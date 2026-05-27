SRH vs RR LIVE Score, IPL 2026 Eliminator: Vaibhav falls agonisingly short of historic century after brutal assault

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SRH vs RR LIVE Score, IPL 2026 Eliminator: Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals face off in the IPL 2026 Eliminator with survival on the line. Young sensation Vaibhav takes on the explosive Abhishek Sharma as both teams battle for a place in Qualifier 2 and keep their title hopes alive.
SRH vs RR LIVE Score, IPL 2026 Eliminator: The atmosphere at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur feels electric tonight. Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals are going at each other in a must-win IPL 2026 Eliminator, and honestly, the stakes couldn’t be higher. Win, and you’re off to Qualifier 2 against the Gujarat Titans. Lose, and your season ends right there—no second chances, just heartbreak.
History’s definitely in SRH’s corner. Out of 23 previous games against Rajasthan, Hyderabad won 14, leaving RR trailing with 9. Plus, Pat Cummins’ squad didn’t just beat Rajasthan during the league stage—they dominated them. But let’s be real, past stats don’t mean much when it’s knockout cricket. Everything resets once that first delivery is sent down.
All eyes are on the top-order showdown: the left-handed enforcers. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, RR’s wonderkid, has changed the game for teenagers in the IPL. He’s just 15, but already has 583 runs this season, striking at a ridiculous 232.2. He actually whacked a hundred against SRH last time they met. He doesn’t bother with subtlety—he just clears his front leg and goes for broke.
Then there’s Abhishek Sharma for Hyderabad. He’s the other left-hander, driving SRH’s juggernaut with Travis Head. Abhishek's got this mix of classy strokes and raw power, and he destroys pace and spin with equal ease. He’s crucial to SRH’s batting, and if he gets going, Rajasthan’s bowlers will have a long night.
Pitch conditions? Mullanpur’s pitch four is basically a batting paradise this season, averaging a towering 214 in the first innings. Bowlers have it tough, and with the weather hitting 40°C and sticky evening dew rolling in, the team winning the toss will probably choose to bowl. Dew makes defending totals tricky.
Powerplay is everything tonight. If RR’s Jofra Archer can knock out Head and Abhishek early, Rajasthan gets to control the game through the middle overs. But if SRH’s openers survive, then Heinrich Klaasen and the rest of the middle order can put up a total that’s almost impossible to chase.
This isn’t just a cricket match—it’s nerves, tactics, and the ability to hit boundaries when it counts. One team’s season will carry on; the other’s ends tonight. That’s the reality of IPL eliminators.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi produced one of the most breathtaking knocks in IPL history before falling heartbreakingly short of a record-breaking century. The young RR opener tore apart Praful Hinge with a stunning sequence of boundaries and towering sixes, punishing everything from a wide half-volley to a waist-high no-ball and multiple slot deliveries.
The crowd erupted with chants of “Vaibhav, Vaibhav” as he threatened Chris Gayle’s fastest IPL hundred record, smashing bowlers all around the ground with fearless power-hitting. However, on 97 off just 29 balls, Vaibhav miscued an attempted upper cut towards third man where Smaran Ravichandran completed a low catch.
Despite missing out on a sensational hundred by just three runs, the youngster walked off to a standing ovation after a truly mesmerizing innings featuring 12 sixes and complete domination of the SRH attack.
Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi kept Rajasthan Royals’ blistering start intact with another boundary-filled over against Sakib Hussain. Jaiswal played his trademark upper glide over third man off a short delivery, while Vaibhav powered a slower ball to backward square leg for four before following it up with yet another towering six in the same region. SRH’s bowlers continued to struggle against RR’s relentless attacking approach.
Yashasvi Jaiswal joined the attacking spree against Eshan Malinga with a stylish boundary through sweeper cover after capitalizing on the width offered outside off. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi then continued his sensational touch by opening the bat face delicately and slicing a full delivery perfectly into the gap at sweeper cover. Rajasthan Royals kept the pressure firmly on SRH with boundaries flowing from both ends.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continued his extraordinary assault by tearing into Sakib Hussain with three massive sixes in another breathtaking over. The RR opener first equaled Chris Gayle’s record for most sixes in a single IPL season by lofting a good-length delivery over deep extra cover, bringing up a rapid fifty-run partnership with Yashasvi Jaiswal.
He then went past the legendary mark with his 60th six of the season, dispatching a slower fuller ball deep into the stands once again over extra cover. Vaibhav capped off the carnage by smashing another monstrous hit over deep mid-wicket to bring up his half-century, leaving Pat Cummins and SRH desperately searching for answers.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi produced a sensational assault on Pat Cummins, taking apart the SRH skipper with fearless strokeplay in the Eliminator. The young opener first drove a half-volley elegantly to long-off to complete 600 runs this season at a staggering strike rate above 230.
He then unleashed a series of towering sixes — lofting one cleanly over long-on, upper-cutting a short ball over third man, and finally picking a slower delivery early before smashing it straight back over the bowler’s head. Vaibhav looked completely unstoppable as RR seized early momentum in spectacular fashion.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi wasted no time making an impact in the high-pressure Eliminator, taking on Pat Cummins with complete confidence. Cummins tried a change of angle from around the wicket, but overpitched slightly and allowed the youngster to get underneath the ball. Vaibhav responded with a clean lofted strike over long-off, underlining once again that he thrives even when the margin for error is minimal.
Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Donovan Ferreira, Dasun Shanaka, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(w), Heinrich Klaasen, Smaran Ravichandran, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins(c), Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge
Cummins: We will bowl first.I think we have played some good cricket of late, we will try to keep our bowling simple and let them play to their strengths. Hinge comes back in. I think we are not bothered about the pressure, its a good chasing ground
Parag: We also would have bowled first as its a good chasing ground. this has been a good ground, as we have chased and defended. I am unfit to play. Even now we have no other options than to win, I am happy with the team performance if we play to our potential. Jaddu comes back in, Dubey is the impact.
There is no margin for error left for either side as the Eliminator turns into a straight knockout contest. The winner will keep their IPL 2026 title hopes alive, while the losing team will see their campaign come to an immediate end.
The team emerging victorious from this clash will move on to face Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2. The winner of that encounter will then take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2026 final on May 31.
Sunrisers Hyderabad head into the Eliminator with a significant psychological advantage, having already defeated Rajasthan Royals twice during the league stage. Their first meeting ended in a crushing 57-run victory, highlighting the gulf between SRH’s explosive batting firepower and RR’s relatively fragile chase setup.
The return fixture proved far more competitive, but Hyderabad still found a way through with a five-wicket win. As a result, Rajasthan are not only battling pressure and current form in this knockout clash — they are also attempting to break a season-long pattern of SRH dominance.
The Eliminator could well be decided in the powerplay, with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Abhishek Sharma emerging as the two biggest impact batters at the top this season. Vaibhav has been a phenomenon for Rajasthan Royals, piling up 583 runs at a stunning strike rate of 232.37, including a massive 430 runs in the powerplay with a boundary percentage exceeding 41 percent.
Sunrisers Hyderabad, however, possess an equally destructive force in Abhishek Sharma. The SRH opener has scored 563 runs at a strike rate of 206.22, with 369 of those runs coming in the first six overs alongside 43 sixes this season.
Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Yash Raj Punja, Brijesh Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Sushant Mishra, Aman Rao Perala, Ravi Bishnoi, Tushar Deshpande, Adam Milne, Sandeep Sharma, Shimron Hetmyer, Kuldeep Sen, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kwena Maphaka, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Emanjot Singh Chahal, Vignesh Puthur
Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(w), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Smaran Ravichandran, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins(c), Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge, Aniket Verma, Liam Livingstone, Harsh Dubey, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Kamindu Mendis, Zeeshan Ansari, Gerald Coetzee, Dilshan Madushanka, Krains Fuletra, Onkar Tarmale, RS Ambrish, Amit Kumar
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the IPL 2026 Eliminator between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals. It’s a do-or-die clash with a place in Qualifier 2 at stake as two explosive batting units prepare for a high-pressure showdown in Chandigarh. All eyes will be on young sensation Vaibhav and the destructive Abhishek Sharma as both sides fight to keep their title dreams alive. Stay tuned for live scores, wickets, big hits and every key moment from this knockout battle.