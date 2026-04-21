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SRH vs DC, Match 31 IPL 2026 Live: Axar Patel removes Travis Head at 37, Sunrisers lose 1st wicket at 97

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: The Ishan Kishan-led SRH take on Axar Patel and Co in a crucial mid-season clash at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Stay tuned for live updates, score, toss, Playing XI, and all key moments as both sides battle for vital two points.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Apr 21, 2026, 08:49 PM IST

SRH vs DC, Match 31 IPL 2026 Live: Axar Patel removes Travis Head at 37, Sunrisers lose 1st wicket at 97
SRH vs DC Live Scorecard (Credits: Instagram/iplt20)
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Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Match No 31 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 is between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) taking on Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. With both sides level on points and looking to secure a spot in the top 4, the battle becomes crucial for Sunrisers and Capitals as they aim to strengthen their Playoff chances in IPL 2026.

SRH will look to capitalise on their home conditions, while DC will also aim to continue their upward momentum. In this blockbuster contest tonight, stay tuned for live score, toss updates, Playing XI, and all the key moments as the action unfolds in Hyderabad.

Live Updates:

LIVE BLOG

  • 21 Apr 2026, 08:36 PM

    SRH vs DC Live Score: Ishan Kishan GONE

    Due to a very unfortunate run out, the SRH skipper had to return to the dugout at 25. SRH lost the 2nd wicket at 176.

     

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  • 21 Apr 2026, 08:35 PM

    SRH vs DC Live Score: 150 up for Hyderabad

    On the last ball of the 13th over, Abhishek Sharma slammed a powerful maximum, also bringing up 150 up for SRH.

     

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  • 21 Apr 2026, 08:20 PM

    SRH vs DC Live Score: After 12 overs

    With 12 runs added to the scoreboard in the 12th over, SRH are 138/1 with Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma at the crease.

     

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  • 21 Apr 2026, 08:11 PM

    SRH vs DC Live Score: 100 for Sunrisers

    In the 10th over, Sunrisers touched the 100-run mark with a loss of just one wicket.

     

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  • 21 Apr 2026, 08:09 PM

    SRH vs DC Live Score: 'Bapu' strikes

    DC captain Axar Patel drew first blood as he dismissed Travis Head at 37. SRH 97/1 after 8.5 overs.

     

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  • 21 Apr 2026, 08:01 PM

    SRH vs DC Live Score: Abhishek hits 50

    It took just 25 balls for Abhishek Sharma to hit yet another half-century in IPL 2026. 

     

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  • 21 Apr 2026, 07:53 PM

    SRH vs DC Live Score: Powerplay ends

    With the end of the 6th over, SRH are 67/0 with Travis Head 23 (17) and Abhishek Sharma 42 (19) at the crease. 

     

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  • 21 Apr 2026, 07:46 PM

    SRH vs DC Live Score: 50 up for Sunrisers

    In the 5th over, Sunrisers Hyderabad breached the 50-run mark. After 5 overs, SRH are 56/0.

     

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  • 21 Apr 2026, 07:35 PM

    SRH vs DC Live Score: After 3 overs

    After the end of 3 overs, SRH are 26/0 with both openers steadily adding runs on the scoreboard.

     

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  • 21 Apr 2026, 07:15 PM

    SRH vs DC Live Score: First over

    SRH openers, Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head, added 9 runs in the first over, bowled by Mukesh Kumar.

     

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  • 21 Apr 2026, 07:14 PM

    SRH vs DC Live Score: Playing XI

    Sunrisers Hyderabad - Ishan Kishan (C), Salia Arora (WK), Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivang Kumar, Harsh Dubey (replacing Praful Hinge), Sakib Hussain, and Eshan Malinga.

    Impact Players (SRH) - Ravichandran Smaran, Praful Hinge, Liam Livingstone, Dilshan Madushanka, and Harshal Patel.

    Delhi Capitals - Axar Patel (C), KL Rahul (WK), Pathum Nissanka, Sameer Rizvi, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Nitish Rana (replacing Auqib Nabi), Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, and Mukesh Kumar.

    Impact Players (DC) - Tripurana Vijay, Ashutosh Sharma, Karun Nair, Dushmantha Chameera, and Auqib Nabi.

     

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  • 21 Apr 2026, 06:47 PM

    SRH vs DC Live Score: Toss Update

    SRH skipper Ishan Kishan flicked the Toss coin, and Axar Patel shouted Tails. Delhi Capitals won the Toss and elected to bowl first.

     

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by IPL (@iplt20)

     

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  • 21 Apr 2026, 06:46 PM

    SRH vs DC Live Score: Welcome

    Hello and welcome to another blockbuster contest tonight. Match No 31 of the IPL 2026 is between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

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