GG vs DC, WPL 2026 Eliminator Live: Gujarat Giants in big trouble, lose 4th wicket at 59

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Live Score, WPL 2026 Eliminator: The winner of the GG vs DC clash in Vadodara will face Smriti Mandhana-led RCB in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 Final on Thursday, February 5.

WPL Eliminator Delhi Capitals Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Live Score Updates: The wait is finally over! The much-awaited Eliminator match between Gujarat Giants (GG) and Delhi Capitals (DC) is all set to take place tonight in Vadodara. The winner of the high-voltage clash will decide the second finalist of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026, who will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on February 5.

On one hand, Jemimah Rodrigues-led DC will look to enter their fourth consecutive WPL final and finish off the tournament on a positive note on Thursday. On the other hand, the Ashleigh Gardner's Gujarat Giants, which finished at the bottom of the Points Table in the first two WPL seasons, will be in no mood to make it a cakewalk for the opponents.

Live Updates: