UPW vs MI, WPL 2026, Live Score: Mumbai Indians lose 3rd wicket at 44, Sciver-Brunt departs at 15

CRICKET
UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: Catch all the live and latest updates from Match No 10 of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026.
UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: In Match No 10 of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026, UP Warriorz (UPW) will take on Mumbai Indians (MI) again in the reverse fixture. This is also MI's last match in Mumbai, as the next leg of the tournament will be played in Vadodara.
On the one hand, MI are in second spot in the Points Table with four points and two wins. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side lost its previous game against UPW by 7 wickets.
On the other hand, UPW are sitting at the bottom in the Points Table with just one win and two points. It will be interesting to see which team emerges victorious at DY Patil Stadium before the tournament moves to Vadodara for the next round of matches.
UP Warriorz - Meg Lanning (C), Shweta Sehrawat (WK), Shikha Pandey, Kiran Navgire, Deepti Sharma, Harleen Deol, Asha Sobhana, Kranti Gaud, Sophie Ecclestone, Phoebe Litchfield, and Chloe Tryon.
Mumbai Indians - Harmanpreet Kaur (C), G Kamilini (WK), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Hayley Matthews, Amanjot Kaur, Nicola Carey, Amelia Kerr, Sajana Sajeevan, Sanskriti Gupta, Triveni Vasistha, and Nalla Reddy.