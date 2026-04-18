SRH vs CSK IPL 2026 Live Score: Nitish Kumar Reddy departs for 12, SRH 5 down

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CRICKET
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings Live Cricket Score: MS Dhoni is said to be approaching match fitness, although there has been no official announcement regarding his place in the playing XI. SRH will face CSK in Hyderabad this Saturday.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings Live Cricket Score: It has been a rollercoaster season for both Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings. Each team has played five matches, securing two victories and suffering three defeats, with the net run rate being the deciding factor. Currently, SRH sits fifth in the IPL 2026 points table, while CSK is in eighth place. This Saturday features a double-header, with SRH hosting CSK in the day's second match in Hyderabad. The disparity in net run rate between the two teams is significant, with SRH at +0.576 and CSK at -0.846. A win for SRH tonight would elevate them to fourth place, solidifying their position at the top of the table. Conversely, if CSK can achieve three consecutive wins, they could break into the top four.
CSK's resurgence has come at a crucial moment, particularly as doubts were being cast on head coach Stephen Fleming's abilities. With two victories in their last two matches, hope has been rekindled, and the team's morale has improved. However, challenges lie ahead, as Khaleel Ahmed has been ruled out for the remainder of the season, necessitating another reshuffle in the bowling lineup. On a positive note, Anshul Kamboj has been in excellent form, claiming 10 wickets this season. The batting lineup has also shown gradual improvement, with Sanju Samson finally finding his rhythm. Ayush Mhatre and Sarfaraz Khan are also making valuable contributions with the bat. Nevertheless, skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad must rediscover his form before it becomes too late. Additionally, there is the ongoing question regarding MS Dhoni! He is approaching match fitness after a three-week rehabilitation period, but his participation has yet to be confirmed.
SRH, on the other hand, is brimming with confidence, particularly following the impressive performances of their two promising pace bowlers, Praful Hinge and Sakib Husain. The uncapped duo made a significant impact against RR, reducing them to 9/5 within the first three overs. This was crucial as Rajasthan suffered their first defeat of the season. Hinge ended with figures of 4/34, dismissing Dhruv Jurel, Lhuan Dre Pretorius, and Riyan Parag in his initial two overs. Meanwhile, Husain also claimed four wickets.
Gurjapneet Singh removes Salil Arora for 13 as he slices a full, wide delivery to Dewald Brevis at deep cover. Soon after, Shivang Kumar counterattacks by flicking a leg-side delivery powerfully over deep mid-wicket for a six.
Anshul Kamboj delivers a key breakthrough as Heinrich Klaasen departs for 59 off 39. Attempting to smash an off-side yorker, Klaasen gets a thick inside edge that crashes into the middle stump, ending a crucial innings for SRH.
Heinrich Klaasen reaches his 10th IPL fifty with a single to deep mid-wicket, raising his bat as the crowd and SRH owner Kavya Maran applaud. He then celebrates in style, slog-sweeping Noor Ahmad high over mid-wicket for a commanding six.
Jamie Overton strikes again with a short ball as Nitish Reddy mistimes the pull. The ball goes high in the air and Matthew Short judges it perfectly, timing his jump to take a safe catch near the boundary. Reddy departs for 12.
Jamie Overton strikes again as Aniket Verma falls for 2. The short ball climbs sharply, Verma mistimes the pull and skies it high, allowing Noor Ahmad to track it comfortably and complete the catch, putting Overton on a hat-trick.
Abhishek Sharma punishes Jamie Overton, lofting a full and wide delivery beautifully over cover. Given the room to swing through the off-side, he executes his trademark lofted drive to collect another boundary.
Jamie Overton gets the breakthrough as Abhishek Sharma departs for a blistering 59 off 22 balls. Attempting another attacking shot, he is caught by Sanju Samson, bringing an end to a rapid innings that included six fours and four sixes.
Mukesh Choudhary triggers a collapse for SRH, dismissing Travis Head for 23 as Ruturaj Gaikwad takes a superb diving catch. Next ball, Ishan Kishan falls for a golden duck, again caught by Gaikwad, giving CSK two wickets in quick succession.
Abhishek Sharma dominates Matthew Short, smashing a flat-batted four straight down the ground before launching a six over deep extra cover. He continues the assault with two more lofted boundaries over cover and mid-on, keeping SRH’s scoring rate high.
Abhishek Sharma continues his attacking approach against Anshul Kamboj, slicing one thick edge fine for four with third man up. He then steps out again and lofts a full delivery over the cover region for another boundary, making it 15 runs from the over for SRH.
Abhishek Sharma collects a single after a slider from Matthew Short nearly sneaks onto his stumps. Short then errs with a full delivery on the stumps and Abhishek capitalizes, staying put and smashing it straight over long-on for a six.
Abhishek Sharma starts aggressively, smashing Mukesh Choudhary for a six over cover after being offered width on a short-of-length delivery. He continues his strong record at Uppal, taking his tally to 33 runs off his last seven balls at the venue.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(c), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora(w), Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivang Kumar, Praful Hinge, Sakib Hussain, Eshan Malinga
Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, Jamie Overton, Matthew Short, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh
Ruturaj Gaikwad: We are going to bowl first. Looks a really good track, won't change much so we look to chase. Good to be up from the bottom. From the second game we started doing the basics right. The key is to be consistent. Last game I felt Noor bowled really well and good to have him back on track and even Anshul bowling really well at the death. In your language it looks like a belter but we got to assess it.
Ishan Kishan: I think we would have batted first. Looks like a good wicket so we want to put up a good total. You have to bat for the team and not for individual performances. We just have to take it game by game and it doesn't matter where we are right now because it's a long tournament. I think the ball is going to move a bit in the beginning and the batters have to watch the ball and play well. Dilshan Madushanka comes in for Harsh Dubey for more swing upfront.
In the history of their encounters, CSK has been the dominant force in this south-east derby, boasting a 15-7 victory record. However, when playing in Hyderabad, SRH has a slight advantage with a 3-2 lead. Additionally, since the year 2023, both teams have managed to secure two wins apiece in their matchups.
Chennai Super Kings Squad: Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Matthew Short, Akeal Hosein, Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer, Matt Henry, MS Dhoni, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Chahar, Spencer Johnson, Mukesh Choudhary, Urvil Patel, Aman Khan, Zakary Foulkes, Ramakrishna Ghosh
Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(c), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora(w), Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Praful Hinge, Eshan Malinga, Smaran Ravichandran, Sakib Hussain, Liam Livingstone, Shivam Mavi, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Kamindu Mendis, Zeeshan Ansari, Dilshan Madushanka, Krains Fuletra, Onkar Tarmale, Amit Kumar, Gerald Coetzee
Welcome to our live coverage of the second IPL 2026 match today, featuring SRH and CSK in Hyderabad. Both teams have an equal number of wins and losses, yet SRH sits higher in the standings thanks to their better net run rate. This match is crucial for both teams, promising an exciting showdown tonight!