SRH vs RR LIVE Score, IPL 2026 Eliminator: Vaibhav falls agonisingly short of historic century after brutal assault

SRH vs RR LIVE Score, IPL 2026 Eliminator: Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals face off in the IPL 2026 Eliminator with survival on the line. Young sensation Vaibhav takes on the explosive Abhishek Sharma as both teams battle for a place in Qualifier 2 and keep their title hopes alive.

SRH vs RR LIVE Score, IPL 2026 Eliminator: The atmosphere at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur feels electric tonight. Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals are going at each other in a must-win IPL 2026 Eliminator, and honestly, the stakes couldn’t be higher. Win, and you’re off to Qualifier 2 against the Gujarat Titans. Lose, and your season ends right there—no second chances, just heartbreak.

History’s definitely in SRH’s corner. Out of 23 previous games against Rajasthan, Hyderabad won 14, leaving RR trailing with 9. Plus, Pat Cummins’ squad didn’t just beat Rajasthan during the league stage—they dominated them. But let’s be real, past stats don’t mean much when it’s knockout cricket. Everything resets once that first delivery is sent down.

All eyes are on the top-order showdown: the left-handed enforcers. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, RR’s wonderkid, has changed the game for teenagers in the IPL. He’s just 15, but already has 583 runs this season, striking at a ridiculous 232.2. He actually whacked a hundred against SRH last time they met. He doesn’t bother with subtlety—he just clears his front leg and goes for broke.

Then there’s Abhishek Sharma for Hyderabad. He’s the other left-hander, driving SRH’s juggernaut with Travis Head. Abhishek's got this mix of classy strokes and raw power, and he destroys pace and spin with equal ease. He’s crucial to SRH’s batting, and if he gets going, Rajasthan’s bowlers will have a long night.

Pitch conditions? Mullanpur’s pitch four is basically a batting paradise this season, averaging a towering 214 in the first innings. Bowlers have it tough, and with the weather hitting 40°C and sticky evening dew rolling in, the team winning the toss will probably choose to bowl. Dew makes defending totals tricky.

Powerplay is everything tonight. If RR’s Jofra Archer can knock out Head and Abhishek early, Rajasthan gets to control the game through the middle overs. But if SRH’s openers survive, then Heinrich Klaasen and the rest of the middle order can put up a total that’s almost impossible to chase.

This isn’t just a cricket match—it’s nerves, tactics, and the ability to hit boundaries when it counts. One team’s season will carry on; the other’s ends tonight. That’s the reality of IPL eliminators.