LIVE Updates | IND vs SL 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score and Updates: India eye clean sweep against Sri Lanka

IND vs SL 3rd ODI, 2023

India will face Sri Lanka in the third and final match of the series on Sunday at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvanthapuram. This will be the second ODI to be hosted at the stadium, with India having previously triumphed over West Indies there in 2018. The last international match held at the stadium was a T20I between India and South Africa in September of last year. Although the series has already been decided, this match will still be an enthralling opportunity for fans to witness international cricket at the Greenfield International Stadium.

With India having already secured the series with a commanding 2-0 lead in the three-match series, the Men in Blue will be aiming to complete a clean sweep on Sunday with a stellar performance. They have been in top form throughout the series, and a win on Sunday would be a fitting end to a series that has seen India dominate from start to finish.

In the second ODI, India demonstrated their superiority with a commanding victory, and they will be aiming to replicate that success in the finale.

At Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Team India secured a thrilling two-wicket victory in a nail-biting finish. After winning the toss, the Sri Lankan batting order was quickly dismantled by the impressive bowling of Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, and Umar Malik. India's batting didn't get off to the best start either, with top-order batters being sent back to the pavilion early on.

However, a crucial 75-run partnership between KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya for the fifth wicket secured the win for team India. Rahul finished the game with an unbeaten 64 as India won by two wickets with 40 balls to spare.

Follow all the live action between India and Sri Lanka from Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.