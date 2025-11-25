T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule Announcement Live: Are India and Pakistan in same group again?

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Delhi Metro: Phase-IV expansion to include THESE 4 underground stations, to include facilities like..., check details

West Bengal Election 2026: Will SIR boomerang on BJP with TMC's early poll campaign? Mamata Banerjee's strategy revealed

Sarvodaya Hospital launches Advanced SSI Mantra Surgical Robot for minimally invasive multi-speciality surgeries

Celina Jaitly breaks silence on domestic violence case against husband Peter Haag: 'Atrocities, abandonment perpetrated...'

Who is Pawan Thakur? Dubai's biggest drug trafficker to be deported to India

This fruit could land you in jail if you carry it on Indian trains, know how

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance vs Aditya Birla Group: India's biz giants to compete in THIS market worth Rs 1 lakh crore

Mallika Sherawat says working with Dharmendra was 'a blessing', they acted in this film, it bombed at box office, earned just Rs...

Punjab bans sale of liquor, tobacco, other items in 3 cities declared holy by govt; check names

Who is Prema Wang Thongdok? Arunachal woman who was harassed by Chinese authorities at Shanghai Airport for 18 hours; rejected her Indian passport

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Delhi Metro: Phase-IV expansion to include THESE 4 underground stations, to include facilities like..., check details

Delhi Metro: Phase-IV expansion to include THESE 4 underground stations, to incl

West Bengal Election 2026: Will SIR boomerang on BJP with TMC's early poll campaign? Mamata Banerjee's strategy revealed

West Bengal Election 2026: Will SIR boomerang on BJP with TMC's early campaign?

Sarvodaya Hospital launches Advanced SSI Mantra Surgical Robot for minimally invasive multi-speciality surgeries

Sarvodaya Hospital launches Advanced SSI Mantra Surgical Robot

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet The Family Man 3 star Andrea Kevichusa, 24-year-old playing Jaideep Ahlawat’s on-screen love interest

Meet The Family Man 3 star Andrea Kevichusa, 24-year-old playing Jaideep Ahlawat

In pics: Step inside Prabhas' luxurious Rs 60 crore Hyderabad mansion with private indoor swimming pool, state-of-the-art gym, manicured garden

In pics: Step inside Prabhas' luxurious Rs 60 crore Hyderabad mansion

Tata Sierra 2025 Now Launched: Price in India, design, features and other details - SEE PICS

Tata Sierra 2025 Now Launched: Price in India, design, features and other detail

HomeCricket

CRICKET

T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule Announcement Live: Are India and Pakistan in same group again?

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule Announcement Live: ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule Live: Stay tuned to this space for all live and latest updates on date, time table, fixtures of one of the biggest ICC tournaments.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Nov 25, 2025, 06:37 PM IST

T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule Announcement Live: Are India and Pakistan in same group again?
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played in India and Sri Lanka
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule Announcement Live Updates: ICC T20I World Cup 2026 is scheduled to be hosted jointly by India and Sri Lanka. Ahead of the mega ICC event, Star Sports Network, broadcaster of the tournament, has unveiled the schedule announcement date on social media. The much-awaited schedule for the T20 World Cup will be announced on Tuesday, November 25, from 6:30 pm onwards. Star Sports Network will telecast the schedule along with JioHotstar for all viewers. Stay tuned to this space for all the live and latest updates from the event.

 

LIVE BLOG

  • 25 Nov 2025, 05:38 PM

    T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule Announcement Live: Winners so far

    Out of the nine editions so far, India, West Indies, and England have won the title two times each, whereas Australia, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan have clinched the trophy one time each.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 25 Nov 2025, 05:36 PM

    T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule Announcement Live: How teams are selected?

    Apart from the hosts, the top seven teams include Australia, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, England, South Africa, the United States of America, and the West Indies.
     
    Meanwhile, New Zealand, Ireland, and Pakistan have secured their spots in the tournament based on their rankings in the format. Teams like Italy and the Netherlands qualified from the Europe Regional Qualifier tournament, Canada booked its spot from the Americas Qualifier, Namibia and Zimbabwe qualified from the Africa Qualifier, and Nepal, Oman, and the UAE joined the tournament from the Asia-EAP Regional Qualifier tournament.

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Delhi Metro: Phase-IV expansion to include THESE 4 underground stations, to include facilities like..., check details
Delhi Metro: Phase-IV expansion to include THESE 4 underground stations, to incl
West Bengal Election 2026: Will SIR boomerang on BJP with TMC's early poll campaign? Mamata Banerjee's strategy revealed
West Bengal Election 2026: Will SIR boomerang on BJP with TMC's early campaign?
Sarvodaya Hospital launches Advanced SSI Mantra Surgical Robot for minimally invasive multi-speciality surgeries
Sarvodaya Hospital launches Advanced SSI Mantra Surgical Robot
Celina Jaitly breaks silence on domestic violence case against husband Peter Haag: 'Atrocities, abandonment perpetrated...'
Celina Jaitly breaks silence on domestic violence case against Peter Haag
Who is Pawan Thakur? Dubai's biggest drug trafficker to be deported to India
Who is Pawan Thakur? Dubai's biggest drug trafficker to be deported to India
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet The Family Man 3 star Andrea Kevichusa, 24-year-old playing Jaideep Ahlawat’s on-screen love interest
Meet The Family Man 3 star Andrea Kevichusa, 24-year-old playing Jaideep Ahlawat
In pics: Step inside Prabhas' luxurious Rs 60 crore Hyderabad mansion with private indoor swimming pool, state-of-the-art gym, manicured garden
In pics: Step inside Prabhas' luxurious Rs 60 crore Hyderabad mansion
Tata Sierra 2025 Now Launched: Price in India, design, features and other details - SEE PICS
Tata Sierra 2025 Now Launched: Price in India, design, features and other detail
Ram Mandir Dhwajarohan Ceremony: PM Modi hoists sacred saffron flag at Ayodhya's Ram Temple; See PICS
Ram Mandir Dhwajarohan Ceremony: PM Modi hoists sacred saffron flag at Ayodhya's
After Ethiopia volcano eruption, these are 5 active volcanoes you must know
After Ethiopia volcano eruption, these are 5 active volcanoes you must know
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement