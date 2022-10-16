T20 World Cup 2022 Live score Updates: United Arab Emirates won the toss and chose to bat first against Netherlands with both teams looking for a win.

T20 World Cup 2022 Live score Updates: After Namibia's resounding win over Sri Lanka, the attention switches to the second match of T20 World Cup 2022 round 1 qualifying Group A game, between United Arab Emirates and Netherlands.

The Dutch side have some experienced players and could be a threat to other teams in the group. UAE were part of the Asia Cup qualifying round, but couldn't reach the main draw.

Similarly, Netherlands were part of the T20 World Cup last year, but couldn't make it to the Super 12 stage. Therefore, both teams will be looking for a win and boost their chances of reaching the Super 12 stage of T20 World Cup.