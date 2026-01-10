FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
CRICKET

UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2026 Live Score: 50 for skipper Ashleigh Gardner, GG 152/2 after 15 overs

UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2026 Live Score: Catch all the live and latest updates from Match No 2 of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 between UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jan 10, 2026, 04:04 PM IST

UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2026 Live Score: 50 for skipper Ashleigh Gardner, GG 152/2 after 15 overs
UPW vs GG, WPL 2026 Live Scorecard
Match No. 2 of the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 is between UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants, to be played at DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. The rivalry between these two teams has been neck-to-neck in the previous three WPL seasons, and their head-to-head record stands at 3-3. However, UP Warriorz will look to take an upper hand in today's game under their new captain, Meg Lanning, who led Delhi Capitals to the WPL finals three consecutive times.

On the other hand, Gujarat Giants will play under the captaincy of Ashleigh Gardner, who led the side to their first-ever Playoffs appearance in the previous WPL edition. Talking about the pitch of the DY Patil Stadium, which is known for its bounce and short boundaries, a high-scoring match is expected between UPW and GG. Stay tuned to this space for all the live and latest updates from Match No. 2 of the WPL 2026.

LIVE BLOG

  • 10 Jan 2026, 03:49 PM

    UPW vs GG WPL 2026 Live Score: 150 up for Giants

    GG skipper Ashleigh Gardner has shifted gears and is hammering boundaries and sixes all over DY Patil Stadium. In the 15th over, Ash Gardner completed her half-century and took the Giants past the 150-run mark.

     

  • 10 Jan 2026, 03:45 PM

    UPW vs GG WPL 2026 Live Score: 100 up for Giants

    In the 12th over, Gujarat Giants finally breached the 100-run mark with still eight wickets in hand. 

  • 10 Jan 2026, 03:27 PM

    UPW vs GG WPL 2026 Live Score: 10 overs GONE

    After the end of 10 overs, the Gujarat Giants are 90/2 with Anushka Sharma 23 (16) and Ashleigh Gardner 12 (12) out in the middle. 

  • 10 Jan 2026, 03:23 PM

    UPW vs GG WPL 2026 Live Score: Sophie Devine departs

    In the final over of the Powerplay, Shikha Pandey removes 'dangerous' Sophie Devine, who was going all hammers since the start of the game. Devine departs at 38. GG are 55/2 after 5.3 overs. 

  • 10 Jan 2026, 03:19 PM

    UPW vs GG WPL 2026 Live Score: Wicket!!!

    Sophie Ecclestone brings some respite to UP Warriorz as she gets her first breakthrough for her side. Ecclestone dismisses Beth Mooney at 13.

  • 10 Jan 2026, 02:52 PM

    UPW vs GG WPL 2026 Live Score: 4 overs GONE

    UPW skipper Meg Lanning has used four bowling options in the first four overs. After 4 overs, Gujarat Giants are 40/0 with Sophie Devine and Beth Mooney at the crease.

  • 10 Jan 2026, 02:32 PM

    UPW vs GG WPL 2026 Live Score: Playing XI

    UP Warriorz - Meg Lannings (C), Shweta Sehrawat (WK), Deandra Dottin, Phoebe Litchfield, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Kiran Navgire, Sophie Ecclestone, Shikha Pandey, Asha Sobhana, and Kranti Gaud.

    Gujarat Giants - Ashleigh Gardner (C), Beth Mooney (WK), Sophie Devine, Georgia Wareham, Anushka Sharma, Kanika Ahuja, Bharti Fulmali, Kashvee Gautam, Tanuja Kanwer, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, and Renuka Singh Thakur.

  • 10 Jan 2026, 02:30 PM

    UPW vs GG WPL 2026 Live Score: Toss Update

    Meg Lanning flipped the Toss coin and even won it. UP Warriorz have decided to bowl first against Gujarat Giants.

