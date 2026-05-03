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SRH vs KKR LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Pat Cummins departs for 10, SRH 8 down

SRH vs KKR LIVE Score, IPL 2026: On Sunday, Pat Cummins, the captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad, won the toss and chose to bat against Kolkata Knight Riders in their IPL 2026 match.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 03, 2026, 05:00 PM IST

SRH vs KKR LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Pat Cummins departs for 10, SRH 8 down
Courtesy: X/IPL
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SRH vs KKR LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Pat Cummins, leading Sunrisers Hyderabad, won the toss and chose to bat first. To think that just a few weeks ago, both SRH and Kolkata Knight Riders were stumbling through the early part of IPL 2026—they each lost three out of their first four games. Now, things look completely different. SRH are flying, riding a strong five-match winning streak. KKR, on the other hand, have only now started to get their act together, finally picking up back-to-back wins after a tough start.

Digging into KKR's issues, their top order's been a mess. Statistically, it's the worst top-three combination when it comes to average, and their strike rate isn’t much better—second-worst in the league. You can tell they haven’t locked in on the right mix at the top. They keep shuffling Sunil Narine around, sometimes opening, sometimes batting way down the order, and it’s just not clicking. Even their captain, Ajinkya Rahane, hasn’t found form, which is something they need to fix fast.

If there’s been a bright spot for KKR, it’s Rinku Singh. This guy’s really stepped up—got a half-century against Rajasthan Royals that secured their first win, then hammered an unbeaten 83 off 51 balls chasing against Lucknow. Rinku’s not just played the role of finisher—he’s often had to dig them out of early trouble, coming in higher up the order. He’s now their top scorer this season with 215 runs from eight innings. They’re counting on him, that’s for sure.

Ahead of this match, KKR bowling coach Tim Southee talked about how much of a challenge it is taking on this SRH side, especially their top order. “We know how dangerous this side's been, particularly their top three, and then the likes of Klaasen and that through the middle. Just see it as a great opportunity for our bowlers... Anytime you come up against dangerous batters, it's always a great challenge for bowlers. I'm sure here we know it's a pretty good wicket. As a bowling group, they're excited for a big opportunity tomorrow.” You can sense the respect—and the anticipation.

Now, SRH’s batting has been the headline, but honestly, their bowling deserves just as much credit this season. In the death overs, their economy rate is the best in the league at 8.6, and they pick up wickets every 9.6 balls—again, league-best stats. Praful Hinge, Sakib Hussain, and Eshan Malinga have all nailed their yorkers under pressure. On top of that, SRH’s bowlers have sent stumps flying more regularly than anyone else.

For fans, the matchup has a bit of everything—SRH with the form and firepower, KKR hoping to keep their resurgence rolling. Both sides have something to prove, and you get the feeling this game’s going to hinge on which team’s strengths show up biggest on the night.

LIVE BLOG

  • 03 May 2026, 04:55 PM

    SRH vs KKR LIVE Score, IPL 2026: SRH 156/8 in 17 overs

    Anukul Roy removes Pat Cummins with a sharp caught-and-bowled. Cummins chips the tossed-up delivery back to the bowler, who dives low to take a close catch on his follow-through. After a brief TV umpire check, the decision goes in Roy’s favour as Cummins departs for 10.

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  • 03 May 2026, 04:54 PM

    SRH vs KKR LIVE Score, IPL 2026: SRH 148/7 in 16 overs

    Ishan Kishan smashes Sunil Narine for a huge six over cow corner after charging down the pitch. However, attempting another big hit next ball, he miscues it high in the air and Anukul Roy completes a simple catch at long-off, ending Kishan’s innings on 42.

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  • 03 May 2026, 04:29 PM

    SRH vs KKR LIVE Score, IPL 2026: SRH 135/5 in 14 overs

    Aniket Verma gets a lucky boundary off Varun Chakaravarthy as a thick outside edge races past short third man. Varun responds quickly, inducing a top-edge on the slog, and captain Ajinkya Rahane moves back from cover to complete a fine catch, dismissing Aniket for 6.

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  • 03 May 2026, 04:23 PM

    SRH vs KKR LIVE Score, IPL 2026: SRH 125/4 in 12 overs

    Varun Chakaravarthy strikes again as Smaran Ravichandran falls for 4. Attempting to loft a fuller delivery after charging down the pitch, he gets a leading edge that balloons high in the air. Ajinkya Rahane settles under it at extra cover and completes a safe catch.

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  • 03 May 2026, 04:15 PM

    SRH vs KKR LIVE Score, IPL 2026: SRH 121/3 in 11 overs

    Heinrich Klaasen attacks Cameron Green with a six that slips through Rinku Singh’s hands at long-on, followed by a flicked boundary over mid-wicket. Green hits back immediately as Klaasen holes out in the deep, where Rovman Powell pulls off a stunning one-handed catch to dismiss him for 11.

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  • 03 May 2026, 04:05 PM

    SRH vs KKR LIVE Score, IPL 2026: SRH 105/2 in 9 overs

    Ishan Kishan strikes two crisp boundaries off Varun Chakaravarthy before Travis Head smashes a towering six to bring up SRH’s 100. Chakaravarthy hits back soon after as Head mistimes the pull, finding Cameron Green at deep mid-wicket. Head departs for a blistering 61 off 28.

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  • 03 May 2026, 03:58 PM

    SRH vs KKR LIVE Score, IPL 2026: SRH 84/1 in 7 overs

    Travis Head continues his charge against Varun Chakaravarthy, sweeping one over backward square leg where a fumble in the deep turns it into a boundary. He then follows it up with a clean strike straight down the ground for a towering six.

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  • 03 May 2026, 03:53 PM

    SRH vs KKR LIVE Score, IPL 2026: SRH 71/1 in 6 overs

    Ishan Kishan takes on Kartik Tyagi with ease, first pulling a back-of-length delivery over deep backward square leg for a six. He then follows it with a clever shot, arching back and guiding another back-of-length ball past backward point for a boundary.

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  • 03 May 2026, 03:49 PM

    SRH vs KKR LIVE Score, IPL 2026: SRH 59/1 in 5 overs

    Travis Head keeps the momentum going against Cameron Green, smashing three boundaries in quick succession. He first flat-bats a wide delivery over extra cover, then drives another over wide mid-off before guiding a third to fine leg, piling more pressure on the bowler.I prefer this response

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  • 03 May 2026, 03:42 PM

    SRH vs KKR LIVE Score, IPL 2026: SRH 45/1 in 4 overs

    Kartik Tyagi strikes with a short ball as Abhishek Sharma miscues the pull. Cramped for room, Abhishek gets a top edge that lobs toward mid-wicket where Cameron Green moves left and takes a simple catch. Abhishek departs for 15 off 10 balls.

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  • 03 May 2026, 03:39 PM

    SRH vs KKR LIVE Score, IPL 2026: SRH 37/0 in 3 overs

    Travis Head continues the assault on Sunil Narine, first swiping a full delivery over square leg for a massive six. Narine follows with another full ball and Head leans forward to hammer a powerful drive over mid-on, racing away to the boundary for four.

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  • 03 May 2026, 03:35 PM

    SRH vs KKR LIVE Score, IPL 2026: SRH 26/0 in 2 overs

    Travis Head goes on the attack against Vaibhav Arora, smashing four consecutive boundaries. He cuts one behind square, then lofts a drive over the off-side before dispatching two more powerful shots to deep mid-wicket and deep square leg, piling pressure on the bowler.

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  • 03 May 2026, 03:34 PM

    SRH vs KKR LIVE Score, IPL 2026: SRH 9/0 in 1 over

    Abhishek Sharma punishes Sunil Narine with a huge six. The flighted delivery lands in the slot and Abhishek clears his front leg before launching a powerful hoick over long-on, sending the ball soaring into the stands for a maximum.

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  • 03 May 2026, 03:33 PM

    SRH vs KKR LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Teams

    Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane(c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Chakaravarthy

    Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(w), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Aniket Verma, Smaran Ravichandran, Pat Cummins(c), Shivang Kumar, Harshal Patel, Eshan Malinga

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  • 03 May 2026, 03:32 PM

    SRH vs KKR LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Sunrisers Hyderabad opt to bat

    Pat Cummins - We'll bat first. Pitch looks good and it's very hot, we'll bat and post a total. I'm not good at reading the pitches, it looks nice and must be high scoring. I think the thing is the young guys have come in and been fantastic. A lot of the stalwarts as well have really hit their stride, I think we've got over 220 all but one game. So it just feels like everyone's, you know, found their rhythm, built themselves in the tournament, playing that style that we want, which is really positive and everyone's bought into that. (on their winning run) I think that's just the thing. It's very unlikely we're going to win every single game for the rest of the season, but we know this style works and we're five in a row at the moment. So even if there's a little glitch, just keep buying for that style. Nitish misses out. He's got a bit of illness, Smaran comes in for his first game and Harshal Patel replaces Harsh Dubey.

    Ajinkya Rahane - We wanted to bat first as well. Those breaks so far, it really helped us as a team, re-coupling and thinking about the things which we did right and the improvement point of view. As I said in the last game as well, it's all about winning those moments, small, small moments in this format. Game can change here and there within an over. It's all about being present, being slightly proactive and also winning those moments. I thought hose breaks, so far, definitely helped. We've got two changes. Finn Allen is back in place of Seifert and then Manish Pandey is playing his first game of this season in place of Ramandeep Singh.

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  • 03 May 2026, 03:32 PM

    SRH vs KKR LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Hello and Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the IPL 2026 clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders. It’s a crucial encounter as both teams look to strengthen their position in the points table.

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