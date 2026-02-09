South Africa vs Canada T20 World Cup 2026 Live: Should Proteas be careful of Canada in Ahmedabad?

South Africa vs CAN T20I World Cup 2026 Live Score: Looking at the performances from associate nations in the tournament so far, should South Africa be careful of Canada, which have won all its five last matches in the format.

South Africa vs Canada T20I World Cup 2026 Live Score: Match No. 9 of the ICC T20I World Cup 2026 is between South Africa and Canada from Group D, marking their first-ever contest in the format. On the one hand, the Proteas will look to continue their red-hot form and dominance in the tournament, much like in the previous edition, where they were inches away from lifting their maiden trophy. On the other hand, Canada is also on cloud nine with their back-to-back qualifications in the T20 World Cup. They have also been a dominant force in the ICC Americas Regional Qualifiers, with performances from players like Yuvraj Samra, Navneet Dhaliwal, and Harsh Thaker. Interestingly, Canada has not lost a single T20 in their last five contests.

It will be interesting to see how the match unfolds tonight, looking at the performances from the associate nations in the tournament so far. Catch all the live and latest updates from the SA vs CAN match here.

