello and welcome to the live space of the WPL 2026 Eliminator game between Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals. The winner of this high-voltage clash will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 Final on February 5.