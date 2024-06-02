WI vs PNG Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies win toss, opt to bowl first

02 Jun 2024, 07:20 PM

WI vs PNG Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies opt to bowl

Rovman Powell: We are going to bowl first. It is a fresh wicket, we will hope to restrict them and then our batters can chase it down. It is going to be the same Providence wicket and it provides us an opportunity to play good cricket. I am excited and the team is excited to win a home WC, it is something we are looking forward to and hopefully we can deliver. We have two all rounders and three spinners.

Assad Vala: It looks like a good wicket even though there's been rain around for the last two days. We have the right balance at the moment with a lot of all rounders. The preparation has been very good, we have been here for over two weeks and are looking forward to the toiurnament.