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SRH vs LSG Highlights, IPL 2026: Lucknow Super Giants beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 5 wickets

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Gianst IPL 2026 LIVE Score: SRH will take on LSG in their IPL 2026 season debut this Sunday in Hyderabad. So far, SRH has participated in two matches, securing one victory and suffering one defeat. On the other hand, LSG is looking to clinch their inaugural win.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Apr 05, 2026, 07:13 PM IST

SRH vs LSG Highlights, IPL 2026: Lucknow Super Giants beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 5 wickets
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Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad aims to gain winning momentum this Sunday as they take on Lucknow Super Giants in their IPL 2026 match. After losing their season opener to Royal Challengers Bengaluru, SRH bounced back with a victory in their second game, defeating Kolkata Knight Riders by 65 runs. On the other hand, LSG faced a defeat against Delhi Capitals by six wickets in their first match, making this their second game of the season. Both teams are arriving in Hyderabad eager to find their rhythm this season. In their loss to DC, LSG made some questionable choices and had a restructured batting lineup with captain Rishabh Pant opening the innings.

The decision to place Pant as an opener disrupted LSG's usual batting dynamics and did not prove beneficial. Additionally, the middle order faltered following early wickets. Ahead of the match, LSG's bowling coach Bharat Arun commented, "T20 is always favorable for batters. Fans expect to see big shots, which is what draws the crowd. However, I believe bowlers have a chance to shine and become the heroes of the game. A bowler must have faith in their skills to succeed."

In a positive update for SRH supporters, Nitish Kumar Reddy has also started bowling this season. He claimed several wickets against KKR at Eden Gardens and was named Player of the Match.

LIVE BLOG

  • 05 Apr 2026, 07:08 PM

    SRH vs LSG IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Lucknow Super Giants won by 5 wkts

    Rishabh Pant finishes the chase in style. He first drives a full delivery straight down the ground for four, then slaps a slower back-of-length ball over mid-off for another boundary to level the scores. Pant then seals the win with a crisp drive through the off side off an overpitched delivery.

    SRH 156/9(20)

    LSG 160/5(19.5)

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  • 05 Apr 2026, 06:54 PM

    SRH vs LSG IPL 2026 LIVE Score: LSG 148/5 in 19 overs

    Harshal Patel nearly traps Mukul Choudhary with a dipping full toss as the batter misses a heave and is hit on the back thigh. Given out on-field, the decision is overturned on review with impact outside off. Harshal still finishes an excellent penultimate over, conceding just four runs.

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  • 05 Apr 2026, 06:38 PM

    SRH vs LSG IPL 2026 LIVE Score: LSG 138/4 in 17 overs

    Abdul Samad takes on Eshan Malinga with two attacking shots, first drilling a full delivery straight down the ground past long-on for four, then slashing a slower short ball outside off over backward point for another boundary.

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  • 05 Apr 2026, 06:33 PM

    SRH vs LSG IPL 2026 LIVE Score: LSG 108/4 in 14 overs

    Nicholas Pooran is run out in a moment of misjudgment. Attempting a sweep off Shivang Kumar, he gets an under-edge and sets off for a run, but the ball goes straight to Ishan Kishan, who reacts quickly and breaks the stumps to catch Pooran short.

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  • 05 Apr 2026, 06:31 PM

    SRH vs LSG IPL 2026 LIVE Score: LSG 105/3 in 13 overs

    Harsh Dubey strikes as Ayush Badoni is stumped for 12. Charging down the track to a full, quick delivery outside off, Badoni misses the ball and Ishan Kishan collects cleanly behind the stumps to complete the stumping.

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  • 05 Apr 2026, 06:19 PM

    SRH vs LSG IPL 2026 LIVE Score: LSG 102/2 in 12 overs

    Rishabh Pant finishes the over in style, first thumping an overpitched delivery over extra cover for four, then quickly rocking back to hammer a short googly over square leg for another boundary as LSG bring up their 100.

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  • 05 Apr 2026, 06:07 PM

    SRH vs LSG IPL 2026 LIVE Score: LSG 81/2 in 10 overs

    Shivang Kumar gets his maiden IPL wicket as Aiden Markram slices a wrong ’un while attempting to hit straight back over the bowler. The ball takes the outside edge and skies toward long-off, where Liam Livingstone settles under it to complete a simple catch.

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  • 05 Apr 2026, 05:55 PM

    SRH vs LSG IPL 2026 LIVE Score: LSG 67/1 in 8 overs

    Aiden Markram punishes Shivang Kumar, clearing his front leg to swipe a tossed-up delivery well outside off over the bowler’s head as the ball races away to the boundary for four.

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  • 05 Apr 2026, 05:50 PM

    SRH vs LSG IPL 2026 LIVE Score: LSG 53/1 in 6 overs

    Aiden Markram continues the attack on Jaydev Unadkat, first punching a back-of-a-length delivery through the off side for four, then drilling a low full toss straight past the bowler for another boundary.

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  • 05 Apr 2026, 05:47 PM

    SRH vs LSG IPL 2026 LIVE Score: LSG 38/1 in 5 overs

    Eshan Malinga strikes as Mitchell Marsh mistimes a pull off a short ball. Staying on the front foot, Marsh gets it high on the bat and lobs a simple catch to deep square leg, where Nitish Reddy safely completes the take.

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  • 05 Apr 2026, 05:41 PM

    SRH vs LSG IPL 2026 LIVE Score: LSG 33/0 in 4 overs

    Aiden Markram takes on Jaydev Unadkat, standing tall to a back-of-a-length delivery on the stumps and whipping it powerfully with his bottom hand over long-on for a superb six.

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  • 05 Apr 2026, 05:16 PM

    SRH vs LSG IPL 2026 LIVE Score: LSG 16/0 in 2 overs

    Aiden Markram finds the boundary twice off Nitish Reddy, first whipping one to deep mid-wicket and then driving another crisply to deep extra cover for consecutive fours.

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  • 05 Apr 2026, 05:15 PM

    SRH vs LSG IPL 2026 LIVE Score: SRH 156/9 in 20 overs

    Prince Yadav delivers a perfect yorker to bowl Shivang Kumar, crashing into the base of off-stump as the batter is beaten for pace. Soon after, Harshal Patel is run out by Rishabh Pant, adding to SRH’s late collapse.

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  • 05 Apr 2026, 04:59 PM

    SRH vs LSG IPL 2026 LIVE Score: SRH 146/7 in 19 overs

    Avesh Khan removes Heinrich Klaasen for 62 as the batter’s attempted reverse shot ends in a fine catch by Rishabh Pant diving to his right. Two balls later, Avesh strikes again as Harsh Dubey chops a short-of-length delivery back onto his stumps, leaving SRH reeling.

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  • 05 Apr 2026, 04:45 PM

    SRH vs LSG IPL 2026 LIVE Score: SRH 134/4 in 17 overs

    Nitish Reddy reaches a fighting fifty amid SRH’s troubles and celebrates with his trademark Pushpa pose after driving to long-off for a single. He then finishes the over in style, punishing a missed yorker from Avesh Khan by clearing his front leg and smashing it for six.

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  • 05 Apr 2026, 04:40 PM

    SRH vs LSG IPL 2026 LIVE Score: SRH 114/4 in 15 overs

    Nitish Reddy takes charge against Digvesh Singh Rathi, smashing two consecutive sixes. First he launches a full ball high over long-on, then powers an overpitched delivery outside off over long-off despite not middling it perfectly.

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  • 05 Apr 2026, 04:26 PM

    SRH vs LSG IPL 2026 LIVE Score: SRH 92/4 in 14 overs

    Heinrich Klaasen goes on the attack against Avesh Khan, smashing three boundaries in the over. He first flays a short ball over extra cover, then backs away to punch a hard-length delivery through cover, before drilling an overpitched ball past extra cover for a third four.

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  • 05 Apr 2026, 04:09 PM

    SRH vs LSG IPL 2026 LIVE Score: SRH 51/4 in 11 overs

    Nitish Reddy takes on Prince Yadav, smashing a full delivery outside off over long-off for a towering 80m six. Heinrich Klaasen follows suit next ball, punishing a full toss by muscling a powerful heave over deep midwicket for another maximum.

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  • 05 Apr 2026, 03:51 PM

    SRH vs LSG IPL 2026 LIVE Score: SRH 29/4 in 8 overs

    Digvesh Singh Rathi deceives Liam Livingstone with a slower, tossed-up delivery outside off. Livingstone attempts a paddle but mistimes it due to the lack of pace, edging the ball. Rishabh Pant reacts brilliantly, changes direction and dives to take a sharp one-handed catch behind the stumps.

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  • 05 Apr 2026, 03:46 PM

    SRH vs LSG IPL 2026 LIVE Score: SRH 11/3 in 4 overs

    Prince Yadav castles Ishan Kishan with a superb delivery, knocking over the stumps. LSG continue their strong bowling display as SRH lose another key wicket after Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head, leaving them in early trouble.

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  • 05 Apr 2026, 03:40 PM

    SRH vs LSG IPL 2026 LIVE Score: SRH 10/2 in 3 overs

    Mohammed Shami strikes again with a clever slower cutter across Travis Head. The lack of pace deceives the batter, who is early into the shot and ends up spooning it toward mid-off. Aiden Markram dives forward to complete the catch, putting Shami on a hat-trick.

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  • 05 Apr 2026, 03:38 PM

    SRH vs LSG IPL 2026 LIVE Score: SRH 8/1 in 2 overs

    Digvesh Singh Rathi drops it short and down the leg side, and Travis Head punishes it. Clearing his front leg, Head whips the long hop behind square on the leg side, sending the ball racing to the boundary for four.

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  • 05 Apr 2026, 03:09 PM

    SRH vs LSG IPL 2026 LIVE Score: SRH 1/1 in 1 over

    Mohammed Shami dismisses Abhishek Sharma with a clever slower delivery outside off. Abhishek goes hard at the drive but gets a thick edge that flies toward short third. Manimaran Siddharth dives to his right and takes a sharp catch, giving Shami the upper hand again in their match-up.

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  • 05 Apr 2026, 03:06 PM

    SRH vs LSG IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Teams

    Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w/c), Heinrich Klaasen, Liam Livingstone, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat

    Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Manimaran Siddharth, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Shami, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav

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  • 05 Apr 2026, 02:44 PM

    SRH vs LSG IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Lucknow Super Giants opt to bowl

    Rishabh Pant - We'll bowl first. The wicket is good, let them bat first, and we will put them under pressure in the second innings. It's not a new challenge, but this is one team that can hurt us. Looks like a good wicket for sure, but there's something in it, the ball might stick after the first 6 overs. Just one change, Manimaran Siddarth is in, Nortje is out.

    Ishan Kishan - Very happy, always good to be in front of the home crowd. Two changes - Livingstone and Harshal Patel come in. Harshal has always done well here, Livi will give us some off-spin. Decision-making is the most important, try well and execute your plans. It's important to get two points, but we need to be calm and take one match at a time.

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  • 05 Apr 2026, 02:42 PM

    SRH vs LSG IPL 2026 LIVE Score: 

    Although both teams have reported no injuries, the Super Giants must strategically manage their batting and bowling units. Rishabh Pant opened in the first match, which necessitated adjustments throughout the batting order. Aiden Markram moved up to the third position, Ayush Badoni entered at fourth, and Nic Pooran dropped to fifth. Did these adjustments merely lead to a batting slip-up? Can they quickly establish their ideal line-up? Conversely, the Sunrisers have fewer concerns, but they will be aiming for a well-rounded performance.

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  • 05 Apr 2026, 02:38 PM

    SRH vs LSG IPL 2026 LIVE Score: 

    Abhishek and Head have impressive statistics against LSG. Over five innings, Abhishek boasts an average of 40 with a strike rate of 228.57 against LSG. On the other hand, Head has an average of 136 in just two innings, with a strike rate of 234.48.

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  • 05 Apr 2026, 02:38 PM

    SRH vs LSG IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Squads

    SRH: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w/c), Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Salil Arora, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, David Payne, Harshal Patel, Liam Livingstone, Eshan Malinga, Smaran Ravichandran, Sakib Hussain, Shivam Mavi, Zeeshan Ansari, Kamindu Mendis, Brydon Carse, Krains Fuletra, Onkar Tarmale, Amit Kumar, Praful Hinge

    LSG: Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Aiden Markram, Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Mohammed Shami, Anrich Nortje, Mohsin Khan, Prince Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Avesh Khan, Himmat Singh, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Matthew Breetzke, Josh Inglis, Arshin Kulkarni, Naman Tiwari, Arjun Tendulkar, Manimaran Siddharth, Mayank Prabhu Yadav, Akash Maharaj Singh

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  • 05 Apr 2026, 02:37 PM

    SRH vs LSG IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Hello and Welcome!

    Welcome to our live coverage of the IPL 2026 match happening today between SRH and LSG. The match is set to kick off at 3:30 PM, with the toss scheduled for 3:00 PM. Stay tuned, everyone!

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