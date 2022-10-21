West Indies vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2022 highlights: Stirling the hero as Ireland stun West Indies

West Indies stunned by Ireland, fail to reach Super 12

With qualification into Group B of T20 World Cup 2022 at stake, West Indies and Ireland lock horns in the penultimate match of Group B qualifying. After losing their first match at the hands of Scotland, the Caribbean side responded with a much-needed victory over Zimbabwe.

Nicholas Pooran's men will thus be hoping to find a way past Ireland, who also have won one and lost one game so far. Andrew Balbirnie's side currently sit in fourth place in the Group, having the worst run rate, but a win will see them through.

Two-time champs of the T20 World Cup, the West Indies meanwhile will look to foil their Irish opponents' plans.