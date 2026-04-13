SRH vs RR, IPL 2026 Live Cricket Score: Jofra Archer removes Abhishek Sharma on first ball, Hyderabad 51/1 after Powerplay

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Catch all the live and latest updates from the Match No 21 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals.
Match No 21 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 is between former champions, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Rajasthan Royals (RR). The blockbuster clash is scheduled to be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. On one hand, the Royals have enjoyed a perfect start to the season, riding on impeccable performances from their opening pair to the bowling lineup.
On the other hand, the Sunrisers will be eager to bounce back in the tournament as they have one of the strongest batting lineups on paper, which includes the likes of Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and Travis Head.
Statistically, SRH have had an edge over RR as they won 12 matches out of 21 against the inaugural IPL champions. Stay tuned to this space and catch all the live and latest updates and the key moments from this exciting encounter.
Sunrisers Hyderabad - Ishan Kishan (C), Salil Arora (WK), Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Praful Hinge (replacing Harshal Patel), and Eshan Malinga.
Impact Players (SRH) - Ravichandran Smaran, Sakib Hussain, Liam Livingstone, Shivam Mavi, and Harshal Patel.
Rajasthan Royals - Riyan Parag (C), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Lhuan-dre-Pretorius, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, and Tushar Deshpande.
Impact Players (RR) - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravi Singh, Shubham Dubey, and Brijesh Sharma.