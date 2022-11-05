Sri Lanka vs England T20 World Cup match LIVE score and updates: Collision in the middle, Nissanka looks hurt; SL 82/2

Sri Lanka and England are locking horns in the high stakes T20 World Cup 2022 encounter which will decide the second semi-finalist from Super 12 Group A. The match is being played at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) from 1:30 pm (IST) on Saturday, November 5.
Either England or hosts Australia could go through into the semi-finals based on the result of this game. England are on 5 and Sri Lanka are on 4 points in the Super 12 Group A table. Australia are at 7 points but have a worse run rate than England.
While New Zealand are already qualified on net run rate, England can still overtake them and go through top of the group if they win with a massive yet unlikely margin of approximately 125 runs today. Skipper Dasun Shanaka’s Sri Lankan side have already suffered humbling defeats against Australia and New Zealand and will look to avoid another one against England.
It appears to be a good day for cricket in Sydney with favourable conditions forecast. However, rain could very well bring DLS into play at the SCG but the chances are low.
Skipper Jos Buttler will be hoping to win this one with England’s strong batting lineup and a fiery pace attack including T20 World Cup 2022’s fastest bowler Mark Wood. A young Sri Lanka side, on the other hand, have not had the best of tournaments. It is a chance for them to end their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign on a high.
In India, the match will be available live on Star network channels and online for live streaming on Disney+Hotstar app and website. For latest match updates and live commentary and scorecard, this live blog brings the action, as it happens, to your phone:
SL vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022 cricket match live updates: Good over for Sri Lanka, eleven runs off it
Expensive over by Ben Stokes. Nissanka lets loose after a well-deserved fifty and smacks a six. Rajapaksa also gets a boundary. Sri Lanka reach 100.
SL: 100/3 in 12 overs
P Nissanka* 57 (37)
Kusal Mendis c Livingstone b Woakes for 19 (10)
D D Silva c stokes b Curran 9(11)
C Asalanka c Malan b Stokes 8(9)
B Rajapaksa* 6(7)
SL vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022 cricket match live updates: Tight over by Liam Livingstone, fifty for Nissanka
Livingstone gives just five runs by Nissanka reaches a well-deserved 50.
SL: 89/3 in 12 overs
P Nissanka* 50 (33)
Kusal Mendis c Livingstone b Woakes for 19 (10)
D D Silva c stokes b Curran 9(11)
C Asalanka c Malan b Stokes 8(9)
B Rajapaksa* 2(5)
SL vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022 cricket match live updates: Excellent over by Stokes. 4 runs and a wicket
Stokes gets his first wicket and bowls a tight over giving just 4 runs.
SL: 84/3 in 11 overs
P Nissanka* 47 (30)
Kusal Mendis c Livingstone b Woakes for 19 (10)
D D Silva c stokes b Curran 9(11)
C Asalanka c Malan b Stokes 8(9)
B Rajapaksa 0(2)
SL vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022 cricket match live updates: England get a third wicket against the run of play
Stokes gets his first wicket as Asalanka goes for 8, caught by Malan
SL: 84/3 in 10.4 overs
P Nissanka* 47 (30)
Kusal Mendis c Livingstone b Woakes for 19 (10)
D D Silva c stokes b Curran 9(11)
C Asalanka c Malan b Stokes 8(9)
SL vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022 cricket match live updates: Collision in the middle, drinks break
5 runs and a collision in the middle in the tenth over. Throw from Moeen Ali hit Charith Asalanka on the helmet. Nissanka appears to have been caught in the collision. Doctor performs a check up.
SL: 80/2 in 10 overs
P Nissanka* 46 (29)
Kusal Mendis c Livingstone b Woakes for 19 (10)
D D Silva c stokes b Curran 9(11)
C Asalanka 5(6)
SL vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022 cricket match live updates: Wicket! Curran does it. Dhananjay de Silva gone for 9
SL: 72/2 in 8.2 overs
P Nissanka* 43 (25)
Kusal Mendis c Livingstone b Woakes for 19 (10)
D D Silva c stokes b Curran 9(11)
SL vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022 cricket match live updates: Another good over for Rashid
Rashid gives just 6 runs away. No big shots. Nissanka nears fifty
SL: 71/1 in 8 overs
P Nissanka* 42 (25)
Kusal Mendis: c Livingstone b Woakes for 19 (10)
D D Silva* 9(10)
SL vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022 cricket match live updates: Another expensive over for England
Liam Livingstone comes in as the second spinner. Swept for a six by Nissanka who is leading the charge single-handedly.
SL: 65/1 in 6 overs
P Nissanka* 41 (23)
Kusal Mendis: c Livingstone b Woakes for 19 (10)
D D Silva* 4(5)
Over: 1,1,0,1,2,6
SL vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022 cricket match live updates: Adil Rashid bowls a tight one
Adil Rashid bowls a fine final over giving hardly anything away. Just two runs for Sri Lanka. Powerplay over
SL: 55/1 in 6 overs
P Nissanka* 32 (120)
Kusal Mendis: c Livingstone b Woakes for 19 (10)
D D Silva* 2(2)
Over: 0,0,0,0,1,1
SL vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022 cricket match live updates: Sri Lanka carry on strong start
Sam Curran is the new bowler. Bowls tight over but Nissanka picks up a boundary from an edge. 13 runs from the over for Sri Lanka
SL: 52/1 in 5 overs
Batting scorecard
P Nissanka* 31 (15)
Kusal Mendis: c Livingstone b Woakes for 19 (10)
D D Silva* 1(1)
Over: 0,1,1,4,6,1
SL vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022 cricket match live updates: Over goes to England. Opening partnership broken
Chris Woakes comes in for his second over and gets the much-needed breakthrough. Gets hit for a four by Kusal Mendis but then picks him up on the last ball.
SL: 39/1 in 4 overs
Kusal Mendis: c Livingstone b Woakes for 19 (10)
Over: 1,1,0,4,0,wd,W
SL vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022 cricket match live updates: Big over for Sri Lanka
T20 World Cup 2022’s fastest bowler Mark Wood comes in to attempt a breakthrough but fails. Kusal Mendis on the charge this time, smacks a six. Nissanka smacks one more on the last ball. Sri Lanka pick up 17 runs from the third over
SL: 32/0 in 3 overs
Over: 6,0,3,1,1,6
SL vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022 cricket match live updates: 6 runs off the second over
Chris Woakes comes in, not giving much away. Sri Lanka runs six runs.
SL: 15/0 in 2.0 overs
Over: 2,1,1,1 lb, 0, 1
SL vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022 cricket match live updates: Game begins, 9 runs off the first over
Ben Stokes to Pathun Nissanka: Sri Lankan opener off the mark in style. Dot ball and then a SIX! Followed by a single, dot, two more singles.
SL: 9/0 in 1.0 over
SL vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022 cricket match live updates: Teams are out at the SCG
The England and Sri Lanka players are out on the ground for national anthems. Play will begin shortly. Stay tuned for live updates of all the action from Sydney.
SL vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022 cricket match live updates: Toss luck with Sri Lanka at SCG
Teams batting first have a 100 percent record at the Sydney Cricket Ground in World Cup 2022. Sri Lanka will be backing themselves after winning the toss and getting the opportunity to back first. But England have an incredibly quick pace attack.
SL vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022 cricket match live updates: Team news for England
Jos Buttler (c, wk), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
SL vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022 cricket match live updates: Team news for Sri Lanka
Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Charith Asalanka, Kasun Rajitha, Chamika Karunaratne
SL vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022 cricket match live updates: Toss update
Sri Lanka win the toss and opt to bat. Shanaka’s men will be hoping to match up to England’s outstanding pace lineup today. Match to start around 1:30 pm (IST).
SL vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022 cricket match live updates: A look at Super 12 Group A points table ahead of the final group match between Sri Lanka and England
|Teams
|M
|W
|L
|NRR
|Pts
|New Zealand
|5
|3
|1
|+2.113
|7
|Australia
|5
|3
|1
|-0.173
|7
|England
|4
|2
|1
|+0.547
|5
|Sri Lanka
|4
|2
|2
|-0.457
|4
|Ireland
|5
|1
|3
|-1.615
|3
|Afghanistan
|5
|0
|3
|-0.571
|2
SL vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022 cricket match live updates: Team news for Sri Lanka, England
The confirmed playing XI will only be revealed at the toss. However, both England and Sri Lanka come into this match on the back of victories. So, both may look to continue with the same lineups. Here are the probable Playing XIs:
England: Jos Buttler (c), Alex Hales, Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Pramod Madushan, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara
SL vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022 cricket match live updates: Latest weather, rain forecast for Sydney
A sunny day in Sydney promises a dry night at the SCG as fans and players (apart from Australia) hope that the weather gods keep smiling. Clear skies are expected across the match with just 1-2 percent chances of rain. It will be a tag cold with the temperature forecasted to drop from 20 degrees Celsius in the evening to 17 degrees Celsius at night.
SL vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022 cricket match live updates: Toss to be held at 1 pm
The weather conditions at Sydney are favourable for a complete 40-over game of exciting T20I cricket. Toss is unlikely to be delayed and will be held at around 1 pm.
SL vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022 cricket match live updates: It’s a high-stakes game at the SCG!
If England win, they go through to the semi-finals alongside New Zealand. If Sri Lanka win, they knock England out and send their arch-rivals and T20 World Cup 2022 hosts Australia through instead to the semis.
SL vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022 cricket match live updates: A warm welcome from DNA
Sri Lanka will look to take England out of the T20 World Cup 2022 along with them in a fixture that hosts Australia will watch as closely as anyone. Find every big updates about the epic Super 12 encounter HERE!