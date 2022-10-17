CRICKET
Check out all the latest updates for the upcoming warm-up fixture between India-Australia which will take place at 'Gabba', Brisbane.
India will play Australia in the opening T20 World Cup warm-up game today. The Men in Blue played two unofficial warm-up games against the Western Australia XI, winning one and losing the other. Australia, on the other hand, just lost a T20 series against England.
Check the match timing, playing XIs, live streaming, and live broadcast details below.
The IND vs AUS warm-up match will start at 9:30 AM (IST) and will be broadcasted live on Star Sports Network.
The result doesn't really matter, but there were a few boxes ticked for both teams. India's death bowling, their weakness of the past, was quite spot-on today. Agreed, the warm-up meant they could try all their options, a luxury which they'll not have in a regular game.
Rohit will be happy with what he's seen. Positives with the bat for both teams and that was the least of worries for both squads - 50s for KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav and Aaron Finch, perhaps India would have wanted Rohit and Kohli spend some more time in the middle, ditto for Australia with Glenn Maxwell.
Shami to K Richardson, out Bowled!! Another near perfect yorker, Richardson backs away and misses the swing, the off-stump is flat on the ground and it's a morale boosting victory for the Indians. K Richardson b Shami 0(1)
India win the warm-up match against Australia by 6 runs.
Shami to Josh Inglis, out Bowled!! This is turning out to be a wonderful finish by India, Shami gets his yorker spot-on, full and at the off-stump, Inglis swung across the line and missed, turns around to see the zing bails light up in unison. Josh Inglis b Shami 1(3)
7 needed of the final delivery
Shami to Agar, out Agar Run Out!! A run-out now, short of a length and angling across the left-hander, Agar swung and missed - Josh Inglis was always going for the single, DK collects and throws it back at the bowler, who turns around and smashes the stumps, with Agar well short. Agar run out (Karthik/Shami) 0(1)
7 required off 2
Shami to Cummins, out Caught by Kohli!! A one-handed stunner from Kohli, right at the edge of the ropes and he can sport a wry smile. A low full-toss and Cummins drilled it down the ground powerfully, was set to clear the ropes, but Kohli timed his jump to perfection at long-on - leapt with his right hand and clinged onto a one-handed blinder. Cummins c Kohli b Shami 7(6)
7 required of 3
Harshal Patel to Josh Inglis, out Tim David Run Out!! A direct hit at the striker's end, but India are already celebrating and Tim David is already walking away. Virat Kohli with the throw and he's caught the batter short. Another perfect slower ball from Harshal, dipped into the right-hander who could only squeze an under-edge to the on-side. They were looking for a quick single, but Kohli swooped on the ball, picked it with his right hand and threw down the stumps. Tim David run out (Kohli) 5(2) [4s-1]
Harshal Patel to Finch, out Bowled!! The slower ball does the trick for Harshal - that's his speciality and that's the reason he's in this Indian squad, loopy slower delivery on off, looked like a full-toss and lured into the playing the on-drive, but the ball dipped alarmingly, snuck under the bat and crashed into the off-stump. Something to cheer for Harshal. Finch b Harshal Patel 79(54) [4s-7 6s-3]
Overs - 18.1 Runs - 171/5
Arshdeep Singh to Tim David, FOUR, streaky and four, yorker length delivery outside off, David looks to squeeze it out, gets a thick edge past short third man, the fielder at deep point is very square and has no chance
16 required in 12
Overs 18 Runs - 171/4
Aaron Finch - 76 (53) Tim David 5 (2)
Chahal to Smith, out Bowled!! Cleaned up! Chahal strikes in his first over - pushed through around off, Smith came down the track and then backed away on the inside out loft over cover, was looking to go with hard hands, slipped slightly, lost balance and lost his wicket as well. Smith b Chahal 11(12) [6s-1]
Overs - 11 Runs 97
Welcome back for the run chase folks! With Warner not being a part of this game, it will be interesting to see how other Australian batters go about the run chase. Good opportunity for the players who haven't been among runs of late. Will they manage to find back their form? Let's find out. Bhuvi to start with a couple of slips in.
K Richardson to Ashwin, out Caught by Maxwell!! India finish with 186/7! Tries to play the lofted shot again, but doesn't have enough legs to clear Maxwell at long-off. Fourth wicket of the innings for Richardson and he'll be pretty satisfied with his bowling spell today. Ashwin c Maxwell b K Richardson 6(2) [6s-1]
After 20 Overs India - 186/7
KL Rahul 57 (33), Suryakumar Yadav 50 (33)
K Richardson to Suryakumar Yadav, out Caught&Bowled!! That's the third wicket for Richardon! Suryakumar Yadav tries to flick this away, but he is way too early. Right of the cue end as the ball lobs straight back to Richardson. Suryakumar Yadav c and b K Richardson 50(33) [4s-6 6s-1]
Starc to Suryakumar Yadav, no run, nasty bouncer that! Well directed short ball and Suryakumar Yadav looks to pull it away. Gets outfoxed due to the pace and bounce, and is struck on the helmet. The physio charges on to the field to have a check on SKY, who looks fine. No harm done, but he'll surely be rattled after that blow. Even Rahul got struck on the helmet earlier in the day, now Surya at the receiving end. Not easy to execute unorthodox shots on such bouncy pitches
Overs - 19 Runs - 175
K Richardson to Hardik Pandya, out Caught by Tim David!! That's a soft dismissal. Didn't look in his elements today did Pandya. A slower short ball around off, Hardik Pandya plays a mediocre shot. Ends up guiding it straight to the fielder at short third man. Didn't pick that slower one at all, and departs quite early. Not the kind of warm-up game he was looking for. Hardik Pandya c Tim David b K Richardson 2(5)
Over 15 Runs - 138/4
Maxwell to Suryakumar Yadav, FOUR, runs coming thick and fast! Suryakumar Yadav premeditates and puts this away to the third man boundary as he nails the reverse sweep. Bisects short third man and backward point.
Overs -12 Runs 117/2
Virat Kohli- 23 (14)
Suryakumar Yadav - 15 (11)
The sun is out at the Gabba and he players walk out to the middle. KL to take first strike, he's up against Starc, one slip in place
Starc to Rahul, 1 run, on a good length and a hint of swing back into the right-hander, Rahul leans forward, presents the full face of the bat and drives it to the right of mid-off for a single
The Indian team will give chance to all its players in this warm-up game against Australia. India (11 batting, 11 fielding): Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda
During the toss Indian skipper Rohit Sharma said, "Just wanted to try out things, we don't mind batting first and setting a target. We came here early and had a preparatory camp in Perth. These two games will allow us to get into the groove, we want to try out certain things in the two games we have here. I know which bowlers will play in my mind, but it's important to give them confidence. Few of them are on their first tour of Australia, a fantastic place to play cricket and enjoy while learning the conditions. It's a privilege, my first time as Indian captain in an ICC tournament and I'll look to enjoy this".
Speaking at the toss, Australian skipper Aaron Finch said, "We will bowl, looks like a pretty good pitch and we'd like to chase. We have played a little more cricket in the lead-up to this tournament, we weren't at our best against England, lost a few more wickets early. David Warner, Matthew Wade, Josh Hazlewood and Adam Zmapa sit out of today's game".
Tom Moody confirms that there is no rain but the conditions are slightly overcast. Seamers will definitely enjoy the proceedings. He also mentions the pitch to be good for the batters, but warns them on the field dimension.
Leg side boundary is bit long as compared to the off side.
