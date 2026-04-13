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Jana Nayagan leak controversy: Six arrested for leaking Vijay's final film, 300 piracy links blocked

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SRH vs RR, IPL 2026 Live Cricket Score: Jofra Archer removes Abhishek Sharma on first ball, Hyderabad 51/1 after Powerplay

Catch all the live and latest updates from the Match No 21 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Apr 13, 2026, 08:00 PM IST

SRH vs RR, IPL 2026 Live Cricket Score: Jofra Archer removes Abhishek Sharma on first ball, Hyderabad 51/1 after Powerplay
SRH vs RR Live Scorecard
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Match No 21 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 is between former champions, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Rajasthan Royals (RR). The blockbuster clash is scheduled to be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. On one hand, the Royals have enjoyed a perfect start to the season, riding on impeccable performances from their opening pair to the bowling lineup.

On the other hand, the Sunrisers will be eager to bounce back in the tournament as they have one of the strongest batting lineups on paper, which includes the likes of Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and Travis Head.

Statistically, SRH have had an edge over RR as they won 12 matches out of 21 against the inaugural IPL champions. Stay tuned to this space and catch all the live and latest updates and the key moments from this exciting encounter.

LIVE BLOG

  • 13 Apr 2026, 07:56 PM

    SRH vs RR Live Score: Powerplay ends

    After the end of 6 overs, Sunrisers Hyderabad are 51/1.

     

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  • 13 Apr 2026, 07:52 PM

    SRH vs RR Live Score: After 5 overs

    With the end of the 5th over, Hyderabad are 40/1 with Travis Head 10 (11) and Ishan Kishan 30(18) at the crease.

     

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  • 13 Apr 2026, 07:42 PM

    SRH vs RR Live Score: 4 overs gone

    After Abhishek's dismissal, Ishan Kishan came out in the middle and played a couple of big hits, finally moved the scoreboard. However, Travis Head is still struggling to hit big ones. SRH 28/1 after 4 overs.

     

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  • 13 Apr 2026, 07:33 PM

    SRH vs RR Live Score: After 2 overs

    After Jofra Archer and Nandre Burger's opening overs, SRH managed to put just 6 runs on board in 2 overs.

     

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  • 13 Apr 2026, 07:15 PM

    SRH vs RR Live Score: First ball wicket!!!

    Jofra Archer dismissed Abhishek Sharma on the first ball of the match. 

     

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  • 13 Apr 2026, 07:03 PM

    SRH vs RR Live Score: Playing XI

    Sunrisers Hyderabad - Ishan Kishan (C), Salil Arora (WK), Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Praful Hinge (replacing Harshal Patel), and Eshan Malinga.

    Impact Players (SRH) - Ravichandran Smaran, Sakib Hussain, Liam Livingstone, Shivam Mavi, and Harshal Patel.

    Rajasthan Royals - Riyan Parag (C), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Lhuan-dre-Pretorius, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, and Tushar Deshpande.

    Impact Players (RR) - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravi Singh, Shubham Dubey, and Brijesh Sharma.

     

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  • 13 Apr 2026, 06:59 PM

    SRH vs RR Live Score: Toss update

    Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Ishan Kishan flicked the Toss coin, but it landed in Riyan Parag's favour. Rajasthan Royals chose to bowl first.

     

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  • 13 Apr 2026, 06:31 PM

    SRH vs RR Live Score: Welcome

    Hello and welcome to the live blog of Match No 21 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 covering all the major live and exciting updates of the SRH vs RR match.

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