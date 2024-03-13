Twitter
Cricket

WPL 2024, DC-W vs GGT Live Score: Dayalan Hemalatha departs for 4, GGT 2 down

Follow live score and updates from match 20 of TATA WPL 2024 between DC-W and GG here.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Mar 13, 2024, 07:47 PM IST

WPL 2024, DC-W vs GGT
The final league match of the Women’s Premier League 2024 is scheduled to take place between the Delhi Capitals and the Gujarat Giants on Wednesday, March 13th. The match will be held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

The Gujarat Giants are coming into this crucial match fresh off a significant victory against the UP Warriorz in their previous game. They showcased a remarkable bowling performance to defend a low score and secure the win. Meanwhile, the Delhi Capitals emerged victorious in their last match against RCB in a thrilling contest, clinching a playoff spot with a nail-biting one-run victory on the final ball.

With the Delhi Capitals already securing a spot in the qualifiers, the Gujarat Giants find themselves at the bottom of the points table.

LIVE BLOG

  • 13 Mar 2024, 07:44 PM

    DC-W vs GGT Live Score: GGT 16/2 in 4 overs

    Jess Jonassen takes the attack and successfully dismisses Hemalatha. With a swift delivery, she outwits the batter, causing the ball to evade the attempted cut shot and knock over the off pole.

  • 13 Mar 2024, 07:37 PM

    DC-W vs GGT Live Score: GGT 9/1 in 3 overs

    Laura Wolvaardt and Dayalan Hemalatha are successfully tackling a challenging task by effectively building a strong partnership.

  • 13 Mar 2024, 07:04 PM

    DC-W vs GGT Live Score: GGT 1/1 in 1 over

    Beth Mooney was dismissed by Kapp, a crucial wicket for the team. Mooney, who was in great form, was caught off guard and missed a flick, resulting in her leg-stump being knocked over.

  • 13 Mar 2024, 07:03 PM

    DC-W vs GGT Live Score: Teams

    Gujarat Giants (Playing XI): Laura Wolvaardt, Beth Mooney(w/c), Dayalan Hemalatha, Phoebe Litchfield, Ashleigh Gardner, Bharati Fulmali, Kathryn Bryce, Tanuja Kanwar, Shabnam Md Shakil, Meghna Singh, Mannat Kashyap

    Delhi Capitals Women (Playing XI): Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatia(w), Shikha Pandey, Minnu Mani

  • 13 Mar 2024, 07:02 PM

    DC-W vs GGT Live Score: Gujarat Giants opt to bat

    ​Beth Mooney - We're batting. Same as last time, it's been working for us, putting the runs on the board and defending it., We've taken some learnings, we've made some improvements as the tournament moves on. We;re going to play for pride, no changes for us.

    Meg Lanning - We would have probably batted, but this wicket will stay true for the entire phase of the game. We'll take this game like any other, will have to do the basics well and the result will look after itself. One change - Mini comes in for Titas

  • 13 Mar 2024, 07:02 PM

    DC-W vs GGT Live Score: Hello and Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Match 20 of TATA WPL 2024 between Delhi Capitals Women and Gujarat Giants at Arun Jaitley Stadium.

