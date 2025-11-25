T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule Announcement Live: Are India and Pakistan in same group again?

25 Nov 2025, 05:36 PM

T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule Announcement Live: How teams are selected?

Apart from the hosts, the top seven teams include Australia, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, England, South Africa, the United States of America, and the West Indies.



Meanwhile, New Zealand, Ireland, and Pakistan have secured their spots in the tournament based on their rankings in the format. Teams like Italy and the Netherlands qualified from the Europe Regional Qualifier tournament, Canada booked its spot from the Americas Qualifier, Namibia and Zimbabwe qualified from the Africa Qualifier, and Nepal, Oman, and the UAE joined the tournament from the Asia-EAP Regional Qualifier tournament.