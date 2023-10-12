Subscribe Now
×
Enroll for our free updates
Please enter full name.
Please enter valid email address.
Subscribe Now
Thank you
हिंदी में पढ़ें
GO
X
Latest News
Webstory
DNA Verified
Photos
Videos
Explainers
India
Entertainment
Sports
Viral News
Lifestyle
Education
Business
World
Ezmall
News Letter
trendingVideos,recommendedVideos,recommendedVideosMobile
english
3064220
Home
Videos
videoDetails
Ind vs Afg: Rohit Sharma hits 31st ODI century as India wins 2nd Match of world cup 2023, beats Afg
India has defeated Afghanistan by 8 wickets in their second match of the world cup 2023. India will now face arch-rival Pakistan on October 14 at Ahmedabad.
LIVE COVERAGE
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Jawan
Asia Cup
G 20
Popular Stories
More
Vishal Bhardwaj's surprise visit to Priyanka Chopra isn't 'Khufiya' anymore, see their viral photo with Malti Marie
Explained: How did Hamas infiltrate Israel’s Iron Dome? Know whopping cost of operating the system
Surya Grahan 2023: What is 'ring of fire' annular solar eclipse that will occur this week, will it be visible in India?
AAP ready to contest MP, Rajasthan assembly polls; candidate names to be declared soon: Arvind Kejriwal
This ex-skipper bought most expensive house owned by cricketer worth Rs 172 crore; not Dhoni, Kohli, Tendulkar
Most Viewed
More
Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s...
In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks ble...
Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPIN...
Viral photos of the day: Kiara...
Swara Bhasker shares adorable ...
Speed Reads
More
North-East Superfast train's coaches derail in Bihar's Buxar
Wordle 845 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 12
India launches Operation Ajay to bring back citizens from Israel after Hamas attack
Viral Video: Virat Kohli, Naveen-ul-Haq settle their differences, shake hands and hug it out during IND vs AFG game
Watch viral video: Delhi crowd bursts into “Kohli Kohli” chants when Naveen-ul-Haq comes to bat during IND vs AFG
Most Watched
More
Caught On Cam: Man dies of heart attack while running on tre...
Watch | Father of Chandrayaan 3 Project Director P. Veeramut...
Powerful earthquake in Afghanistan kills over 2,000, several...
Asia Cup 2023: Saqlain Mushtaq Answers Aakash Chopra's Quest...
Terrorist Javed Mattoo's brother Rayees Mattoo hoists tricol...
DNA Originals
More
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?
DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?
DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done