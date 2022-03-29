LIVE | IPL 2022 RR vs SRH Live Score and Updates: SRH to make 211 for win

Image: Twitter/IPL

The fifth match of the Indian Premier League 2022, IPL 2022, is between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Rajasthan Royals (RR). While Kane Williamson is the captain of SRH, Sanju Samson is leading RR. The venue for the match is Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. The game will start at 7:30pm IST. The toss has been really crucial so far in the tournament as the teams batting first have lost on all occasions. All eyes are on Sanju Samson who has been struggling to get his position back in the national team, and his IPL 2022 performance could be a big differentiator. It’s also a test of captaincy skills as Kane Williamson has an edge in that department. Devdutt Padikkal and Sanju Samson are making the scoreboard run fast. Stay tuned for the live scores and updates.