UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2026 Live Score: 50 for skipper Ashleigh Gardner, GG 152/2 after 15 overs

CRICKET
UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2026 Live Score: Catch all the live and latest updates from Match No 2 of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 between UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.
Match No. 2 of the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 is between UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants, to be played at DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. The rivalry between these two teams has been neck-to-neck in the previous three WPL seasons, and their head-to-head record stands at 3-3. However, UP Warriorz will look to take an upper hand in today's game under their new captain, Meg Lanning, who led Delhi Capitals to the WPL finals three consecutive times.
On the other hand, Gujarat Giants will play under the captaincy of Ashleigh Gardner, who led the side to their first-ever Playoffs appearance in the previous WPL edition. Talking about the pitch of the DY Patil Stadium, which is known for its bounce and short boundaries, a high-scoring match is expected between UPW and GG. Stay tuned to this space for all the live and latest updates from Match No. 2 of the WPL 2026.
Gujarat Giants - Ashleigh Gardner (C), Beth Mooney (WK), Sophie Devine, Georgia Wareham, Anushka Sharma, Kanika Ahuja, Bharti Fulmali, Kashvee Gautam, Tanuja Kanwer, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, and Renuka Singh Thakur.