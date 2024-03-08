Follow highlights from match 15 of TATA WPL 2024 between DCW and UPW here.

On Friday, Deepti Sharma shines as she bagged only the second hat-trick in the history of the tournament after her steller performance with the bat to power UP Warriorz a thrilling one-run win over Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

DC batting first, Deepti scored 59 off 48 balls to take the UP Warriorz to 138 for 8. She then returned to pick up a four-wicket haul, including a hat trick to turn the match in its favour. Skipper Meg Lanning's (60 off 46) master-class knock went in vain as DC suffered a bizarre batting collapse.

From 93 for 3 and needing less than 50 runs to win, DC were bowled out for 137 in 19.5 overs. With the victory, Alyssa Healy and Co arrested their two-match losing streak.

Chasing a below-par total, the Delhi batters looked in a hurry to finish the game.

Lanning took a particular liking to Gouher Sultana. The Australian slammed three back-to-back fours off the spinner in the 13th over, bringing her third consecutive fifty of the tournament in style.

The Australian slammed 12 boundaries in total and by the time Deepti trapped her leg before in the last ball of the 14th over, it seemed that the damage had already been done.

