Check out all the latest updates for the upcoming warm-up fixture between India-Australia which will take place at 'Gabba', Brisbane.

India will play Australia in the opening T20 World Cup warm-up game today. The Men in Blue played two unofficial warm-up games against the Western Australia XI, winning one and losing the other. Australia, on the other hand, just lost a T20 series against England.

Check the match timing, playing XIs, live streaming, and live broadcast details below.

The IND vs AUS warm-up match will start at 9:30 AM (IST) and will be broadcasted live on Star Sports Network.