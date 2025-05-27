LSG vs RCB Live Score: Match No. 70 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will decide the second team for Qualifier 1 game on Thursday.

The final game in the league stage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is between Rishabh Pant-led Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Rajat Patidar's Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The high-voltage match will decide the second team to finish in the top two in the Points Table of IPL 2025. On Monday, Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings (PBKS) became the first team which will play Qualifier 1 on Thursday, May 29.

Since LSG are already out of the Playoffs race, the winner of tonight's game will decide whether RCB or Gujarat Titans (GT) will face Punjab Kings at the New PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh. So, stay tuned to this space to get all the live and latest updates from the Ekana Cricket Stadium.