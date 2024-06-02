WI vs PNG Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies win toss, opt to bowl first

Cricket
Follow live score of WI vs PNG T20 World Cup 2024 match here.
The hosts, West Indies, will face off against Papua New Guinea in the opening Group C match of the T20 World Cup 2024 at Providence Stadium in Guyana.
Papua New Guinea has emerged victorious in 14 out of their 18 T20I matches following the T20 World Cup 2022.
Conversely, a depleted West Indies squad recently achieved a clean sweep against South Africa, winning all three matches just prior to the commencement of the T20 World Cup 2024.
Rovman Powell: We are going to bowl first. It is a fresh wicket, we will hope to restrict them and then our batters can chase it down. It is going to be the same Providence wicket and it provides us an opportunity to play good cricket. I am excited and the team is excited to win a home WC, it is something we are looking forward to and hopefully we can deliver. We have two all rounders and three spinners.
Assad Vala: It looks like a good wicket even though there's been rain around for the last two days. We have the right balance at the moment with a lot of all rounders. The preparation has been very good, we have been here for over two weeks and are looking forward to the toiurnament.
Out Of This World Entertainment! #WIReady Our 1st match in Guyana bowls off This Sunday June 2— Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) May 29, 2024
Enjoy live Performances by:
David Rudder | Ravi B | Erphaan Alves | Dj Anna | Dj Ultra
Get Your Tickets at Guyana Cricket Board Office! pic.twitter.com/G8syLYLG61
Renowned Trinidadian vocalists David Rudder and Erphaan Alves, along with Chutney music sensation Ravi B, will grace the stage at the Guyana National Stadium during the opening ceremony of the T20 World Cup 2024. The event will also feature performances by DJs Anna and Ultra, promising an electrifying start to the highly anticipated tournament.