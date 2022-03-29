LIVE | IPL 2022 RR vs SRH Live Score and Updates: SRH to make 211 for win

The fifth match of the Indian Premier League 2022, IPL 2022, is between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Rajasthan Royals (RR). While Kane Williamson is the captain of SRH, Sanju Samson is leading RR. The venue for the match is Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. The game will start at 7:30pm IST. The toss has been really crucial so far in the tournament as the teams batting first have lost on all occasions. All eyes are on Sanju Samson who has been struggling to get his position back in the national team, and his IPL 2022 performance could be a big differentiator. It’s also a test of captaincy skills as Kane Williamson has an edge in that department. Devdutt Padikkal and Sanju Samson are making the scoreboard run fast. Stay tuned for the live scores and updates.
RR finish first innings at 210/6. It's going to be a big score to chase.
Shimron Hetmyer is dealing in sixes. RR set for a mammoth score.
Devdutt Padikkal departs, but Sanju Samson is still there.
DDP's fine knock comes to an end on 41.
Umran Malik with the breakthrough again as he picks up his second wicket of the game.
Devdutt Padikkal's shot ended up hitting the Tata Punch car put on display in the stadium. Now, Tata Punch will donate Rs 5 lakh for wild life conservation as reward for the unique shot.
Sanju Samson is in a ruthless mood. He is taking every bowler to the task. He has scored 36 off 16 balls.
RR are 78/2 after 9 overs.
Romario Shepherd gets the breakthrough!
Yashasvi Jaiswal departs for 20.
RR is at 60/1 after 7 overs. Can Abhishek Sharma be the match winner tonight?
Jaiswal is looking into a lethal mood today. His short arm jibes are making an impact on the game.
Rajasthan Royals started the chase with a positive intent. Umran Malik has crossed the 148-km speed mark.
Bhubneshwar Kumar has been getting very good early swing. In fact, he has been moving te ball in both sides. He trapped Buttler on a full length ball, but it turned out to be a no ball. Now, the onus is on Buttler to utilise this chance.
Here are the two teams:
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Trent Boult
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Kane Williamson(c), Nicholas Pooran(w), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan
SRH win the toss and elected to field first.
Who do you think has an edge in this matrch?
The Kane Williamson-led #SRH will take on #RR, led by Sanju Samson.
How excited are you this clash
ANI quoted Aakash Chopra saying: "I am not expecting a lot of spin because it is just the first game. However, there may not be any dew as it is an open field in comparison to the other three venues. When you talk about Ashwin and Chahal, you talk about a lot of quality. I expect them to pick up a few wickets and be economical as well."
ANI quoted Dhawal Kulkarni saying that "Ashwin and Chahal are world class bowlers who have proven themselves. They have lots of experience behind them and have done it for their respective sides. It is going to be a tough ask for Sunrisers Hyderabad."
Who would you want to pick in your team for today's SRH vs RR match?
Last night, Gujarat Titans won the match against Lucknow Super Giants.
Hello everyone, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajathan Royals are set for a big clash in IPL 2022.
Here's the probable XI for the two teams:
