IND vs AUS, 2nd Test, Day 2, Cricket Score, Live Updates: Australian opener David Warner subbed out due to concussion

Australia's first innings score of 263 was the lowest in the history of the Border Gavaskar Trophy series when India bowled them out. In Nagpur, India triumphed.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 18, 2023, 09:22 AM IST

After a dominating performance in the first Test, Rohit Sharma's Team India will look to repeat their heroics in the second game of the four-match series against Australia. The action will begin on Friday (February 17) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi and the Pat Cummins-led side will surely look to bounce back. India need to continue their winning momentum to qualify for the ICC World Test Championships final later this year.

All eyes will be on India's middle-order batter Cheteshwar Pujara who's going to make his 100th Test appearance for the country and would like to mark the occasion with a century.
Team India captain Rohit Sharma scored a sensation ton in Nagpur while the other stars like Virat Kohli and KL Rahul struggled to make an impact. 

Rahul is under the radar if we talk about his spot in the eleven. The fact that Shubman Gill is in such good form puts even more pressure on the Indian Test opener who has not given great returns for the amount of faith put on him by the management.

18 Feb 2023
09:14 AM

IND vs AUS, 2nd test live, day 2, score

After taking a couple hits to the head and body while batting 15 yesterday, David Warner is set to be ruled out of the Test owing to concussion. Matt Renshaw would take his position as a direct successor.

08:49 AM

IND vs AUS, 2nd test live, day 2, score

Ravi Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja took two wickets each for India, while Mohammed Shami took four wickets.

08:46 AM

IND vs AUS, 2nd test live, day 2, score

There is a good chance that Virat Kohli will be in the batting order today. He's having a tough time in Tests right now. Has struggled against Bangladesh and Australia in their home stadiums. His main concern now is the spinners.

08:45 AM

IND vs AUS, 2nd test live, day 2, score:

Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul remain unbeaten at 13 and 4 respectively on Day 2.

 

