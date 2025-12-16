SRH Players IPL Auction 2026 Live Updates: Wanindu Hasaranga or Ravi Bishnoi, who will be Kavya Maran's first choice with remaining purse of Rs 25.50 cr?

Moringa boost: Want healthy alternative to coffee? Here's how to prepare healthy moringa latte at home
Border 2 teaser: Sunny Deol wreaks havoc, causes mayhem in 1971 Indo-Pak war, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty look promising, but...
MAJOR update on Bondi Beach Shooting: Gunman Naveed Akram out of coma, Philippines makes BIG claim on his father Sajid Akram
UP NEET PG Counselling 2025 BIG UPDATE: Round 2 seat allotment result to be announced today at mcc.nic.in; Check details inside
Who is Bettina Anderson? Donald Trump's soon-to-be daughter-in-law; Here's look at her education qualifications, family background, net worth and more
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 11: Ranveer Singh beats Allu Arjun, Vicky Kaushal, Shah Rukh Khan on second Monday but fails to outperform….
Explained: How VB G RAM G differs from MNREGA in funding, duration and purpose? How new rural jobs scheme changes rules of employment?
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma seek blessings from Premanand Maharaj ahead of Vijay Hazare Trophy, here's what spritual guru advises them, watch
THIS billionaire becomes first-ever to hit USD 600 billion net worth, not Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, Warren Buffett or Mukesh Ambani, he is...
Vijay Diwas Special: How 8 submariners sank Pakistan's war machine?
CRICKET
SRH Auction IPL 2026 Today Live Updates: With a remaining purse of Rs 25.50 crore and 10 slots to fill, Sunrisers Hyderabad's major focus is expected to be on bowlers in the IPL 2026 Auction.
Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL Auction 2026 Live Updates: The Sunrisers Hyderabad's management earlier released players like Mohammed Shami, Adam Zampa, Wiaan Mulder, and Rahul Chahar. It means the major focus for Kavya Maran-owned SRH will be on bowlers. With a remaining purse of Rs 25.50 crore and 10 slots to fill, including two overseas, SRH's aim is surely going to fill more bowlers in the squad for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).
Spinners like Wanindu Hasaranga and Ravi Bishnoi are expected to be on the radar of SRH's team management in the IPL 2026 Auction. Apart from bowlers, SRH also require another all-rounder, who can go all in along with Heinrich Klaasen in the death overs. Stay tuned to this space for all the latest and live updates from the IPL 2026 Auction.