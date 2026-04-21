SRH vs DC, Match 31 IPL 2026 Live: Axar Patel removes Travis Head at 37, Sunrisers lose 1st wicket at 97

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Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: The Ishan Kishan-led SRH take on Axar Patel and Co in a crucial mid-season clash at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Stay tuned for live updates, score, toss, Playing XI, and all key moments as both sides battle for vital two points.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Match No 31 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 is between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) taking on Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. With both sides level on points and looking to secure a spot in the top 4, the battle becomes crucial for Sunrisers and Capitals as they aim to strengthen their Playoff chances in IPL 2026.
SRH will look to capitalise on their home conditions, while DC will also aim to continue their upward momentum. In this blockbuster contest tonight, stay tuned for live score, toss updates, Playing XI, and all the key moments as the action unfolds in Hyderabad.
Sunrisers Hyderabad - Ishan Kishan (C), Salia Arora (WK), Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivang Kumar, Harsh Dubey (replacing Praful Hinge), Sakib Hussain, and Eshan Malinga.
Impact Players (SRH) - Ravichandran Smaran, Praful Hinge, Liam Livingstone, Dilshan Madushanka, and Harshal Patel.
Delhi Capitals - Axar Patel (C), KL Rahul (WK), Pathum Nissanka, Sameer Rizvi, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Nitish Rana (replacing Auqib Nabi), Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, and Mukesh Kumar.
Impact Players (DC) - Tripurana Vijay, Ashutosh Sharma, Karun Nair, Dushmantha Chameera, and Auqib Nabi.
SRH skipper Ishan Kishan flicked the Toss coin, and Axar Patel shouted Tails. Delhi Capitals won the Toss and elected to bowl first.