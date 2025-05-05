SRH vs DC Live Score: Match No. 55 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Delhi Capitals (DC). Catch all the live and latest updates from the match coming live from the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is currently in the last leg of its league stage, as 8 out of 10 teams are still in the race for the Playoffs. Two such contenders will lock horns at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium tonight. Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Axar Patel's Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Match No. 55 of IPL 2025.

The last season's finalist SRH are clinging onto hopes of survival, while DC are eyeing to regain their early-season spark. The SRH vs DC match is expected to be a slobber knocker as both teams have a strong batting and bowling lineup. In the Points Table, Sunrisers Hyderabad currently stand at the 9th position whereas Punjab Kings are at number 2 with 15 points. Stay tuned to this space and catch all the live and latest updates from the SRH vs DC game.