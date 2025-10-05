India vs Pakistan LIVE Score, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Harmanpreet Kaur departs for 19, India 3 down

IND vs PAK, Women's World Cup 2025 LIVE Updates: Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal are set to open the batting for India in the highly anticipated World Cup match against Pakistan.

India vs Pakistan, ICC Women's World Cup LIVE Updates: Harmanpreet Kaur’s Indian team has been instructed to bat first after Fatima Sana won the toss, and no handshakes were observed. For the fourth consecutive Sunday, a cricket match between India and Pakistan is set to take place. This time, following the tension and rivalry displayed by the men’s teams over the past three weeks during the Asia Cup, the women’s teams from both nations will clash in Colombo during a group stage match of the ICC Women’s World Cup. India has made one change to their lineup, with Amanjot Kaur unwell, leading to Renuka Singh Thakur stepping in as her replacement.

As the Indian women’s team prepares to face the Pakistan women’s team, there is a strong likelihood of rain disrupting the match. However, there is also a significant chance that, similar to the men’s encounters, there will be no handshake between the teams this time as well.

The possibility of players shaking hands on Sunday remains uncertain — quite literally! Australia’s match against Sri Lanka on Saturday was abandoned without any play, and forecasts indicate a considerable amount of rain until Sunday evening, with thunderstorms anticipated earlier in the day.