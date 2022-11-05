Sri Lanka vs England T20 World Cup match LIVE score and updates: Collision in the middle, Nissanka looks hurt; SL 82/2

Photos: Agencies

Sri Lanka and England are locking horns in the high stakes T20 World Cup 2022 encounter which will decide the second semi-finalist from Super 12 Group A. The match is being played at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) from 1:30 pm (IST) on Saturday, November 5.

Either England or hosts Australia could go through into the semi-finals based on the result of this game. England are on 5 and Sri Lanka are on 4 points in the Super 12 Group A table. Australia are at 7 points but have a worse run rate than England.

While New Zealand are already qualified on net run rate, England can still overtake them and go through top of the group if they win with a massive yet unlikely margin of approximately 125 runs today. Skipper Dasun Shanaka’s Sri Lankan side have already suffered humbling defeats against Australia and New Zealand and will look to avoid another one against England.

It appears to be a good day for cricket in Sydney with favourable conditions forecast. However, rain could very well bring DLS into play at the SCG but the chances are low.

Skipper Jos Buttler will be hoping to win this one with England’s strong batting lineup and a fiery pace attack including T20 World Cup 2022’s fastest bowler Mark Wood. A young Sri Lanka side, on the other hand, have not had the best of tournaments. It is a chance for them to end their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign on a high.

