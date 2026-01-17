FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
CRICKET

UPW vs MI, WPL 2026, Live Score: Mumbai Indians lose 3rd wicket at 44, Sciver-Brunt departs at 15

UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: Catch all the live and latest updates from Match No 10 of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jan 17, 2026, 05:35 PM IST

UPW vs MI, WPL 2026, Live Score: Mumbai Indians lose 3rd wicket at 44, Sciver-Brunt departs at 15
UPW vs MI, WPL 2026, Live Scorecard
UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: In Match No 10 of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026, UP Warriorz (UPW) will take on Mumbai Indians (MI) again in the reverse fixture. This is also MI's last match in Mumbai, as the next leg of the tournament will be played in Vadodara.

On the one hand, MI are in second spot in the Points Table with four points and two wins. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side lost its previous game against UPW by 7 wickets.

On the other hand, UPW are sitting at the bottom in the Points Table with just one win and two points. It will be interesting to see which team emerges victorious at DY Patil Stadium before the tournament moves to Vadodara for the next round of matches.

LIVE BLOG

  • 17 Jan 2026, 05:33 PM

    UPW vs MI Live Scorecard: 50 up for Mumbai

    In the 9th over after losing three top-order batters, the Mumbai Indians finally breached the 50-run mark with Harmanpreet Kaur and Nicola Carey at the crease.

     

  • 17 Jan 2026, 05:19 PM

    UPW vs MI Live Scorecard: Big wicket!!!

    Shikha Pandey scalps big fish for UP Warriorz as she dismisses Nat Sciver-Brunt at 15. MI lose 3rd wicket at 44.

     

  • 17 Jan 2026, 05:09 PM

    UPW vs MI Live Scorecard: Powerplay ends

    With the end of the 6th over, the Mumbai Indians are 38/2 with Harmanpreet Kaur and Nat Sciver-Brunt at the crease. It is also a Strategic Timeout.

     

  • 17 Jan 2026, 05:06 PM

    UPW vs MI Live Scorecard: Another wicket!

    Sophie Ecclestone strikes in her first over of the game. She dismisses Matthew Hayley at 13. MI lose 2nd wicket at 23.

     

  • 17 Jan 2026, 04:59 PM

    UPW vs MI Live Scorecard: Wicket!!!

    After getting hit by a couple of big shots in the over, Kranti Gaud makes her comeback by dismissing Sajana at 10. MI lose 1st wicket at 23.

     

  • 17 Jan 2026, 04:36 PM

    UPW vs MI Live Scorecard: First over

    UP Warriorz openers, Matthew Hayley and Sajeevan Sajana came out to bat in the 188-run chase.

     

  • 17 Jan 2026, 04:30 PM

    UPW vs MI Live Scorecard: Last over

    With Harleen Deol, Sophie Ecclestone, and Asha Sobhana's wickets in the final over, Amelia Kerr finished off her spell with 1 3-wicket haul. UPW posted 187/8 in 20 overs.

     

  • 17 Jan 2026, 04:29 PM

    UPW vs MI Live Scorecard: Harleen Deol GONE

    Amelia Kerr also picks up her first wicket of the match as she dismisses Harleen Deol at 25.

     

  • 17 Jan 2026, 04:14 PM

    UPW vs MI Live Scorecard: Back-to-back wickets

    UP Warriorz lose Chloe Tryon and Shweta Sehrawat within the first three balls of the 19th over. 

     

  • 17 Jan 2026, 04:08 PM

    UPW vs MI Live Scorecard: 150 up for Warriorz

    With a six by Chloe Tryon on the last ball of the 16th over, UP Warriorz breached the 150-run mark.

     

  • 17 Jan 2026, 04:01 PM

    UPW vs MI Live Scorecard: 15 overs GONE

    After the end of the 15th over, UPW are 143/3 with Harleen Deol 4 (4) and Chloe Tryon 3 (3) out in the middle.

     

  • 17 Jan 2026, 03:57 PM

    UPW vs MI Live Scorecard: Another wicket!!!

    After Phoebe Litchfield, skipper Meg Lanning also makes her way back to the dugout as she gets dismissed by Hayley Matthews at 70. UPW lose 3rd wicket at 136.

     

  • 17 Jan 2026, 03:55 PM

    UPW vs MI Live Scorecard: Much-needed wicket

    After two boundaries and two maximums, Phoebe Litchfield finally falls prey to Amanjot Kaur. Litchfield departs at 61 off just 37 balls.

     

  • 17 Jan 2026, 03:53 PM

    UPW vs MI Live Scorecard: 50 for Litchfield

    After Lanning, Phoebe Litchfield also completed her half-century. With this partnership, UPW are in a strong hold of the game.

     

  • 17 Jan 2026, 03:49 PM

    UPW vs MI Live Scorecard: 100-run partnership

    There seems to be no stopping the Lanning-Litchfield partnership for the second wicket. UPW 110/1 after 12.1 overs.

     

  • 17 Jan 2026, 03:48 PM

    UPW vs MI Live Scorecard: 100 up for Warriorz

    In the 12th over of the innings, UPW finally breached the 100-run mark with Litchfield and Lanning at the crease.

     

  • 17 Jan 2026, 03:42 PM

    UPW vs MI Live Scorecard: 50 for Lanning

    In the 10th over, UPW skipper Meg Lanning also completed her 11th WPL fifty. This one came off just 35 balls.

     

  • 17 Jan 2026, 03:25 PM

    UPW vs MI Live Scorecard: 10 overs GONE

    With Phoebe Litchfield and Meg Lanning standing tall at the crease, UPW are 90/1 after 10 overs.

     

  • 17 Jan 2026, 03:24 PM

    UPW vs MI Live Scorecard: Powerplay ends

    With 14 runs in the final over of the Powerplay, UP Warriorz are 56/1 after 6 overs. With the conclusion of this over, it is also a 50-run partnership between Lanning and Litchefield.

     

  • 17 Jan 2026, 03:06 PM

    UPW vs MI Live Scorecard: After 5 overs

    After the end of five overs, UP Warriorz are 42/1 with Phoebe Litchfield 9 (8) and Meg Lanning 28 (21) at the crease. 

     

  • 17 Jan 2026, 02:47 PM

    UPW vs MI Live Scorecard: Wicket!!!

    On the fourth ball of the first over, Nicola Carey dismisses Kiran Navgire at Golden Duck. UP Warriorz lose the first wicket.

     

  • 17 Jan 2026, 02:44 PM

    UPW vs MI Live Scorecard: Playing XI

    UP Warriorz - Meg Lanning (C), Shweta Sehrawat (WK), Shikha Pandey, Kiran Navgire, Deepti Sharma, Harleen Deol, Asha Sobhana, Kranti Gaud, Sophie Ecclestone, Phoebe Litchfield, and Chloe Tryon.

     

    Mumbai Indians - Harmanpreet Kaur (C), G Kamilini (WK), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Hayley Matthews, Amanjot Kaur, Nicola Carey, Amelia Kerr, Sajana Sajeevan, Sanskriti Gupta, Triveni Vasistha, and Nalla Reddy.

  • 17 Jan 2026, 02:41 PM

    UPW vs MI Live Scorecard: Toss Update

    MI skipper Harmanpreet Kaur wins the Toss, elects to bowl first in the team's last game in Mumbai. 

