The Blackcaps won the toss and sent Sri Lanka to bat first who managed to score only 136 runs in 29.2 overs. On the chase, Guptill and Munro's half-century helped New Zealand defeat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets,

New Zealand and Sri Lanka both played their first match of the ICC Cricket World cup 2019 on Saturday. The Kiwis sent Sri Lanka out to bat first after winning the toss who managed to put up 136 runs on the board at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff. New Zealand on the chase reached the 137 run target within 17 overs as both the Blackcaps' openers completed half-centuries for their side.

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, World Cup 2019: Scorecard

Here's how it happened:

NEW ZEALAND: 137/0 in 16.1 overs

SRI LANKA: 136/10 in 29.2 overs

19:19 IST:

Its all over as New Zealand secures an easy victory Sri Lanka by 10 wickets.

19:00 IST:

Following Guptill, Munro also completes his half-century for New Zealand.

This is ruthless from Munro and Guptill!



Both players bring up their half-centuries. New Zealand need another 32 runs to win. #NZvSL LIVE https://t.co/MrREhVpUCG pic.twitter.com/GNQGnQhv7n — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 1, 2019

18:58 IST:

HALF-CENTURY! Martin Guptill completes his much deserved 50 off 39 deliveries. His partner Munro is currently batting on 49*.

18:55 IST:

Both Guptill and Munro are creeping towards half-centuries for their sides.

18:49 IST:

The Blackcaps cruising so far as they now need just 53 more runs to win.

#BACKTHEBLACKCAPS are halfway there!



Guptill and Munro have added 77 in ten overs, and are showing no signs of stopping. They need another 60 runs to get their first #CWC19 win!#NZvSL LIVE https://t.co/MrREhVpUCG pic.twitter.com/GnoVUrumEh — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 1, 2019

18:34 IST:

FIFTY up for New Zealand within the first 8 overs as both Guptill (22) and Munro (35) assert their dominance.

18:16 IST:

Both New Zealand batsmen playing some beautiful shots early on as they look full of confidence.

18:03 IST:

Guptill and Munro are at the crease to kick start the run chase for New Zealand.

17:29 IST:

OUT! Its all over the first innings as Ferguson dismisses Malinga to complete a brilliant bowling performance.

17:26 IST:

NOT OUT! After the 3rd umpire's review, Karunaratne was given not out.

17:21 IST:

Half-Century! D.Karunaratne completes his much-deserved half-century for Sri Lanka.

17:17 IST:

CAUGHT! Boult's short delivery catches Lakmal who gives out an easy catch to Santner.

17:11 IST:

Captain Karunaratne slowing creeping towards completing his half-century, 47 off 75. Played some really sensible shots today so far.

16:58 IST:

WICKET! Neesham joins the party, picking up Udana's wicket who leaves for a DUCK.

16:54 IST:

OUT! T.Perera departs after scoring 27 (23), as Boult takes an easy catch for Santner.

Mitchell Santner strikes to end the promising partnership between Thisara Perera and #DimuthKarunaratne



Sri Lanka are 112/7. Are their hopes of getting up to a good total gone?#NZvSL LIVE https://t.co/MrREhVpUCG pic.twitter.com/Ek7TMLXZpx — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 1, 2019

16:49 IST:

FREE-HIT! Neesham bowls a horrible wide delivery which was given as no-ball and the resulting delivery was smacked away for SIX by Perera.

16:47 IST:

100 up for Sri Lanka. Both T.Perera 20 (16) and D.Karunaratne 39 (65) look to build on this partnership.

16:45 IST:

DROPPED! Santner miss out on a caught and bowl opportunity as he drops Perera's catch.

16:41 IST:

Sri Lankan captain D.Karunaratne looks to have settled into the playing conditions. Currently batting on 36* off 61 deliveries as SL slowly make their way to the 100 run mark.

16:24 IST:

A much-needed boundary and a six for SL as T.Perera and D.Karunaratne look to build some momentum.

16:17 IST:

OUT! Ferguson strikes again for New Zealand as the new batsman J.Mendis departs scoring just 1 run.

16:10 IST:

OUT! Things go from bad to worse for SL as Angelo Mathews also goes for a duck, getting picked by de Grandhomme's slower delivery. Easy catch for Latham behind the wicket. Jeevan Mendis is out to bat next.

15:56 IST:

OUT! Dhananjaya de Silva departs after scoring 4 off 13 deliveries. Ferguson with a perfect delivery as Sri Lanka looks to big trouble. Mathews comes out to bat now.

7-0-29-3



A wicket with his second ball, and two in two balls later on. What an opening spell from Matt Henry! #NZvSL LIVE https://t.co/MrREhVpUCG pic.twitter.com/V7Jso1qpUM — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 1, 2019

15:48 IST:

50 up for Sri Lanka inside 10 overs as they struggle to find any momentum against a prolific Kiwi bowling attack.

15:41 IST:

ANOTHER ONE! Matt Henry on a hat-trick now after dismissing Kusal Mendis. He departs for a DUCK.

Karunaratne and Kusal Perera looking to kick start a partnership for SL.

OUT! New Zealand took a review and it went in their favour. Thirimanne lbw b Matt Henry 4(2) [4s-1].

First ball

Second ball



What a start for New Zealand!#KaneWilliamson with a shrewd review to give his side a perfect start in Cardiff #BackTheBlackCaps #NZvSL pic.twitter.com/RQ6ayUKeC6 — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 1, 2019

New Zealand win the toss and opt to field.

New Zealand have won the toss and will bowl first in Cardiff!



Will you #BACKTHEBLACKCAPS or do you think we'll hear the #LionsRoar in the first game of the first double-header of #CWC19?#NZvSL LIVE



https://t.co/MrREhVpUCG pic.twitter.com/R7zj1ZIp97 — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 1, 2019

Team news:

NZ vs SL Playing XIs:

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Perera(w), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Jeevan Mendis, Suranga Lakmal, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga.

New Zealand (Playing XI): Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Tom Latham(w), Ross Taylor, James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Trent Boult.