WPL 2024, DC-W vs GGT Live Score: Dayalan Hemalatha departs for 4, GGT 2 down

Follow live score and updates from match 20 of TATA WPL 2024 between DC-W and GG here.

The final league match of the Women’s Premier League 2024 is scheduled to take place between the Delhi Capitals and the Gujarat Giants on Wednesday, March 13th. The match will be held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

The Gujarat Giants are coming into this crucial match fresh off a significant victory against the UP Warriorz in their previous game. They showcased a remarkable bowling performance to defend a low score and secure the win. Meanwhile, the Delhi Capitals emerged victorious in their last match against RCB in a thrilling contest, clinching a playoff spot with a nail-biting one-run victory on the final ball.

With the Delhi Capitals already securing a spot in the qualifiers, the Gujarat Giants find themselves at the bottom of the points table.