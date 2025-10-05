India vs Pakistan LIVE Score, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Harmanpreet Kaur departs for 19, India 3 down

Cheating or chaos? Referee’s toss blunder sparks controversy in IND vs PAK Women’s World Cup clash - Here’s what happened
CRICKET
IND vs PAK, Women's World Cup 2025 LIVE Updates: Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal are set to open the batting for India in the highly anticipated World Cup match against Pakistan.
India vs Pakistan, ICC Women's World Cup LIVE Updates: Harmanpreet Kaur’s Indian team has been instructed to bat first after Fatima Sana won the toss, and no handshakes were observed. For the fourth consecutive Sunday, a cricket match between India and Pakistan is set to take place. This time, following the tension and rivalry displayed by the men’s teams over the past three weeks during the Asia Cup, the women’s teams from both nations will clash in Colombo during a group stage match of the ICC Women’s World Cup. India has made one change to their lineup, with Amanjot Kaur unwell, leading to Renuka Singh Thakur stepping in as her replacement.
As the Indian women’s team prepares to face the Pakistan women’s team, there is a strong likelihood of rain disrupting the match. However, there is also a significant chance that, similar to the men’s encounters, there will be no handshake between the teams this time as well.
The possibility of players shaking hands on Sunday remains uncertain — quite literally! Australia’s match against Sri Lanka on Saturday was abandoned without any play, and forecasts indicate a considerable amount of rain until Sunday evening, with thunderstorms anticipated earlier in the day.
Diana persists, bowling another one down the leg side, which is deemed a wide. A misfield results in FOUR! Jemimah crouches and slices one to deep third. The fielder there allows the ball to slip right through to the boundary. Easy runs. A run-out attempt could have occurred had the bowler managed to touch it. However, no harm was done.
Diana is back and poised to strike once more. OUT! She has done it again! Jemimah must leave the field! She attempted to slice it away and managed to gain a slight edge, but the keeper made a clean catch. However, it’s a no-ball! Diana has overstepped! Jemimah seizes the opportunity and the free hit, sending it to deep midwicket for FOUR!
FOUR to kick off the over! Harleen plays a late cut, leaving the fielder in pursuit of the ball towards deep third. Sandhu is now bowling her third over.
A looping, tossed-up delivery arrives, and Harmanpreet has to be patient as it approaches her. She manages to score two runs from that ball. On the next delivery, it appears that Harmanpreet's bat produces a leading edge that nearly reaches mid-off.
Following that, the India captain executes an on-drive, striking a FOUR that marks the team's 100 runs on the scoreboard.
Iqbal is bowling the fourth over. There’s an appeal for lbw against Harmanpreet, followed by a call for a run out on Harleen. It’s all happening!
The Indian captain attempts to locate the gaps through the covers, but a thick edge nearly results in a catch to the fielder at short third.
Iqbal is now bowling her third over. After three tries to hit the gap on the off side, Pratika finally succeeds as the ball zooms past the diving fielders and reaches the boundary for a FOUR.
BOWLED! Sadia Iqbal delivers a quicker ball that hits the stumps, and Pratika’s bails are dislodged!
Saidia Iqbal returns to the field after initiating the proceedings. The off side is crowded with approximately five fielders positioned within the circle. Only two runs were scored as the drives through the covers were effortlessly halted by the Pakistani team.
Fatima is now bowling her third over. Smriti appears uncertain, facing a shorter delivery which she pulls with little conviction. Following a few early boundaries, the Pakistani pace duo has tightened their grip and is consistently bowling to the field.
FOUR! This time, there isn't much swing, and she connects with a punch off the backfoot to reach the boundary. Pratika follows suit, successfully threading the gap through the covers.
That's the third FOUR consecutively! This time, the ball swings towards the batter, delivered at a fuller length, and it resembles a drive from the batter.
Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal are currently at the crease for India, while Sadia Iqbal is set to open the bowling for Pakistan. Pratika faces the left-arm spinner, who delivers a ball aimed at her leg stump, allowing India to score a couple of runs to get started.
Following a wide and a dot ball, Smriti takes the strike with a quick single. On her first delivery, she hits a FOUR! Smriti expertly pulls the ball off the back foot, sending it racing through the mid-wicket area for India’s opening boundary.
Pakistan Women (Playing XI): Muneeba Ali, Sadaf Shamas, Sidra Amin, Rameen Shamim, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Nawaz(w), Fatima Sana(c), Natalia Pervaiz, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal
India Women (Playing XI): Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh Thakur, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani
Fatima Sana - We're going to bowl first, looks like there could be some moisture on the wicket. One change for us - Sadaf Shamas replaces Omaima Sohail - our confidence is great, hopefully we'll play better today. Anything under 250 could be a good chase
Harmanpreet Kaur - We played a good series here before the WC. We're thinking positively and are looking to do well. One unfortunate change - Amanjot isn't playing (she's ill), Renuka Thakur replaces her. We've gelled well as a team and looking forward to today's contest.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the blockbuster ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 clash between India and Pakistan! The stage is set at Colombo’s R. Premadasa Stadium, where arch-rivals collide in what promises to be a high-voltage encounter. The spotlight is already burning bright after a tense toss moment — no handshakes, just fierce focus — as Harmanpreet Kaur’s India aim to continue their unbeaten streak, while Fatima Sana’s Pakistan look to pull off an upset.