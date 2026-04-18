SRH vs CSK IPL 2026 Live Score: Nitish Kumar Reddy departs for 12, SRH 5 down

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings Live Cricket Score: MS Dhoni is said to be approaching match fitness, although there has been no official announcement regarding his place in the playing XI. SRH will face CSK in Hyderabad this Saturday.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings Live Cricket Score: It has been a rollercoaster season for both Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings. Each team has played five matches, securing two victories and suffering three defeats, with the net run rate being the deciding factor. Currently, SRH sits fifth in the IPL 2026 points table, while CSK is in eighth place. This Saturday features a double-header, with SRH hosting CSK in the day's second match in Hyderabad. The disparity in net run rate between the two teams is significant, with SRH at +0.576 and CSK at -0.846. A win for SRH tonight would elevate them to fourth place, solidifying their position at the top of the table. Conversely, if CSK can achieve three consecutive wins, they could break into the top four.

CSK's resurgence has come at a crucial moment, particularly as doubts were being cast on head coach Stephen Fleming's abilities. With two victories in their last two matches, hope has been rekindled, and the team's morale has improved. However, challenges lie ahead, as Khaleel Ahmed has been ruled out for the remainder of the season, necessitating another reshuffle in the bowling lineup. On a positive note, Anshul Kamboj has been in excellent form, claiming 10 wickets this season. The batting lineup has also shown gradual improvement, with Sanju Samson finally finding his rhythm. Ayush Mhatre and Sarfaraz Khan are also making valuable contributions with the bat. Nevertheless, skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad must rediscover his form before it becomes too late. Additionally, there is the ongoing question regarding MS Dhoni! He is approaching match fitness after a three-week rehabilitation period, but his participation has yet to be confirmed.

SRH, on the other hand, is brimming with confidence, particularly following the impressive performances of their two promising pace bowlers, Praful Hinge and Sakib Husain. The uncapped duo made a significant impact against RR, reducing them to 9/5 within the first three overs. This was crucial as Rajasthan suffered their first defeat of the season. Hinge ended with figures of 4/34, dismissing Dhruv Jurel, Lhuan Dre Pretorius, and Riyan Parag in his initial two overs. Meanwhile, Husain also claimed four wickets.