West Indies vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2022 highlights: Stirling the hero as Ireland stun West Indies

With qualification into Group B of T20 World Cup 2022 at stake, West Indies and Ireland lock horns in the penultimate match of Group B qualifying. After losing their first match at the hands of Scotland, the Caribbean side responded with a much-needed victory over Zimbabwe.
Nicholas Pooran's men will thus be hoping to find a way past Ireland, who also have won one and lost one game so far. Andrew Balbirnie's side currently sit in fourth place in the Group, having the worst run rate, but a win will see them through.
Two-time champs of the T20 World Cup, the West Indies meanwhile will look to foil their Irish opponents' plans.
What a match, Ireland's fairy tale continues, and this is the first time a former T20 World Cup-winning side failed to qualify for the Super 12 stage. Back to the drawing board then for the West Indies.
WI vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022- Captains' verdict
Here's what the two captains had to say:
Nicholas Pooran: It's tough, we haven't batted well in this tournament at all. On a really good batting surface, making 145, it's a really difficult task for the bowlers. It was going to be a challenge. Congratulations to Ireland, they batted fantastically and bowled well today.
Andrew Balbirnie: It (win) means everything. We had a disappointing loss last year at the same stage. We did a lot of thinking and a lot of things changed back home. New coach and there were a couple of things that we wanted to do as a team, the way we wanted to play. Losing the first game and then coming back and beating a two-time champion in a must-win game ... just couldn't be prouder.
WI vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022 - Delany wins MoM
Gareth Delany wins the Player of the Match award for his three-wicket spell. If not for his bowling, the Caribbeans could have run-away with it, but the spin wizard restricted the West Indies batsmen and thoroughly deserved his prize.
"It's an incredible day for us, we wanted to get over the line and the fashion we did it in, that was amazing. Our spin bowling coach (Nathan Hauritz) came along with a plan, and we tried to keep it simple. It's a dream come true for us, we are pretty delighted to be honest. Campher's knock the other day (against Scotland), along with Dockrell's contribution allowed us to get in this position," said Delany after the match.
WI vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022 - West Indies are OUT!
History! What a win by Ireland, West Indies are out of T20 World Cup 2022. What have we witnessed here!
WI 146/5 (20)
IRE 150/1 (17.3)
Ireland won by 9 wkts
WI vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022 - West Indies in deep trouble
We're on the verge of witnessing history, West Indies two-time champs of T20 World Cup, the most successful team in the history of this competition are on the verge of being knocked out by Ireland. Take a bow the Irish!
IRE 144/1 (16.3)
Ireland need 3 runs in 21 balls
WI vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022 - Tucker gets reprieve
Drama! Odean Smith dismisses Tucker, it was caught by the bowler himself but he had overstepped. Clearly sums up the situation for West Indies. Are we witnessing another giant killing?
IRE 110/1 (12)
Ireland need 37 runs in 49 balls
WI vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022 - Ireland building momentum
Ireland giving the West Indies taste of their own medicine. What an innings this has been so far. Simply superb, surely it's now for the Irish to lose their match from this commanding position.
IRE 84/1 (9)
Ireland need 63 runs in 66 balls
WI vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022- West Indies draw first blood
Ireland's partnership breaks down finally as West Indies get their first wicket. The Irish skipper Balbirnie holes out to Mayers who holds on for dear life.
IRE 73/1 (7.3)
Ireland need 74 runs in 75 balls
WI vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022- Ireland off to a flyer
Fifty up from just 4.2 overs for Ireland in a must win match.
What a start, West Indies in big trouble.
IRE 54/0 (5)
Ireland need 93 runs in 90 balls
WI vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022- Ireland kick-start their chase
Ireland get off the mark, Paul Stirling scores 10, while the Irish skipper opened his account with a maximum! An early shout for a catch as well but Stirling survives.
IRE 16/0 (1.4)
WI vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022- West Indies score 146
That's the innings break between West Indies and Ireland. The two-time T20 World Champs score 146, the Irish side needs 147 to seal their place in Super 12, anything less, West Indies go through.
WI 146/5 (20)
Innings Break
WI vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022 - Delany gets the better of Powell
Delany gets his third scalp, the dangerman Rovman Powell walks back. The West Indies batsmen have all fallen against spin, what a great tactic this from Ireland.
WI 112/5 (16.3)
WI vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022 - Pooran dismissed
Nicholas Pooran holes out. The West Indies skipper is dismissed after scoring 13 runs. Delany again gets the big fish. The Caribbean players are really struggling against the spin.
WI 99/4 (14.1)
WI vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022 - Lewis gone
Lewis is out, and Delany gets his man, that's a sublime catch by Mark Adair. Nicholas Pooran makes his way into the middle.
WI 81/3 (11.3)
WI vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022 - Injury scare for Lewis?
A short breather for both sets of players as Evin Lewis seems to be struggling with a hamstring. Physio is out in the middle to have a check on him, thankfully nothing serious and action resumes.
WI 64/2 (9)
WI vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022 - Simi Singh removes Charles
Simi Singh strikes and gets the dangerman Charles who was trying to accelerate for the West Indies. A partnership needed here.
WI 27/2 (4.2)
WI vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022 - First blood for Ireland
McCarthy gets Ireland's first breakthrough, Mayers departs after a brisk start for West Indies.
WI 10/1 (2.4)
WI vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022 - West Indies begin steady
A boundary in the first over as West Indies make their intent clear. Six runs from the first over.
WI 6/0 (1)
WI vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022 - And we're off!
Mayers and Charles are at the crease. Mayers is on strike. Joshua Little will open the attack
WI vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022 - Qualification scenarios
It's a fairly simple task for all four teams in Group B of round 1. Win and you go through, lose and you go home.
WI vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022 - Team news
Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little
West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran(w/c), Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy
WI vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022 - Toss update
West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran won the toss and chose to bat first. Here's what the two skippers had to say during toss:
Andrew Balbirnie: After losing the first game, it has become win or die. We'll have to bowl well. Restrict them and chase the target later on. Think the pitch won't change much throughout the 40 overs, it will pretty much remain the same. We are playing with the same XI, no changes.
Nicholas Pooran: We are going to bat first, it's a fresh pitch with some sunshine around. We are coming off some good momentum, we need to continue what we have been doing. We spoke as a batting and a bowling unit what we need to do. The straight boundaries are massive here. King is fit, he is back, Brooks misses out