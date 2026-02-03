FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeCricket

CRICKET

GG vs DC, WPL 2026 Eliminator Live: Gujarat Giants in big trouble, lose 4th wicket at 59

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Live Score, WPL 2026 Eliminator: The winner of the GG vs DC clash in Vadodara will face Smriti Mandhana-led RCB in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 Final on Thursday, February 5.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Feb 03, 2026, 08:15 PM IST

GG vs DC, WPL 2026 Eliminator Live: Gujarat Giants in big trouble, lose 4th wicket at 59
The winner of the GG vs DC match will face RCB in the WPL 2026 Final
WPL Eliminator Delhi Capitals Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Live Score Updates: The wait is finally over! The much-awaited Eliminator match between Gujarat Giants (GG) and Delhi Capitals (DC) is all set to take place tonight in Vadodara. The winner of the high-voltage clash will decide the second finalist of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026, who will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on February 5.

On one hand, Jemimah Rodrigues-led DC will look to enter their fourth consecutive WPL final and finish off the tournament on a positive note on Thursday. On the other hand, the Ashleigh Gardner's Gujarat Giants, which finished at the bottom of the Points Table in the first two WPL seasons, will be in no mood to make it a cakewalk for the opponents.

Catch all the live and latest updates from the GG vs DC Eliminator game of WPL 2026 here.

Live Updates:

LIVE BLOG

  • 03 Feb 2026, 08:11 PM

    GG vs DC WPL 2026 Eliminator Live: Kanika Ahuja GONE

    Lizelle Lee's quick stumping removes Kania Ahuja at 6. Minnu Mani picks up her first wicket of the game. GG lose 4th wicket at 59.

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 03 Feb 2026, 08:04 PM

    GG vs DC WPL 2026 Eliminator Live: 8 overs GONE

    After 8 overs, GG post 57/3 with Beth Mooney 19 (19) and Kanika Ahuja 5 (6) at the crease.

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 03 Feb 2026, 08:02 PM

    GG vs DC WPL 2026 Eliminator Live: Powerplay ends

    With two wickets and 10 runs in the 6th over, the Gujarat Giants are 48/3 after Powerplay.

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 03 Feb 2026, 07:58 PM

    GG vs DC WPL 2026 Eliminator Live: Back-to-back wickets

    After dismissing Anushka Sharma on the first ball, Nandni removes GG skipper Ashleigh Gardner on a Golden Duck in the next one. GG 38/3 after 5.2 overs.

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 03 Feb 2026, 07:56 PM

    GG vs DC WPL 2026 Eliminator Live: Anushka Sharma departs

    On the first ball of Nandni Sharma's spell, she scalps Anushka Sharma's wicket. GG lose 2nd wicket at 38.

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 03 Feb 2026, 07:41 PM

    GG vs DC WPL 2026 Eliminator Live: After 5 overs

    With the end of the 5th over, the Giants are 38/1 with Beth Mooney and Anushka Sharma at the crease. 

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 03 Feb 2026, 07:09 PM

    GG vs DC WPL 2026 Eliminator Live: Big blow to Giants

    Chinelle Henry strikes in her first over and scalps the most important wicket of Sophie Devine. GG lose first wicket at 9.

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 03 Feb 2026, 07:03 PM

    GG vs DC WPL 2026 Eliminator Live: Playing XI

    Gujarat Giants - Ashleigh Gardner (C), Beth Mooney (WK), Sophie Devine, Anushka Sharma, Georgia Wareham, Kanika Ahuja, Bharti Fulmali, Kashvee Gautam, Tanuja Kanwer, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, and Renuka Singh Thakur.

    Delhi Capitals - Jemimah Rodrigues (C), Lizelle Lee (WK), Shafali Verma, Laura  Wolvaardt, Marizaane Kapp, Niki Prasad, Chinelle Henry, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Sree Charani, and Nandni Sharma.

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 03 Feb 2026, 06:31 PM

    GG vs DC WPL 2026 Eliminator Live: Toss Update

    Ashleigh Gardner flicks the Toss coin, and Jemimah Rodrigues calls 'Heads'. Jemmy wins the Toss and elects to bowl first.

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 03 Feb 2026, 05:35 PM

    GG vs DC WPL 2026 Eliminator Live: Last game

    The last time Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals faced each other was at the same venue on January 27, where the Ashleigh Gardner-led side beat Jemimah Rodrigues' team by 3 wickets, courtesy of Sophie Devine's 4-wicket haul.

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 03 Feb 2026, 05:33 PM

    GG vs DC WPL 2026 Eliminator Live: Welcome

    Hello and welcome to the live space of the WPL 2026 Eliminator game between Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals. The winner of this high-voltage clash will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 Final on February 5.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
