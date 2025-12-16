SRH Players IPL Auction 2026 Live Updates: Wanindu Hasaranga or Ravi Bishnoi, who will be Kavya Maran's first choice with remaining purse of Rs 25.50 cr?

SRH Auction IPL 2026 Today Live Updates: With a remaining purse of Rs 25.50 crore and 10 slots to fill, Sunrisers Hyderabad's major focus is expected to be on bowlers in the IPL 2026 Auction.

Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL Auction 2026 Live Updates: The Sunrisers Hyderabad's management earlier released players like Mohammed Shami, Adam Zampa, Wiaan Mulder, and Rahul Chahar. It means the major focus for Kavya Maran-owned SRH will be on bowlers. With a remaining purse of Rs 25.50 crore and 10 slots to fill, including two overseas, SRH's aim is surely going to fill more bowlers in the squad for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Spinners like Wanindu Hasaranga and Ravi Bishnoi are expected to be on the radar of SRH's team management in the IPL 2026 Auction. Apart from bowlers, SRH also require another all-rounder, who can go all in along with Heinrich Klaasen in the death overs. Stay tuned to this space for all the latest and live updates from the IPL 2026 Auction.