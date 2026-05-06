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SRH vs PBKS LIVE Score IPL 2026: Playoff race intensifies with powerplay sluggers ready for showdown

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings LIVE Score, IPL 2026: SRH and PBKS lock horns in a crucial IPL 2026 encounter as the playoff race heats up. With two explosive batting line-ups known for aggressive powerplay scoring, a high-scoring showdown could have massive implications on the points table.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 06, 2026, 06:21 PM IST

SRH vs PBKS LIVE Score IPL 2026: Playoff race intensifies with powerplay sluggers ready for showdown
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The Indian Premier League these days is all about power hitting and non-stop action. The run rates keep climbing, and every other over seems to bring a flurry of boundaries. No two teams embrace this quite like Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings. You've got SRH — a team that loves to post huge totals thanks to their flashy hitters — going up against Punjab, who make chasing look easy.

Sunrisers looked unstoppable until KKR’s spinners tripped them up at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium last weekend. After a flying start, SRH ended up scrambling to even put up a decent score. They missed a shot at the top spot right there. But tonight, there’s another chance. If they can take down table-toppers Punjab, SRH will leap into first place and get themselves closer to locking in one of those coveted top two playoff spots, where they really shine.

Punjab Kings, though, have their own plans. Before they head back up to Dharamshala, they have a shot to open up a lead on their rivals. With a game in hand and 13 points from 9 matches, a win would put serious space between them and the chasing group of RR, SRH, and GT — all sitting on 12 points after 10 games. That extra cushion could prove crucial as the season winds down and the playoff scramble heats up. Honestly, at this point, it feels like Punjab making the playoffs is almost a given.

Still, Shreyas Iyer’s side has some worries. After cruising through the first half of the season unbeaten — something no other team managed — they dropped back-to-back games against RR and GT. Suddenly, the chasing pack isn’t so far behind, and Punjab's grip on first place doesn’t look quite as firm as it did a couple of weeks ago. Tonight, they’ll need to hold their nerve, or risk slipping right back into the mix.

Also read| IPL 2026: Will Hardik Pandya miss MI vs RCB clash? Mumbai Indians captain not travelling with squad to Raipur

LIVE BLOG

  • 06 May 2026, 06:19 PM

    SRH vs PBKS LIVE Score IPL 2026: PBKS momentum slows

    Punjab Kings started strongly with six wins in their first seven matches, putting themselves in prime position for a top-two finish. However, back-to-back defeats against Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans exposed a few weaknesses. Still, Ricky Ponting and Shreyas Iyer will expect PBKS to bounce back strongly.

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  • 06 May 2026, 06:17 PM

    SRH vs PBKS LIVE Score IPL 2026: SRH streak snapped

    Sunrisers Hyderabad’s five-match winning streak ended, slowing their late playoff surge. Pat Cummins’ return had strengthened their bowling while the batting clicked consistently. Despite recent losses, SRH will hope it is only a temporary dip in an otherwise strong revival.

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  • 06 May 2026, 06:16 PM

    SRH vs PBKS LIVE Score IPL 2026: single point distinguishes tonight's teams

    Currently, PBKS leads the table with 13 points from 9 matches, just ahead of four teams that have 12 points, including SRH, who have played 10 matches. At this point, PBKS has a game in hand, but securing wins is far more crucial than anything else in this league.

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  • 06 May 2026, 06:15 PM

    SRH vs PBKS LIVE Score IPL 2026: Squads

    Punjab Kings Squad: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Marcus Stoinis, Suryansh Shedge, Nehal Wadhera, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harpreet Brar, Vishnu Vinod, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Musheer Khan, Mitchell Owen, Ben Dwarshuis, Praveen Dubey, Lockie Ferguson, Shashank Singh, Yash Thakur, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harnoor Singh, Pyla Avinash, Vishal Nishad

    Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(w), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Aniket Verma, Smaran Ravichandran, Pat Cummins(c), Shivang Kumar, Harshal Patel, Eshan Malinga, Praful Hinge, Harsh Dubey, Liam Livingstone, Sakib Hussain, Zeeshan Ansari, Jaydev Unadkat, Kamindu Mendis, Gerald Coetzee, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Dilshan Madushanka, Krains Fuletra, Onkar Tarmale, RS Ambrish, Amit Kumar

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  • 06 May 2026, 06:15 PM

    SRH vs PBKS LIVE Score IPL 2026: Hello and welcome!

    A monumental evening in the spotlight for this season's captivating IPL. In a competition characterized by explosive powerplays and strong beginnings, we have two teams that excel in that regard this year – SRH, welcoming PBKS at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, where the victor will claim the top spot in the standings. Keep watching!

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