SRH vs RCB LIVE Score IPL 2026: Suyash ends Abhishek’s blitz before Kishan strikes instantly

SRH vs RCB LIVE Score IPL 2026: RCB and SRH have both secured their spots in the playoffs, yet they are aware that the Top 2 positions are not guaranteed. SRH requires a significant victory to surpass GT, while RCB understands that a win by too large a margin could jeopardize their place.

SRH vs RCB LIVE Score IPL 2026: This is it—crunch time in the battle for the Top 2 spots. By the end of tonight, we'll finally know who lines up for Qualifier 1 in IPL 2026. Only two of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Gujarat Titans, and Sunrisers Hyderabad will make it through. One gets left behind. Gujarat’s smashing win against CSK yesterday put them in prime position, but honestly, they're not 100% safe. Sunrisers know exactly what they need—a big win—if they want to leapfrog.

SRH doesn't lack the tools either. With aggressive left-handers opening, then Heinrich Klaasen and Nitish Kumar Reddy waiting their turn, they have the lineup to pull off either an 80-run victory or a rapid chase, whatever the match demands. The real question is—can their bowlers keep SRH’s hopes alive when the pressure ramps up?

On the other side stands RCB, a team riding high. They’ve strung together impressive wins, and all season, they’ve looked almost bulletproof. Sure, their bowling has taken hits now and then, but Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been vintage—almost impossible to get away. Josh Hazlewood is expected to hit his stride soon, and with plenty of depth across the squad, RCB has every reason to back themselves.

The math is clear for Bengaluru. It’d take something extreme for them to get bumped out of the Top 2, but they're not going to let up. They're going all out for victory, ready with the answers to whatever SRH throws at them. Right now, it's about focus—staying sharp, sticking to their plan, and seizing the moment.