WPL 2023, MI vs GG LIVE Score and Updates: Women's Premier League gets underway with glitz opening ceremony

WPL 2023

The Adani Sportsline-owned Gujarat Giants Women's Team will go head-to-head with the Mumbai Indians Women's Team in the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 match on Saturday, 4th March at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, marking the start of an exhilarating WPL season.

Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the Mumbai Indians, the sister franchise of five-time IPL champions, as they strive to replicate the success of their male counterparts, led by Rohit Sharma. Meanwhile, Beth Mooney will take charge of the Gujarat Giants in the inaugural season of the Women's Premier League. Both teams will be eager to make a strong start and set the tone for the rest of the competition, aiming to make a lasting impression in the tournament's debut season.

Yastika Bhatia, Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr, and Natalie Sciver are the star players for their team as they prepare for the upcoming match. The Gujarat Giants, meanwhile, come into the tournament with a wealth of experience in the form of Ashleigh Gardner, Sophia Dunkley, and Beth Mooney. Although their Indian contingent may appear to be lacking in depth, the team boasts a well-rounded and balanced squad that is sure to give their opponents a run for their money.

