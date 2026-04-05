SRH vs LSG Highlights, IPL 2026: Lucknow Super Giants beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 5 wickets

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Gianst IPL 2026 LIVE Score: SRH will take on LSG in their IPL 2026 season debut this Sunday in Hyderabad. So far, SRH has participated in two matches, securing one victory and suffering one defeat. On the other hand, LSG is looking to clinch their inaugural win.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad aims to gain winning momentum this Sunday as they take on Lucknow Super Giants in their IPL 2026 match. After losing their season opener to Royal Challengers Bengaluru, SRH bounced back with a victory in their second game, defeating Kolkata Knight Riders by 65 runs. On the other hand, LSG faced a defeat against Delhi Capitals by six wickets in their first match, making this their second game of the season. Both teams are arriving in Hyderabad eager to find their rhythm this season. In their loss to DC, LSG made some questionable choices and had a restructured batting lineup with captain Rishabh Pant opening the innings.

The decision to place Pant as an opener disrupted LSG's usual batting dynamics and did not prove beneficial. Additionally, the middle order faltered following early wickets. Ahead of the match, LSG's bowling coach Bharat Arun commented, "T20 is always favorable for batters. Fans expect to see big shots, which is what draws the crowd. However, I believe bowlers have a chance to shine and become the heroes of the game. A bowler must have faith in their skills to succeed."

In a positive update for SRH supporters, Nitish Kumar Reddy has also started bowling this season. He claimed several wickets against KKR at Eden Gardens and was named Player of the Match.