SRH vs KKR LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Pat Cummins departs for 10, SRH 8 down

SRH vs KKR LIVE Score, IPL 2026: On Sunday, Pat Cummins, the captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad, won the toss and chose to bat against Kolkata Knight Riders in their IPL 2026 match.

SRH vs KKR LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Pat Cummins, leading Sunrisers Hyderabad, won the toss and chose to bat first. To think that just a few weeks ago, both SRH and Kolkata Knight Riders were stumbling through the early part of IPL 2026—they each lost three out of their first four games. Now, things look completely different. SRH are flying, riding a strong five-match winning streak. KKR, on the other hand, have only now started to get their act together, finally picking up back-to-back wins after a tough start.

Digging into KKR's issues, their top order's been a mess. Statistically, it's the worst top-three combination when it comes to average, and their strike rate isn’t much better—second-worst in the league. You can tell they haven’t locked in on the right mix at the top. They keep shuffling Sunil Narine around, sometimes opening, sometimes batting way down the order, and it’s just not clicking. Even their captain, Ajinkya Rahane, hasn’t found form, which is something they need to fix fast.

If there’s been a bright spot for KKR, it’s Rinku Singh. This guy’s really stepped up—got a half-century against Rajasthan Royals that secured their first win, then hammered an unbeaten 83 off 51 balls chasing against Lucknow. Rinku’s not just played the role of finisher—he’s often had to dig them out of early trouble, coming in higher up the order. He’s now their top scorer this season with 215 runs from eight innings. They’re counting on him, that’s for sure.

Ahead of this match, KKR bowling coach Tim Southee talked about how much of a challenge it is taking on this SRH side, especially their top order. “We know how dangerous this side's been, particularly their top three, and then the likes of Klaasen and that through the middle. Just see it as a great opportunity for our bowlers... Anytime you come up against dangerous batters, it's always a great challenge for bowlers. I'm sure here we know it's a pretty good wicket. As a bowling group, they're excited for a big opportunity tomorrow.” You can sense the respect—and the anticipation.

Now, SRH’s batting has been the headline, but honestly, their bowling deserves just as much credit this season. In the death overs, their economy rate is the best in the league at 8.6, and they pick up wickets every 9.6 balls—again, league-best stats. Praful Hinge, Sakib Hussain, and Eshan Malinga have all nailed their yorkers under pressure. On top of that, SRH’s bowlers have sent stumps flying more regularly than anyone else.

For fans, the matchup has a bit of everything—SRH with the form and firepower, KKR hoping to keep their resurgence rolling. Both sides have something to prove, and you get the feeling this game’s going to hinge on which team’s strengths show up biggest on the night.