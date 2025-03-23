SRH vs RR, Live Cricket Score: The second game of IPL 2025 will be played between last year's runners-up Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and the inaugural IPL champions Rajasthan Royals (RR). The match will be played at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Catch all the live updates here.

SRH vs RR, IPL 2025 Live Cricket Score: The second match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is between Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals. It is the first doubleheader day in IPL 2025 and SRH vs RR is set to be played in the afternoon at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. As per the pitch report of the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, the match is expected to be a high-scoring one. The toss is scheduled at 3 pm and the game will commence at 3:30 pm. While the SRH made it to the finals of the previous edition, RR is still looking for its another trophy after clinching the inaugural season. So, catch all the live, latest updates and interesting incidents from the game number 2 of IPL 2025.