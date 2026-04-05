SRH vs LSG Highlights, IPL 2026: Lucknow Super Giants beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 5 wickets

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Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Gianst IPL 2026 LIVE Score: SRH will take on LSG in their IPL 2026 season debut this Sunday in Hyderabad. So far, SRH has participated in two matches, securing one victory and suffering one defeat. On the other hand, LSG is looking to clinch their inaugural win.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad aims to gain winning momentum this Sunday as they take on Lucknow Super Giants in their IPL 2026 match. After losing their season opener to Royal Challengers Bengaluru, SRH bounced back with a victory in their second game, defeating Kolkata Knight Riders by 65 runs. On the other hand, LSG faced a defeat against Delhi Capitals by six wickets in their first match, making this their second game of the season. Both teams are arriving in Hyderabad eager to find their rhythm this season. In their loss to DC, LSG made some questionable choices and had a restructured batting lineup with captain Rishabh Pant opening the innings.
The decision to place Pant as an opener disrupted LSG's usual batting dynamics and did not prove beneficial. Additionally, the middle order faltered following early wickets. Ahead of the match, LSG's bowling coach Bharat Arun commented, "T20 is always favorable for batters. Fans expect to see big shots, which is what draws the crowd. However, I believe bowlers have a chance to shine and become the heroes of the game. A bowler must have faith in their skills to succeed."
In a positive update for SRH supporters, Nitish Kumar Reddy has also started bowling this season. He claimed several wickets against KKR at Eden Gardens and was named Player of the Match.
Rishabh Pant finishes the chase in style. He first drives a full delivery straight down the ground for four, then slaps a slower back-of-length ball over mid-off for another boundary to level the scores. Pant then seals the win with a crisp drive through the off side off an overpitched delivery.
SRH 156/9(20)
LSG 160/5(19.5)
Harshal Patel nearly traps Mukul Choudhary with a dipping full toss as the batter misses a heave and is hit on the back thigh. Given out on-field, the decision is overturned on review with impact outside off. Harshal still finishes an excellent penultimate over, conceding just four runs.
Abdul Samad takes on Eshan Malinga with two attacking shots, first drilling a full delivery straight down the ground past long-on for four, then slashing a slower short ball outside off over backward point for another boundary.
Nicholas Pooran is run out in a moment of misjudgment. Attempting a sweep off Shivang Kumar, he gets an under-edge and sets off for a run, but the ball goes straight to Ishan Kishan, who reacts quickly and breaks the stumps to catch Pooran short.
Shivang Kumar gets his maiden IPL wicket as Aiden Markram slices a wrong ’un while attempting to hit straight back over the bowler. The ball takes the outside edge and skies toward long-off, where Liam Livingstone settles under it to complete a simple catch.
Avesh Khan removes Heinrich Klaasen for 62 as the batter’s attempted reverse shot ends in a fine catch by Rishabh Pant diving to his right. Two balls later, Avesh strikes again as Harsh Dubey chops a short-of-length delivery back onto his stumps, leaving SRH reeling.
Nitish Reddy reaches a fighting fifty amid SRH’s troubles and celebrates with his trademark Pushpa pose after driving to long-off for a single. He then finishes the over in style, punishing a missed yorker from Avesh Khan by clearing his front leg and smashing it for six.
Nitish Reddy takes charge against Digvesh Singh Rathi, smashing two consecutive sixes. First he launches a full ball high over long-on, then powers an overpitched delivery outside off over long-off despite not middling it perfectly.
Heinrich Klaasen goes on the attack against Avesh Khan, smashing three boundaries in the over. He first flays a short ball over extra cover, then backs away to punch a hard-length delivery through cover, before drilling an overpitched ball past extra cover for a third four.
Nitish Reddy takes on Prince Yadav, smashing a full delivery outside off over long-off for a towering 80m six. Heinrich Klaasen follows suit next ball, punishing a full toss by muscling a powerful heave over deep midwicket for another maximum.
Digvesh Singh Rathi deceives Liam Livingstone with a slower, tossed-up delivery outside off. Livingstone attempts a paddle but mistimes it due to the lack of pace, edging the ball. Rishabh Pant reacts brilliantly, changes direction and dives to take a sharp one-handed catch behind the stumps.
Mohammed Shami strikes again with a clever slower cutter across Travis Head. The lack of pace deceives the batter, who is early into the shot and ends up spooning it toward mid-off. Aiden Markram dives forward to complete the catch, putting Shami on a hat-trick.
Mohammed Shami dismisses Abhishek Sharma with a clever slower delivery outside off. Abhishek goes hard at the drive but gets a thick edge that flies toward short third. Manimaran Siddharth dives to his right and takes a sharp catch, giving Shami the upper hand again in their match-up.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w/c), Heinrich Klaasen, Liam Livingstone, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat
Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Manimaran Siddharth, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Shami, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav
Rishabh Pant - We'll bowl first. The wicket is good, let them bat first, and we will put them under pressure in the second innings. It's not a new challenge, but this is one team that can hurt us. Looks like a good wicket for sure, but there's something in it, the ball might stick after the first 6 overs. Just one change, Manimaran Siddarth is in, Nortje is out.
Ishan Kishan - Very happy, always good to be in front of the home crowd. Two changes - Livingstone and Harshal Patel come in. Harshal has always done well here, Livi will give us some off-spin. Decision-making is the most important, try well and execute your plans. It's important to get two points, but we need to be calm and take one match at a time.
Although both teams have reported no injuries, the Super Giants must strategically manage their batting and bowling units. Rishabh Pant opened in the first match, which necessitated adjustments throughout the batting order. Aiden Markram moved up to the third position, Ayush Badoni entered at fourth, and Nic Pooran dropped to fifth. Did these adjustments merely lead to a batting slip-up? Can they quickly establish their ideal line-up? Conversely, the Sunrisers have fewer concerns, but they will be aiming for a well-rounded performance.
Abhishek and Head have impressive statistics against LSG. Over five innings, Abhishek boasts an average of 40 with a strike rate of 228.57 against LSG. On the other hand, Head has an average of 136 in just two innings, with a strike rate of 234.48.
SRH: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w/c), Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Salil Arora, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, David Payne, Harshal Patel, Liam Livingstone, Eshan Malinga, Smaran Ravichandran, Sakib Hussain, Shivam Mavi, Zeeshan Ansari, Kamindu Mendis, Brydon Carse, Krains Fuletra, Onkar Tarmale, Amit Kumar, Praful Hinge
LSG: Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Aiden Markram, Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Mohammed Shami, Anrich Nortje, Mohsin Khan, Prince Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Avesh Khan, Himmat Singh, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Matthew Breetzke, Josh Inglis, Arshin Kulkarni, Naman Tiwari, Arjun Tendulkar, Manimaran Siddharth, Mayank Prabhu Yadav, Akash Maharaj Singh