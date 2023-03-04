Search icon
WPL 2023, MI vs GG LIVE Score and Updates: Women's Premier League gets underway with glitz opening ceremony

Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians Women, Women’s Premier League 2023 LIVE Scorecard: The first-ever WPL will get underway in Navi Mumbai on Saturday night.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 04, 2023, 06:55 PM IST

WPL 2023

The Adani Sportsline-owned Gujarat Giants Women's Team will go head-to-head with the Mumbai Indians Women's Team in the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 match on Saturday, 4th March at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, marking the start of an exhilarating WPL season.

Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the Mumbai Indians, the sister franchise of five-time IPL champions, as they strive to replicate the success of their male counterparts, led by Rohit Sharma. Meanwhile, Beth Mooney will take charge of the Gujarat Giants in the inaugural season of the Women's Premier League. Both teams will be eager to make a strong start and set the tone for the rest of the competition, aiming to make a lasting impression in the tournament's debut season.

Yastika Bhatia, Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr, and Natalie Sciver are the star players for their team as they prepare for the upcoming match. The Gujarat Giants, meanwhile, come into the tournament with a wealth of experience in the form of Ashleigh Gardner, Sophia Dunkley, and Beth Mooney. Although their Indian contingent may appear to be lacking in depth, the team boasts a well-rounded and balanced squad that is sure to give their opponents a run for their money.

Check Live Score and Updates from GUJ-W vs MI-W here:

LIVE Blog
04 Mar 2023
06:52 PM

WPL 2023 Live Updates: 

Finally, to cap off the night before the inaugural WPL Toss, AP Dhillon takes the spotlight! With a performance sure to leave the audience in awe, AP Dhillon is sure to make this night one to remember.

 

06:50 PM

WPL 2023 Live Updates: 

Next in the lineup is Kriti Sanon, who starts off with an energetic performance in a set resembling a dressing room.

 

06:50 PM

WPL 2023 Live Updates: 

Kiara Advani took center stage first, as the Mumbai Indians players showcased their moves on the players' dugout. The atmosphere was electric as the crowd cheered in anticipation of the show to come.

 

06:49 PM

WPL 2023 Live Updates: Hello and welcome!

The opening ceremony of the new league marks the beginning of something that could revolutionize women's cricket in India and beyond. Big-name celebrities will be dazzling the DY Patil Stadium before the Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants take the field. Let's savor this momentous occasion!

