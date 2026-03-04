South Africa vs New Zealand LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: South Africa target final spot while New Zealand seek revenge

Iran allows only Chinese vessels through Strait of Hormuz, other ships face attack risk
SA vs NZ Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: South Africa comes in as the favorites against New Zealand for the first semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2026 taking place in Kolkata.
South Africa vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Cricket fans are in for a compelling contest as New Zealand and South Africa meet at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, for the first T20 World Cup semifinal. Both sides are renowned for their consistent runs deep into major tournaments, though an elusive world title continues to evade them.
South Africa’s men’s team, still seeking their maiden white-ball ICC trophy, did secure the Test Championship last year to end a long drought. New Zealand, champions of the 2000 Champions Trophy, are also striving for their first World Cup. The women’s teams have already made headlines in 2024, with the White Ferns defeating South Africa to claim the Women’s T20 World Cup—a result the New Zealand men’s side will hope to emulate.
On current form, South Africa appear to have the upper hand. Head coach Shukri Conrad has acknowledged the team’s momentum, with a batting lineup firing throughout the order and a bowling attack led by the in-form Lungi Ngidi. The Proteas remain unbeaten in the tournament to date.
Their dominance was evident in the group stage, where they overhauled New Zealand’s 178-run total inside 17 overs in Ahmedabad. Captain Aiden Markram was instrumental in that victory and has maintained his form, while key contributions from David Miller and emerging talents Dewald Brevis and Tristan Stubbs have bolstered the middle order.
New Zealand face a significant challenge in containing South Africa’s batting. Their bowlers struggled in their previous outing against England, and Mitchell Santner has yet to find his best rhythm this season. While Rachin Ravindra has been amongst the wickets, the conditions in Kolkata may not favor him as much. Much will depend on Matt Henry’s ability to make early inroads against Markram and Quinton de Kock.
The Kiwis may benefit from the typically flat Eden Gardens surface, with Tim Seifert and Finn Allen providing promising starts without converting them into substantial scores. The lower order has yet to make a significant impact, and the disciplined South African bowling unit, spearheaded by Ngidi and Marco Jansen, will offer little respite.
With momentum, form, and a settled lineup, South Africa enter the semifinal as clear favorites. However, New Zealand have a history of rising to the occasion in high-stakes matches, setting the stage for an exciting showdown in Kolkata on Holi night.
South Africa has a historical advantage over New Zealand in T20 internationals, with a record of 12 wins to 7 losses across 19 matches. Their dominance is even more pronounced in the T20 World Cup, where they have triumphed in all five encounters against the Black Caps. However, in India, the data is limited: there has only been one T20I match prior to today’s semi-final, which South Africa won (Ahmedabad, February 14, 2026). Thus, the trend appears to favor the Proteas - yet knockout cricket at Eden can still defy history in a single intense night.
New Zealand has faced two losses on their journey to the T20 World Cup 2026 semifinals, yet they've seen contributions from a variety of players. Nearly every match has showcased a new standout performer. Tim Seifert and Finn Allen delivered impressive innings during the group stages, while Glenn Phillips has come to their rescue in a few tight chases. Captain Mitch Santner, Rachin Ravindra, and Cole McConchie excelled in the spin-friendly conditions of Sri Lanka, and pacer Matt Henry has maintained a high level of consistency throughout the tournament.
For the second consecutive T20 World Cup, South Africa aims to reach the final without suffering a single defeat. They remained undefeated throughout the 2024 tournament leading up to the final, and if they secure a victory today, they will replicate that success!
South Africa Squad: Aiden Markram(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Anrich Nortje, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Jason Smith
New Zealand Squad: Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner(c), Cole McConchie, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy, James Neesham, Kyle Jamieson, Devon Conway
A heartfelt welcome to everyone joining us for the live coverage of the T20 World Cup 2026! Today marks the first semi-final, where South Africa and New Zealand will clash once more, this time at the legendary Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Keep watching for all the live updates from the match!