Follow highlights from match 16 of TATA WPL 2024 between MI-W and GG-W here.

On Saturday, Harmanpreet Kaur's scintillating performance with her unbeaten 95 runs helps Mumbai Indians beat Gujarat Giants by 7 wickets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

Chasing 191 to win, Mumbai Indians finished at 191/3 in 19.5 overs.

Mumbai Indians were given a strong start by wicketkeeper-batter Yastika Bhatia, who clobbered eight fours and a six to make 49 from 36 balls.

(With inputs from PTI)