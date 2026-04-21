SRH vs DC, Match 31 IPL 2026 Live: Axar Patel removes Travis Head at 37, Sunrisers lose 1st wicket at 97

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: The Ishan Kishan-led SRH take on Axar Patel and Co in a crucial mid-season clash at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Stay tuned for live updates, score, toss, Playing XI, and all key moments as both sides battle for vital two points.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Match No 31 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 is between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) taking on Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. With both sides level on points and looking to secure a spot in the top 4, the battle becomes crucial for Sunrisers and Capitals as they aim to strengthen their Playoff chances in IPL 2026.

SRH will look to capitalise on their home conditions, while DC will also aim to continue their upward momentum. In this blockbuster contest tonight, stay tuned for live score, toss updates, Playing XI, and all the key moments as the action unfolds in Hyderabad.

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