Follow the live score from match 18 of TATA WPL 2024 between GG-W and UPW here.

In a crucial Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 match on Monday, Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz will compete at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium. Alyssa Healy's UP Warriorz, currently in fourth place, secured a narrow 1-run victory against Delhi Capitals in their previous match. On the other hand, Beth Mooney's Gujarat Giants, placed fifth, suffered a seven-wicket defeat at the hands of Mumbai Indians.

For Gujarat Giants, winning is essential to stay in contention for a playoff spot. However, they face a tough challenge from UP Warriorz, who previously defeated them in Bengaluru. The Warriorz, undefeated against the Giants in their three WPL encounters, can displace Royal Challengers Bangalore from the third spot with a win, ending the Giants' playoff aspirations.

The match marks the first clash between UPW and GG in Delhi, following their previous meeting in Bengaluru.