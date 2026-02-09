FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
CRICKET

South Africa vs Canada T20 World Cup 2026 Live: Should Proteas be careful of Canada in Ahmedabad?

South Africa vs CAN T20I World Cup 2026 Live Score: Looking at the performances from associate nations in the tournament so far, should South Africa be careful of Canada, which have won all its five last matches in the format.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Feb 09, 2026, 05:56 PM IST

South Africa vs Canada T20 World Cup 2026 Live: Should Proteas be careful of Canada in Ahmedabad?
South Africa vs Canada Live Scorecard
South Africa vs Canada T20I World Cup 2026 Live Score: Match No. 9 of the ICC T20I World Cup 2026 is between South Africa and Canada from Group D, marking their first-ever contest in the format. On the one hand, the Proteas will look to continue their red-hot form and dominance in the tournament, much like in the previous edition, where they were inches away from lifting their maiden trophy. On the other hand, Canada is also on cloud nine with their back-to-back qualifications in the T20 World Cup. They have also been a dominant force in the ICC Americas Regional Qualifiers, with performances from players like Yuvraj Samra, Navneet Dhaliwal, and Harsh Thaker. Interestingly, Canada has not lost a single T20 in their last five contests.

It will be interesting to see how the match unfolds tonight, looking at the performances from the associate nations in the tournament so far. Catch all the live and latest updates from the SA vs CAN match here.

For Live Updates:

LIVE BLOG

  • 09 Feb 2026, 04:30 PM

    SA vs CAN T20 World Cup 2026 Live: Squads

    South Africa - Aiden Markram (C), Quinon de Kock (WK), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Marco Jansen, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Jason Smith, and Tristan Stubbs.

     

    Canada - Dilpreet Bajwa (C), Ajayveer Hundal, Ansh Patel, Dilon Heyliger, Harsh Thaker, Jaskarandeep Singh, Kaleem Sana, Kanwarpal Tathgur, Navneet Dhaliwal, Nicholas Kirton, Ravinderpal Singh, Saad Bin Zafar, Shivam Sharma, Shreyas Movva, and Yuvraj Samra.

     

  • 09 Feb 2026, 04:29 PM

    SA vs CAN T20 World Cup 2026 Live: Welcome

    Hello and welcome to the live space where you can catch all the important updates from the Match No 9 of the ICC T20I World Cup 2026, scheduled to be played at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

