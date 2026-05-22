SRH vs RCB LIVE Score IPL 2026: Suyash ends Abhishek’s blitz before Kishan strikes instantly

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SRH vs RCB LIVE Score IPL 2026: RCB and SRH have both secured their spots in the playoffs, yet they are aware that the Top 2 positions are not guaranteed. SRH requires a significant victory to surpass GT, while RCB understands that a win by too large a margin could jeopardize their place.
SRH vs RCB LIVE Score IPL 2026: This is it—crunch time in the battle for the Top 2 spots. By the end of tonight, we'll finally know who lines up for Qualifier 1 in IPL 2026. Only two of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Gujarat Titans, and Sunrisers Hyderabad will make it through. One gets left behind. Gujarat’s smashing win against CSK yesterday put them in prime position, but honestly, they're not 100% safe. Sunrisers know exactly what they need—a big win—if they want to leapfrog.
SRH doesn't lack the tools either. With aggressive left-handers opening, then Heinrich Klaasen and Nitish Kumar Reddy waiting their turn, they have the lineup to pull off either an 80-run victory or a rapid chase, whatever the match demands. The real question is—can their bowlers keep SRH’s hopes alive when the pressure ramps up?
On the other side stands RCB, a team riding high. They’ve strung together impressive wins, and all season, they’ve looked almost bulletproof. Sure, their bowling has taken hits now and then, but Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been vintage—almost impossible to get away. Josh Hazlewood is expected to hit his stride soon, and with plenty of depth across the squad, RCB has every reason to back themselves.
The math is clear for Bengaluru. It’d take something extreme for them to get bumped out of the Top 2, but they're not going to let up. They're going all out for victory, ready with the answers to whatever SRH throws at them. Right now, it's about focus—staying sharp, sticking to their plan, and seizing the moment.
Suyash Sharma finally outsmarted Abhishek Sharma after enduring a brutal assault, cleverly changing his line and denying the batter room to free his arms. Attempting another big hit, Abhishek mistimed the googly high into the air where substitute Jordan Cox safely completed the catch inside the ropes. The explosive innings of 56 off just 22 ended after a breathtaking display of power hitting. Ishan Kishan, however, wasted no time settling in, rocking back to pull his very first scoring shot through mid-wicket for four.
Abhishek Sharma continued his destructive innings with a pair of towering sixes against Suyash Sharma, punishing anything overpitched with trademark power through the off side. One of the hits went so high that substitute fielder Jordan Cox completed the catch beyond the ropes and immediately signalled six. Abhishek’s luck also held against Romario Shepherd as an uppish sliced shot narrowly evaded a diving fielder at short third man and raced away for four.
Travis Head came out blazing against Rasikh Salam Dar, punishing the pacer with a series of crisp boundaries all around the ground. He first flicked a loose leg-side delivery fine before unleashing powerful back-foot strokes through the off side to keep SRH flying. But Rasikh had the final say with a superbly executed yorker that crashed into the stumps, ending Head’s explosive 26 off 16 after a boundary-filled cameo.
Abhishek Sharma continued his attacking approach against Bhuvneshwar Kumar, mixing fortune with fearless strokeplay. He first escaped after flicking a length ball aerially into a vacant fine-leg region for four before taking on the wobble-seam delivery by staying leg-side and lofting it over mid-wicket. The boundaries ensured Sunrisers Hyderabad maintained early momentum.
Sunrisers Hyderabad made a fluent start as Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma quickly put Bhuvneshwar Kumar under pressure. Head punished a short and wide delivery with a beautifully timed back-foot punch through the off side for four. Abhishek then showcased his trademark power, freeing his arms and slapping the ball over long-off for the first six of the day to keep SRH on the attack early.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Jitesh Sharma(w), Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(w), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Smaran Ravichandran, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins(c), Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain
Pat Cummins: We'll bat first. It's a long shot to get to the top-two. We'll try a few things ahead of the finals. We'll try to bat big. It's been pleasing - qualification. They (crowd) have been amazing. Hopefully we finish on a good note. Same combination as the last game.
Rajat Patidar: Wherever we go, we feel like it's a home game for us. It doesn't matter where you are, you have to match your standards every game. You have to tick a lot of boxes. Bethell has a finger injury, I am back.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Venkatesh Iyer, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar, Jordan Cox, Abhinandan Singh, Swapnil Singh, Kanishk Chouhan, Philip Salt, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Mangesh Yadav, Satvik Deswal, Richard Gleeson, Jacob Duffy
Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Smaran Ravichandran, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins(c), Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge, Travis Head, Liam Livingstone, Aniket Verma, Harsh Dubey, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Kamindu Mendis, Zeeshan Ansari, Gerald Coetzee, Dilshan Madushanka, Krains Fuletra, Onkar Tarmale, RS Ambrish, Amit Kumar
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of IPL 2026 as Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a massive clash with top-two implications. With Rajat Patidar and Pat Cummins set to lead their sides in a high-pressure battle, expect plenty of drama, big moments and playoff twists tonight. Stay tuned for live scores, wickets, key updates and all the action from this blockbuster encounter.